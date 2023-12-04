Business Want to drink without the hangover? There’s a bottle shop in Boston just for that. More people are choosing not to drink, but it can be challenging to find quality zero-proof beverages. That's where Dray Drinks comes in. Dray Drinks is Boston's first non-alcoholic bottle shop, now open in the South End. Katelyn Umholtz/Boston.com

For a growing number of people, the buzz from alcohol isn’t worth the risks involved: health concerns, lack of sleep, and the dreaded hangover.

But the pressure to drink something while socializing — especially around the holidays — is ever-present, and a real part of the challenge for consumers seeking a more sober time out.

It shouldn’t have to be that difficult, said Pat Dooling, owner of new bottle shop Dray Drinks.

This South End store has the look and feel of a higher-end bottle shop, but the business is a first of its kind in New England — the trendy beverages that line the shelves are all non-alcoholic.

Dooling opened Dray Drinks just two weeks ago, inspired to do so for a number of reasons. One: He quit drinking two years ago and has never looked back. He hopes Dray can help others who consider quitting drinking to do the same in a more comfortable way.

“To be on the other side and look back at just how impactful the choice to drink or not is, and how much good or how much damage it can do to people, it’s become a little bit of my mission to eat away at the societal norm of drinking,” Dooling said.

Two: Dooling spotted an opportunity to jump on a trend that is giving the alcohol industry a run for its money. While alcohol consumption rates were up significantly during the pandemic, another alcohol-related stat has come out of the last few years: younger people are drinking far less than older generations.

In a Gallup poll this past August that asked if moderate drinking was bad for one’s health, 52% of people ages 18 to 34 said it was. When that same group was asked five years, 34% answered that drinking alcohol was unhealthy.

“Younger generations just seem to be generally smarter and more tuned into things,” Dooling said.

Negative views of alcohol by Gen Z and Millennials could be good news for Dooling and Dray Drinks given Boston’s college-aged population.

But, he said, the customers that have come in since opening two weeks ago haven’t only been younger people. Older customers are also worried about the health risks associated with alcohol, he said, as a growing number of studies come out about alcohol’s actual impacts. Also during the pandemic, alcohol-related deaths rose by 26%, while more studies have come out showing how even a little bit of alcohol consumed in a week can be harmful to your health.

Dray Drinks’ opening was good timing with “Dry January” — Dooling calls it his business’ Christmas — just a month away. He recommended a few drinks for those new to non-alcoholic beverages; it should be noted that non-alcoholic beverages can legally contain up to 0.5% alcohol:

For fans of red wine: Dray Drinks has plenty of Napa-based Surely Wines stocked. All their wines are made the same way as any other wine, except it goes through a process to remove the alcohol. Dooling recommends the Cabernet blend.

Dray Drinks has plenty of Napa-based Surely Wines stocked. All their wines are made the same way as any other wine, except it goes through a process to remove the alcohol. Dooling recommends the Cabernet blend. For fans of cocktails: Tilden is a pre-made cocktail brand that comes highly recommended from Dooling. “It’s not trying to be exactly like alcohol; it’s just trying to give you an equally attractive alternative.” They have two flavors to choose from: the zesty Tandem and the herbaceous Lacewing.

Tilden is a pre-made cocktail brand that comes highly recommended from Dooling. “It’s not trying to be exactly like alcohol; it’s just trying to give you an equally attractive alternative.” They have two flavors to choose from: the zesty Tandem and the herbaceous Lacewing. For fans of sparkling wine: Ahead of New Year’s celebrations, Dooling recommends the Odd Bird sparkling rose, which is a blend of chardonnay and syrah. The alcohol is removed after the wine matures for 12 months.

Ahead of New Year’s celebrations, Dooling recommends the Odd Bird sparkling rose, which is a blend of chardonnay and syrah. The alcohol is removed after the wine matures for 12 months. For fans of beer: From Kittery, Maine, the Woodland Farms brewery only makes non-alcoholic beers. Dooling recommends Ruby, a sour beer.

From Kittery, Maine, the Woodland Farms brewery only makes non-alcoholic beers. Dooling recommends Ruby, a sour beer. For fans of whiskey: Dooling called the Spiritless brand of N/A whiskey and tequila “dead-on replicas” of their alcoholic counterparts. For the holidays, Dray Drinks is carrying the brand’s Kentucky 74 Spiced, a cinnamon whiskey.

Dray Drinks has other plans in the works, including opening an online store with the ability to ship anywhere in the country. The store will also host frequent events, like tastings.

But equally important to Dooling, he’s set up his business to give back with their nonprofit, Dray’s Better Days.

“A portion of all profits will go over to that fund, which we’ll then donate to local recovery addiction causes,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that need way more help and recovery than just being able to choose a non-alcoholic beer.”

Dray Drinks is located at 18 Union Park Street. Business hours are 12 to 8 p.m. every day except Monday.