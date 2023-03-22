Business Somerville Starbucks workers join national strike The strike comes days before the former Starbucks CEO is set to testify before a U.S. Senate committee about the coffee chain's labor practices. The Starbucks logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer / AP, File

Baristas at a Somerville Starbucks went on strike Wednesday, joining in a nationwide protest to demand that the corporate coffee chain provide its workers livable wages, safe workplaces, “and the right to organize free from fear and intimidation.”

Workers at the 711 Somerville Ave. location took steps to unionize last month, but have yet to win their election. For two hours Wednesday morning, they picketed outside the store, hoisting signs that read “be kind to your workers.”

“I wanted to join with partners across the country to show solidarity,” Somerville worker Leah Nixon said in a statement provided by the union Starbucks Workers United.

More than 100 stores across the U.S. took part in the protest, which came just one day before Starbucks’s annual shareholder meeting.

During the national day of action, “Starbucks workers from coast to coast will come together to make it impossible for Starbucks executives to ignore their demands for a seat at the table,” Starbucks Workers United announced in a press release.

The union added in a tweet: “While the company keeps a metaphorical ’empty chair’ for us in the boardroom, we’re demanding a real seat at the table!”

Newly filed Somerville store shut it down in solidarity 👁️



📸: Dan A. pic.twitter.com/iKqeCpfQtW — Boston Starbucks Workers United (@BostonSBWU) March 22, 2023

A Starbucks spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

More than 7,000 Starbucks workers have organized over 280 stores since December 2021, according to Starbucks Workers United.

Meanwhile, the coffee giant has faced numerous accusations of unfair labor practices. The National Labor Relations Board has issued more than 80 complaints against Starbucks for violating federal labor law, according to the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

Happening Now:

Starbucks workers from 100+ stores are on strike NATIONWIDE, demanding the company stop union-busting & negotiate a contract!



Here's Somerville Ave , MA where workers are striking bright & early!#UnionsForAll #StarbucksStrike pic.twitter.com/9rpUmZqnHz — Paige Price 🇺🇦 (@KeepCalmPersist) March 22, 2023

Howard Schultz, the former CEO of Starbucks, is set to testify before the committee next week.

“In America, workers have the constitutional right to organize unions and engage in collective bargaining to improve their wages and working conditions,” committee chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders said in a statement earlier this month. “Unfortunately Starbucks, under Mr. Schultz’s leadership, has done everything possible to prevent that from happening.”

Laxman Narasimhan took over for Schultz as CEO on Monday.

Referring to the company’s workers, Narasimhan said in a press release he is “excited to work alongside our partners worldwide to unlock the limitless future of Starbucks.”