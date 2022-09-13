Cars Watch live: RMV to pick this year’s low-number license plate recipients This year's winners will be announced Tuesday at 10 a.m. Massachusetts residents with currently active, registered, and insured passenger vehicles were eligible to apply for a low-number license plate. Massachusetts RMV

If there’s a greater status symbol in the commonwealth of Massachusetts, we’re not aware of it.

That’s right, we’re talking about low-number license plates, this year’s recipients of which will be announced during a livestream that you can watch below. (Presumably with bated breath.)

According to the state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles, 21,663 drivers applied to enter the lottery for the 186 low-number plates available. These include such coveted combinations as F7, 36, 78K, X44, 1S, and 6666, all sure to draw glares of admiration and jealousy while tooling down Route 128, 95, 1 or any number of other local roadways.

If you applied and want to be the first to know, or are just intensely curious for reasons you can’t quite explain, tune into the livestream here at 10 a.m. Tuesday.