Iconic Christmas Tree Shops location will become … Exactly what you probably think it will

The newest tenant of the former Christmas Tree Shops location in Sagamore will be decidedly … spookier … than its jovial predecessor.
That’s right, a Spirit Halloween is taking up residence at the home goods store’s former Sagamore Bridge storefront, known for its sloping rooftops and adjoining windmill.
Christmas Tree Shops announced in July it would liquidate and close all of its remaining stores. The once-flourishing national chain, born in Cape Cod in the 1950s, declared bankruptcy earlier this year. For now, it has 8 locations remaining in Massachusetts, two in New Hampshire, and one in Rhode Island, according to its website.
Spirit Halloween stores have a habit of cropping up in abandoned storefronts just in time for spooky season, then departing soon after. Which means that come November, the Sagamore property will likely once again be up for grabs.
What would you like to see in the spot? Answer our survey below and we may share your response in a future article.
