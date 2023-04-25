Cars The accessible minivan stolen from a Brockton family has been recovered The 2012 Toyota Sienna was stolen Saturday from a family with an 8-year-old who is severely physically disabled. Sandra Tavares' red 2012 Toyota Sienna. Google Maps

A handicapped-accessible minivan that was stolen Saturday in Brockton was recovered Monday around 6 p.m., a police spokesperson told Boston.com in an email.

The 2012 Toyota Sienna is vital to the family, whose 8-year-old son was injured in a car accident when he was 2. Mother Sandra Tavares told Boston.com in an interview Monday that the van had been modified to help her son, who has suffered from severe physical disabilities since the crash.

“The van means a lot because I use it to transport him everywhere,” she said.

She had left the car running in her driveway Monday, which was when someone took it. Now that the vehicle has been recovered, police say they are still investigating and ask anyone with information about the stolen vehicle to reach out.

They added that Plymouth County Bureau of Criminal Investigation is processing the vehicle.

Footage from a security camera shows three people entering Tavares’ car and driving away.

Tavares told WCVB she was happy to see the car again, but she still wants justice.

“I’m hoping that they can find them so they can do nothing to somebody else,” Tavares said.