Cosori recalls 2M air fryers after reports of fire and burn risk

Cosori is voluntarily recalling more than 2 million of its air fryers after a fault was discovered that created fire and burn hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety and Commission announced Thursday.

The commission said it had received 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating, or smoking. Ten people reported minor burn injuries, and 23 people reported minor property damage.

The issue stems from a wire connection that can overheat, the commission said. About 2 million of the air fryers have been sold in the United States, in addition to about 250,000 in Canada and 21,000 in Mexico.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and contact Cosori to receive their choice of a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product,” the commission said in a statement.

The recall applies to 21 different models. The full list is available on Cosori’s recall website, and owners can find the model number by looking on the bottom of their air fryer.

Cosori said on its website that those with the recalled products should “please stop using the appliance immediately” and that it was issuing the recall voluntarily “out of an abundance of caution.” It said the overheating occurred “in extremely rare circumstances.”

The air fryers, manufactured in China, have been sold at several major retailers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from March 2019 to December 2022. They cost between $70 and $130.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.