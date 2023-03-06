Business TJX recalls 81,000 office chairs after people fall off them in stores Ten people were injured while testing the chairs in-store, their injuries ranging from bruises to a concussion, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. T.J.Maxx is one of several TJX brands that sold the office chairs that were recently recalled after several people were injured while testing the chairs in-store. Lisa Poole / AP, File

Framingham-based TJX Companies has recalled more than 81,000 office chairs after several customers were injured while testing the chairs in-store.

The chairs in question were sold at Marshalls, T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, and Homesense stores nationwide between June 2019 and December 2022, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall covers about 81,700 chairs in the U.S., plus an additional 1,000 that were sold in Canada. The chairs pose a fall hazard, as the back can break or detach from its base when someone is seated, the CPSC said.

#Recall: @TJMAXX Office Chairs Due to Fall Hazard. The back of the chair can break or detach from the seat base when a consumer is seated in the chair. Sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, or Homesense Stores. Get full refund. Full notice: https://t.co/GOxZ3rmXhd pic.twitter.com/G8Ke2a0A01 — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) March 2, 2023

There were 12 reports of the back breaking or detaching from its base when someone sat in the chairs at a store, according to the CPSC, which noted injuries in 10 of those cases, ranging from bruises and numbness to a reported concussion.

The chairs retailed between $60 to $70 and were available in several colors and materials. The recall includes model numbers GT646, GT646A, GT646AA, GT646AB, and GT646AABO, which are printed on an attached tag.

Customers who bought the chairs can return them to any Marshalls, T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, or Homesense store for a full refund, or contact TJX for instructions on how to participate in the recall and dispose of the chairs, according to the CPSC.

TJX: Call 888-359-4763 (toll-free) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or find more information online at recallrtr.com/officechair

Marshalls: Visit marshalls.com/us/store/jump/topic/Product-Recalls/2400019 or go to marshalls.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page

T.J. Maxx: Visit tjmaxx.tjx.com/store/jump/topic/product-recalls/2400019 or go to tjmaxx.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page

HomeGoods: Visit homegoods.com/us/store/jump/topic/find-help/our-product-/2400009#productrecalls or go to homegoods.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page

Homesense: Visit us.homesense.com/recalls or go to homesense.com and click on “Product Info/Recalls” at the bottom of the page