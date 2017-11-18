Spokeswoman: David Cassidy in hospital with organ failure

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida with multiple organ failure.

Publicist JoAnn Geffen tells The Associated Press that Cassidy is in a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital with liver and kidney failure. She says he’s in a private room, conscious and surrounded by family. Geffen says there is nothing “imminent” about his condition, and doctors are hoping to “keep him as well as they can until they can find another liver.”

Earlier, his rep said Cassidy was in pain and taken to the hospital on Wednesday.

The 67-year-old former teen idol, who lives in the Fort Lauderdale area, said earlier this year that he was struggling with memory loss and that he was ending his 50-year career. Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy.

He’s the stepson of actress and fellow “Partridge Family” star Shirley Jones.

Reports of Cassidy’s hospitalization prompted a flood of supportive comments on social media.

His half-brother Shaun Cassidy, also a former actor and singer and now a TV producer, tweeted Wednesday afternoon, “Thank you for all your love and good wishes for David. It means the world to all of us.”