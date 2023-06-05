Business Pics: Somerville’s Sligo Pub says a not-so-Irish Goodbye The longstanding Irish pub in Somerville's Davis Square announced its closure last month, and had its final last call June 4. Patrons outside of Sligo Pub, a dive bar in Davis Square, on the night of its closing. Vincent Alban/The Boston Globe

While an Irish Goodbye entails a lack of communication before departure, Somerville’s beloved Irish bar, Sligo Pub, celebrated its exit with a party on Sunday.

After 75 years of service, owners Kelly Melin and Tara Champagne announced the final last call at the beginning of May. The two took over after their father, and former Sligo Pub owner Thomas Mannion died in 2022.

The closure announcement on Facebook signed “the Mannion Family” said that they would never forget the neighborhood for its patronage and support over the decades Sligo Pub was in business.

“Our memories of the good times, the countless friendships, relationships, and connections that we have made will be cherished forever,” the announcement said.

A sign announcing the closing date of Sligo Pub. – Vincent Alban/The Boston Globe

Patrons enjoying some of their last drinks at Sligo. – Vincent Alban/The Boston Globe

Sligo Pub is set to be replaced by a four-story life sciences building.

Last year, Boston.com readers voted the pub the best “townie bar” in Boston and beyond. Stu S. from Somerville called the space a “local treasure” and foresaw its demise when it was announced the life sciences building would displace the old haunt.

“The true salt of the earth hangs out there; you won’t see road workers drinking with lawyers,” he wrote to Boston.com. “Sligo is the epitomic definition of ‘dive bar…'”

Char Heuschkel (left) and Johnny Valez (right) chat outside Sligo Pub. – Vincent Alban/The Boston Globe

Dan Martin has a drink at Sligo on Sunday. – Vincent Alban/The Boston Globe

Inside Sligo’s on closing day. – Vincent Alban/The Boston Globe

A wall of signatures at Sligo Pub. – Vincent Alban/The Boston Globe

Phil Enos hangs out at the back door of Sligo Pub. – Vincent Alban/The Boston Globe

From left, friends Andrew Dangled, Mike Gaffney, and Andrew Harmon take a photo together at Sligo Pub. – Vincent Alban/The Boston Globe