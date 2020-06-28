Gunman that left 1 dead and 4 injured at Walmart distribution center was former employee

After the shooting, Louis Wesley Lane, 31, engaged with Red Bluff police officers in the parking lot, where they exchanged 20 to 30 rounds, Johnston said. He was shot by police and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Crime tape blocks off a parking lot outside the Red Bluff Walmart Distribution Center where at least two people were killed, including a shooting suspect and an employee, and four were injured, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Red Bluff, Calif.
Crime tape blocks off a parking lot outside the Red Bluff Walmart Distribution Center where at least two people were killed, including a shooting suspect and an employee, and four were injured, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Red Bluff, Calif. –(Mike Chapman/The Record Searchlight via AP)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
June 28, 2020 | 12:40 PM

RED BLUFF, Calif (AP) — A man who drove into a Walmart distribution center in Northern California and went on a shooting rampage that left him and another man dead, and four others wounded, was fired from his job at the center last year, authorities said.

Louis Wesley Lane, 31, was let go from the distribution center near Red Bluff in February 2019 after failing to show up for work, Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told a news conference early Sunday.

The violence started Saturday afternoon when a man with a semi-automatic rifle circled the parking lot four times before crashing into the building and opening fire.

Advertisement

After the shooting, Lane engaged with Red Bluff police officers in the parking lot, where they exchanged 20 to 30 rounds, Johnston said. He was shot by police and pronounced dead at a hospital.

The employee who died was Martin Haro-Lozano, 45, of Orland, California. He was taken to the hospital by a sheriff’s deputy due to the extent of his injuries, but later died, Johnston said. His relationship to the shooter was not immediately known.

The shooting victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening, Johnston said.

Another victim was struck by the shooter’s car as he drove into the building and was being treated at the hospital, he said.

Investigators have not determined a motive in the shooting, other than his prior employment at the center, Johnston said.

Some of the 200 workers inside the facility locked themselves in a room , employees told KHSL-TV.

Scott Thammakhanty, an employee at the facility’s receiving center, told the Redding Record-Searchlight that he heard the shooter fire.

“It went on and on — I don’t even know how many times he fired,” Thammakhanty said. “I just know it was a lot.”

Thammakhanty and others started running for their lives, and he saw people lying on the ground as he ran, he said.

Advertisement

Fellow employee Franklin Lister told The New York Times he had just started work when a coworker ran down the hallway shouting: “Active gunfire! Active shooter!”

Vince Krick told the Record-Searchlight that his wife and son work at the facility and he was on his way to pick up his wife when he saw the flames. Neither was hurt, but his wife told him not to come to the front entrance, the newspaper reported.

“It was real crazy, because, you know, you can’t do nothing,” Krick said.

Dispatchers told the Record-Searchlight that at least one woman had been shot. A man had also reported his leg being run over when the shooter rammed a vehicle into the building, but the man wasn’t sure if he had been shot, dispatchers said.

Walmart spokesman Scott Pope told the Record-Searchlight that the company was “aware of the situation” and working with law enforcement.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Cars Business Crime

