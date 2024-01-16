Business Cambridge’s oldest fish market closes after more than 100 years in business Courthouse Seafood Restaurant, owned by the same family and next door to Courthouse Fish Market, will continue operations. Courthouse Fish Market closed this month after more than a century in business. Courtesy of Courthouse Seafood

Cambridge’s oldest operating fish market, which had been in business for over 100 years, closed its doors for the final time on Jan. 13.

Courthouse Fish Market, located at 484 Cambridge Street East, announced the closure with “a heavy heart” on its website.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your years of support and patronage at the fish market,” the statement said.

The Travis family opened the family-operated market in 1912 before selling it to the Damaso family in 1967, according to History Cambridge.

Despite the fish market’s closure, the family’s next-door seafood restaurant will continue operations. Courthouse Seafood Restaurant opened in 1987 and is well-known for its Portuguese cuisine.

“The Courthouse has a loyal following in the East Cambridge and Portuguese communities, chefs, and foodies, such as the late Josephina Yanguas, who was often seen purchasing octopus for her Cafe Pamplona, or enjoying lunch next door,” History Cambridge said in a profile of the company.

Fresh fish was delivered to the market every day, according to its website; the business advertised itself as having “the most reasonable prices and the finest seafood in New England.”

In 2019, both the fish market and restaurant were honored for being the “Oldest business in East Cambridge and oldest fish market,” according to the History Cambridge website.

“We sincerely thank you for your years of unwavering support and patronage. While the fish market bids farewell, we are excited to inform you that our restaurant will continue to serve you with the same dedication to quality and excellence,” the statement announcing the fish market’s closure read. “We look forward to welcoming you to the restaurant next door.”