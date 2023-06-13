Cars Body found near I-93 southbound causes rush hour backups Police shut down right traffic lanes as they investigated the circumstances surrounding the person’s death. Investigators at the scene on I-93 in Medford Tuesday morning. Boston 25 News

A person was found dead near Exit 21 on Interstate 93 southbound in Medford early Tuesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

After an investigation into the death, police said the victim was an adult male who they believe took his own life. They say he likely jumped from the overpass, and was struck by one or more vehicles.

Police say they located the victim around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, when state police responded to the scene.

Traffic was diverted elsewhere as part of the investigation, police reported Tuesday morning, as right travel lanes were closed nearing the exit for Route 38 and Mystic Avenue.

Advertisement:

Around 7:30 a.m., police tweeted that there would be “significant” delays as a result. At 9:16 they tweeted that the scene had been cleared.

UPDATE-The scene has been cleared. Investigation is ongoing. #MATraffic https://t.co/rtwUA8TRma — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 13, 2023