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
A rainbow light display illuminates the night sky in the West Village near The Stonewall Inn, birthplace of the gay rights movement, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in New York. The light installation was presented by Kind snack foods to mark what would have been the 50th anniversary of the NYC Pride March, which is canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pride
In NYC, marking 50th anniversary of Pride, no matter what June 28, 2020 | 12:15 PM
.
MISSING WOMAN
Maynard police issue silver alert for missing 86-year-old woman June 28, 2020 | 11:51 AM
In this 2019 file photo, the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team perform an aerial flyover in Boston, Mass.
4TH OF JULY
Fourth of July flyover: Dept. of Defense plans aerial salute in Boston, other cities June 28, 2020 | 11:21 AM
Joseph James DeAngelo stands in a Sacramento, Calif., jail court on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, as a judge weighed how much information to release about the arrest of the former police officer accused of being the Golden State Killer.
National
Alleged 'Golden State Killer' faces 26 charges, set to plead guilty June 28, 2020 | 11:18 AM
In this Thursday, June 25, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House in Washington.
Donald Trump
President Trump tweets video showing 'white power' chant, deletes it June 28, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Warmer weather brings people out to Houghton's Pond, in Milton, during the coronavirus pandemic.
LOCAL
Mother charged for allegedly leaving 1-year-old in hot pickup truck in Milton June 28, 2020 | 10:35 AM
Supporters cheer at a campaign event for President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Okla., June 20.
DONALD TRUMP
Report: Workers removed social distancing stickers before Trump's Tulsa rally June 28, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Local
eBay's critics faced an extreme case of an old Silicon Valley habit June 28, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey
Massachusetts
Attorney General Maura Healey's office providing $300,000 to fund summer jobs for teens June 28, 2020 | 9:22 AM
National
Prosecutors: Texas woman burned $1.6 million mansion in attempt to destroy records June 28, 2020 | 9:08 AM
In this June 23, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
White House
Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops June 28, 2020 | 8:55 AM
An eviction notice at a community meeting held by City Life/Vida Urbana in Eastie where residents discuss what's plaguing the neighborhood -- gangs, housing displacement, gentrification.
Housing Crisis
Communities of color hit hardest by evictions in Boston, report finds June 28, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Zoom
Yale student creates 'OKZoomer,' a dating site amid pandemic June 28, 2020 | 8:10 AM
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.
Coronavirus Tally
Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 10 million June 28, 2020 | 7:39 AM
Woodrow Wilson
Princeton will remove Woodrow Wilson's name from school June 28, 2020 | 7:29 AM
The base of the statue of former president Andrew Jackson is power washed inside a newly closed Lafayette Park.
National News
4 men charged in attack on Jackson statue near White House June 27, 2020 | 11:12 PM
FILE - In an Aug. 26, 2016, file photo, people walk in and out of a Walmart store, in Dallas. Walmart announced new moves Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, to speed up the return process for online purchases, including letting some shoppers keep the stuff they don’t want and still get a refund. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Crime
2 dead after shooting at a Walmart distribution center in California June 27, 2020 | 11:05 PM
A U.S. Park Police officer is seen near the Emancipation Memorial at Lincoln Park as a rainbow appears on Thursday.
Politics
Activists push for removal of D.C. statue of freed slave kneeling before Lincoln June 27, 2020 | 9:41 PM
A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Politics
Mississippi lawmakers push ahead with proposal to take down state flag June 27, 2020 | 7:30 PM
Protests
State House rally draws larger group of counter protesters June 27, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Mike Pence
Mike Pence
Pence cancels some political events because of virus spikes June 27, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Worcester
50-year-old driver killed, 18-year-old passenger hurt in apparent hit-and-run Worcester crash June 27, 2020 | 2:16 PM
A Maine State Police station in Bangor, ME.
Maine
Security breach impacts Maine State Police database June 27, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Kevin Peterson, founder and executive director of The New Democracy Coalition holds a metal urn, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Boston, as he pours a red substance as a protest meant to symbolize the blood of fallen black people who died under under white suppression and slavery. Peterson advocates changing the name of Faneuil Hall, as its namesake Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner.
Faneuil Hall
'I'm not a racist': Marty Walsh got a call-in from the activist pushing to rename Faneuil Hall June 27, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Springfield
Police: woman killed, man injured in overnight Springfield shooting June 27, 2020 | 12:24 PM
A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020.
National
Mississippi could strip Confederate symbol from state flag June 27, 2020 | 12:23 PM
A tent sits idle beside the entrance to the Soldiers' Home, Monday, April 6, 2020, in Chelsea, Mass.
Chelsea Soldier's Home
Elizabeth Warren, Ayanna Pressley, Ed Markey request additional review of Chelsea Soldier's Home June 27, 2020 | 11:55 AM
L'Oreal
L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from skin products June 27, 2020 | 11:20 AM
In this March 13, 2020, file photo, lobsters await shipping at a wholesale distributer in Arundel, Maine.
Lobster Prices
Lobster prices falling, and they could fall further, industry officials say June 27, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Merrimack River
Woman's body pulled from Merrimack River June 27, 2020 | 10:12 AM