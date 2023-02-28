Business A topless marijuana dispensary may be coming to Western Mass. "This is definitely a way to stand out."

Two entrepreneurs in Whately are looking to strip down their existing business model and reimagine it to provide what would be a unique offering in the state’s competitive cannabis industry.

The owners of Club Castaway, a strip club, have plans to transform their business into a topless cannabis dispensary, making for a potential standout in the state’s multi-billion-dollar legal industry, the Boston Business Journal reports.

“The market is very saturated. There are a lot of operators, and everyone is offering the same experience,” owner Nick Spagnola told the Business Journal. “This is definitely a way to stand out while also keeping the spirit of the existing business alive.”

According to the outlet, the club initially shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and has so far not re-opened.

The Greenfield Recorder first reported news of Spagnola’s and co-owner Julius Sokol’s new business idea when the duo pitched it before the Whately Select Board earlier this month.

The two are bringing some cannabis industry experience to the table: Sokol is an owner of Massachusetts Green Retail Inc. in Lynn, and both are co-owners of East Boston Bloom LLC, the Business Journal reports.

“We do have some experience on the cannabis side and some on the nudity side,” Spagnola told Whately officials, according to the Recorder. “We want to replace this night club scene and alcohol with something that is harmless in comparison.”

A topless dispensary is indeed novel in Massachusetts, a state that now boasts over 200 clothed dispensaries. The permitting and approval process ahead for Spagnola and Sokol is therefore a bit unclear, the Business Journal reports.

However, the pair have retained an attorney and are in agreement to buy a cannabis business in Whately that has already obtained a permit. The two hope to transfer the license to their club.

In the meantime, Club Castaway will reopen under its existing business model in late March.