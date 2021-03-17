Tesla on autopilot drives into Michigan trooper’s patrol car

It’s the second time in less than a week that NHTSA has sent a team to Michigan to investigate crashes involving Teslas.

The Tesla’s driver was issued citations for failure to move over and driving with a license suspended. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
WLNS-TV
March 17, 2021

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Lansing-area state trooper’s patrol car early Wednesday, Michigan State Police said.

Neither the trooper nor the 22-year-old Lansing man who was driving the Tesla were injured in the 1:10 a.m. crash on Interstate 96 in Eaton County, police said.

The crash occurred as the trooper was investigating a collision between a car and a deer, WLNS-TV reported. The patrol car’s emergency lights were activated when the Tesla drove into it, police said.

The Tesla’s driver was issued citations for failure to move over and driving with a license suspended.

Advertisement

In a statement, a spokesperson said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is aware of the incident involving the Tesla.

“Consistent with NHTSA’s vigilant oversight and robust authority over the safety of all motor vehicles and equipment, including automated technologies, we have launched a Special Crash Investigation team to investigate the crash,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

An email message seeking comment Wednesday night from NHTSA officials was not immediately returned.

It’s the second time in less than a week that NHTSA has sent a team to Michigan to investigate crashes involving Teslas. A special crash investigation team also was sent to Detroit to investigate a crash that involved a Tesla that drove beneath a semitrailer and left two people critically injured last Thursday on the city’s southwest side.

The circumstances of that crash were similar to two others in Florida in which Teslas drove beneath tractor-trailers, causing two deaths. In both crashes, in 2016 and 2019, the cars were being driven while using Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driving software.

NHTSA has previously investigated more than a dozen Tesla crashes, but hasn’t made public any action. In January, it threatened a public hearing and possible legal action to get the Palo Alto, California-based company to recall vehicles for a touch screen problem.

Advertisement

Tesla has said previously that its Autopilot and “full self-driving” are driver-assistance systems and that the driver must be ready to intervene at all times.

Tesla has been criticized by the National Transportation Safety Board for failing to adequately monitor drivers to make sure they are paying attention. The NTSB, which investigates crashes and makes recommendations, also criticized Tesla for allowing the system to work on roads that it can’t handle.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Cars Business Transportation

