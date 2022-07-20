Cars Always wanted a low number Mass. license plate? Here’s your chance. The RMV is raffling off 198 license plates in their 2022 Low Plate Lottery. Massachusetts residents with currently active, registered, and insured passenger vehicles are eligible to apply for a low number license plate. Massachusetts RMV

The Registry of Motor Vehicles is raffling off 198 low number license plates in their 2022 Low Plate Lottery.

Massachusetts residents with currently active, registered, and insured passenger vehicles are eligible to apply. There is no fee to enter the lottery.

License plates up for grabs range from two to four digits in length and include combinations like 36, 1H, and Z79. But if you want a specific plate, you’re out of luck – plates will be awarded in the order in which they are listed here.

Massachusetts was the first U.S. state to begin officially issuing registration license plates in 1903. Frederick Tudor of Brookline was the first person to receive a plate. Tudor’s plate contained only the number one, a rarity that is still under registration by his descendants today.

Immediately after the first license plates appeared, Massachusetts drivers contended to obtain the lowest numbered plate possible as a symbol of status. Collectors still covet these plates today.

Massachusetts license plates have looked different over the years, changing color, size, and design. The first license plates were dark blue and white, made of iron, and were not standardized in size, according to the RMV.

The plates that are in use today, which are typically red, white, and blue, six or seven digits in length, and read “Spirit of America,” were issued in 1987.

The 2022 Low Plate Lottery deadline is Sept. 2 at 5:00 p.m. Winners will be announced on the RMV website by Sept. 15. For more information on lottery rules and eligibility, click here.