Business Iconic Christmas Tree Shops location will become … Exactly what you probably think it will Christmas is out, Halloween is in. After Christmas Tree Shops declared it would close its remaining stores, the iconic Sagamore Bridge location will house a Spirit Halloween this fall. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

CHRISTMAS TREE SHOPS: Last day for your local Christmas Tree Shops is sooner than you think

The newest tenant of the former Christmas Tree Shops location in Sagamore will be decidedly … spookier … than its jovial predecessor.

That’s right, a Spirit Halloween is taking up residence at the home goods store’s former Sagamore Bridge storefront, known for its sloping rooftops and adjoining windmill.

Christmas Tree Shops announced in July it would liquidate and close all of its remaining stores. The once-flourishing national chain, born in Cape Cod in the 1950s, declared bankruptcy earlier this year. For now, it has 8 locations remaining in Massachusetts, two in New Hampshire, and one in Rhode Island, according to its website.

Advertisement:

Spirit Halloween stores have a habit of cropping up in abandoned storefronts just in time for spooky season, then departing soon after. Which means that come November, the Sagamore property will likely once again be up for grabs.

What would you like to see in the spot? Answer our survey below and we may share your response in a future article.

What would you like to replace Christmas Tree Shops in Sagamore? What would you like to see as the permanent replacement for the Christmas Tree Shops in Sagamore? (Required) Tell us why you want this replacement. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronouns so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.