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Captain Jay Baker
Georgia shootings
Georgia sheriff’s deputy criticized for comment on shooting suspect, Facebook post March 17, 2021 | 9:03 PM
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia. Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday, March 12, 2021 that processing the new round of stimulus payments has already begun, with the aim of having the first payments start showing up in bank accounts this weekend. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
STIMULUS CHECKS
Where’s my stimulus payment? Maybe in your account (finally!) March 17, 2021 | 8:50 PM
A five-alarm fire destroyed a building on the Brockton Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning.
FIRE
Brockton arsons destroy historic fairground building, damage 3 other locations overnight March 17, 2021 | 7:21 PM
Sean Ellis
Sean Ellis
Rachael Rollins supports a new trial for Sean Ellis in order to drop his remaining charges. Here's what that means. March 17, 2021 | 5:58 PM
This Feb. 13, 2019, photo shows multiple forms printed from the Internal Revenue Service web page that are used for 2018 U.S. federal tax returns in Zelienople, Pa.
Deadline extended
IRS will delay tax filing due date until May 17 March 17, 2021 | 5:09 PM
FILE-A healthcare worker speaks to a motorist at a mobile testing location for COVID-19, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Auburn, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,640 new COVID-19 cases, 44 new deaths March 17, 2021 | 5:02 PM
vaccination #s
Mass. reports 972,103 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 17, 2021 | 4:05 PM
Sarah Blesener
Coronavirus
Some long-haul COVID-19 patients say their symptoms are subsiding after getting vaccinated March 17, 2021 | 3:19 PM
Workers cleared the sidewalks in preparation for impending snow in Boston on Feb. 1.
SHOVEL MANEUVER
Should the city remove snow from sidewalks, just like it does for Boston's streets? March 17, 2021 | 2:51 PM
NO SMOKING
Smoking headed for extinction in U.S. by 2050, report says March 17, 2021 | 1:16 PM
Virus warning
Experts: Virus surge in Europe a cautionary tale for U.S. March 17, 2021 | 12:55 PM
BOSTON, MA - 2/12/2021 Winthrop resident Michael Mancini receives a COVID-19 vaccine from RN Claire Karas at a CVS in East Boston. Some CVS locations began to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible recipients beginning Feb. 12 at select locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts through a new partnership with the federal government, the company confirmed Thursday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff TOPIC: 13CVSvaccines
Coronavirus
Here are the worker groups that become eligible to get a vaccine next week in Massachusetts March 17, 2021 | 11:12 AM
Crime
A Plymouth man's father lost money in a scam. Then the son strangled him in his Pennsylvania home, police say. March 17, 2021 | 10:45 AM
The new Orange Line train pulls out of Wellington Station on its first day of service. The long-awaited arrival of the new Orange Line trains was celebrated with a press conference inside the Wellington Car House in Medford. A new train was put into service and the entire fleet of Orange Line trains will be replaced by 2022 as four new cars a month are introduced. The new cars are expected to make the service more reliable, with more seats and shorter wait times. They are manufactured by the Chinese company CRRC in Springfield.
DERAILMENT FALLOUT
Shuttle buses replacing service on part of Orange Line for 3 weeks after derailment March 17, 2021 | 10:01 AM
West Bridgewater 03/10/2021 Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks to the medai after he toured the Shawmut Corporation manufacturing facility that makes N-95 masks. He also gave a vaccination update and spoke about the one-year anniversary of the pandemic lockdown. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)
Vaccine timeline
Massachusetts announces schedule for remaining groups in vaccine rollout March 17, 2021 | 9:51 AM
People march at the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that preceded the assault on the U.S. Capitol. White supremacist propaganda reached alarming levels across the U.S. in 2020, according to a new report that the Anti-Defamation League shared with The Associated Press.
PROPAGANDA
Report: Mass. one of top states for white supremacist propaganda in 2020 March 17, 2021 | 9:35 AM
Sinead Lyons was last seen in Lowell before she reportedly went missing.
Sinead Lyons
Missing Lowell woman's car found in Ossipee, N.H. March 17, 2021 | 8:47 AM
Georgia shootings
Police investigate suspect's motive in Atlanta-area killings March 17, 2021 | 8:46 AM
The view of Kilby Street and Oliver Street from Ten Post Office Square in Boston on Oct. 15, 2020.
WFH
What does a future of remote work look like for Massachusetts? March 17, 2021 | 7:45 AM
.
Conrad Mainwaring
Former Olympian Conrad Mainwaring arraigned on 12 counts of indecent assault and battery March 17, 2021 | 12:45 AM
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, pauses to answer questions from reporters as senators arrive to vote on President Joe Biden's nominee for United Nation's ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Beijing Olympics
Mitt Romney: U.S. shouldn't boycott Beijing Olympics, offers another option March 16, 2021 | 10:59 PM
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives for the weekly Senate Republican caucus luncheon in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 16, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Politics
McConnell threatens retaliation for filibuster change as idea gains strength March 16, 2021 | 9:39 PM
This handout photo courtesy of the Cherokee Sheriffs Office shows a line of law enforcement cars blocking the area of a shooting at a spa in an Atlanta suburb on March 16, 2021.
Georgia shootings
Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured March 16, 2021 | 9:26 PM
FILE -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters in Manhattan on March 24, 2020. A Siena College poll released on Monday, March 15, 2021, shows the lowest approval rating for Cuomo in his tenure. (Benjamin Norman/The New York Times)
Cuomo
How Cuomo’s team tried to tarnish one of his accusers March 16, 2021 | 9:20 PM
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Andrew Cuomo
Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims March 16, 2021 | 8:57 PM
This model of the Zakim Bridge made by Robert Eva is 8.5 feet long.
COOL
A retired sheet metal worker made a stunning copper model of the Zakim Bridge March 16, 2021 | 8:56 PM
Smoke rises in the background after a fireworks stash exploded in Ontario, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Fireworks explosion
2 people dead in Southern California fireworks explosion March 16, 2021 | 7:07 PM
A man crosses the Isle of View over the Campus Pond at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on April 30, 2020.
Tuition freeze
UMass President advocates for in-state tuition freeze — again March 16, 2021 | 7:00 PM
Nurse Betsy Zorilla prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccination at the Doubletree Hotel, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Danvers, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Coronavirus
Massachusetts to release schedule for remaining groups in vaccine rollout Wednesday March 16, 2021 | 6:23 PM
Volunteers prepare ballots and voting materials at the Pittsfield, Mass., City Hall, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Thousands of mail-in voting kits are mailed out every day from the city's registrar office. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
VOTE BY MAIL
Gov. Baker signs bill extending mail-in voting through June March 16, 2021 | 5:58 PM