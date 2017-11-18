Spokeswoman: David Cassidy in hospital with organ failure

FILE - This Aug. 8, 2009 file photo shows actor-singer David Cassidy arrives at the ABC Disney Summer press tour party in Pasadena, Calif. Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida. His representative tells The Associated Press on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, that Cassidy is “now conscious” and “surrounded by family.” The rep adds that Cassidy was in pain and taken to the hospital on Wednesday. No additional details were provided. –The Associated Press
AP,
November 18, 2017

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida with multiple organ failure.

Publicist JoAnn Geffen tells The Associated Press that Cassidy is in a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital with liver and kidney failure. She says he’s in a private room, conscious and surrounded by family. Geffen says there is nothing “imminent” about his condition, and doctors are hoping to “keep him as well as they can until they can find another liver.”

Earlier, his rep said Cassidy was in pain and taken to the hospital on Wednesday.

The 67-year-old former teen idol, who lives in the Fort Lauderdale area, said earlier this year that he was struggling with memory loss and that he was ending his 50-year career. Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy.

Advertisement

He’s the stepson of actress and fellow “Partridge Family” star Shirley Jones.

Reports of Cassidy’s hospitalization prompted a flood of supportive comments on social media.

His half-brother Shaun Cassidy, also a former actor and singer and now a TV producer, tweeted Wednesday afternoon, “Thank you for all your love and good wishes for David. It means the world to all of us.”

TOPICS: Celebs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Hundreds of counter protesters gathered and chanted on the Boston Common to attempt to drown out the rally taking place on the nearby Bandstand, which was co-sponsored by Boston Free Speech, among other organizations.
Local News
Boston free speech rally draws supporters, protesters November 18, 2017 | 5:47 PM
Robert Gentile is brought into the federal courthouse in a wheelchair Monday, April 20, 2015, for a continuation of a hearing in Hartford, Conn. The reputed mobster told an undercover FBI agent that he had access to two of the long-sought paintings stolen from Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 1990 and could negotiate a sale of each for $500,000, a prosecutor said Monday. The subject of the biggest art heist in U.S. history arose at a hearing in Hartford as the prosecutor argued against releasing Gentile, who was arrested Friday on allegations that he sold a handgun for $1,000 to an informant with a murder conviction. (Cloe Poisson/The Hartford Courant via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT
Local News
Man linked to Gardner art heist seeks prison release in weapons case November 18, 2017 | 1:08 PM
World News
Argentina steps up search for missing submarine carrying 44 November 18, 2017 | 12:49 PM
David Marchant
Local News
Read the letter to BU faculty about a professor's sexual harassment violation November 18, 2017 | 12:36 PM
Local News
Lawsuit accuses utilities of jacking up natural gas prices November 18, 2017 | 12:10 PM
Massachusetts State House
Education
Bill seeks to usher in new era of bilingual education November 18, 2017 | 11:07 AM
Hundreds of counter protesters gathered and chanted on the Boston Common to attempt to drown out the rally taking place on the nearby Bandstand, which was co-sponsored by Boston Free Speech, among other organizations.
Local News
Ralliers, counterprotesters gather on Boston Common November 18, 2017 | 10:18 AM
Local News
2 men get prison for lottery-related sailboat beating death November 18, 2017 | 10:00 AM
FILE - In this April 18, 2016 file photo, Carlos Arredondo, a 2013 Boston Marathon bombing first-responder, cheers runners in the 120th Boston Marathon in Boston. Gov. Charlie Baker will join Carlos Arredondo and his wife, Victoria Foley, at the Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 renaming of the Jamaica Way Bridge for their sons, Alexander and Brian Arredondo. Alexander was a Marine killed in Iraq in 2004; Brian killed himself in 2011. Their deaths prompted Carlos Arredondo to become an anti-war activist and suicide prevention advocate. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Local News
Marathon bombing hero gives turkeys to military families November 18, 2017 | 9:12 AM
National News
Here’s the AP’s look at what didn’t happen this week November 18, 2017 | 7:38 AM
National News
Winners and losers under the Senate tax overhaul proposal November 18, 2017 | 6:52 AM
Politics
AP sources: Trump Tower meeting in 2016 draws more scrutiny November 18, 2017 | 3:16 AM
Politics
Amid national focus on harassment, Trump moves unscathed November 18, 2017 | 3:02 AM
High School Sports
Football game between Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket canceled November 18, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Local News
BU says geology professor sexually harassed grad student in Antarctica November 17, 2017 | 8:48 PM
National News
Parents sue over boy's death in rotating Atlanta restaurant November 17, 2017 | 8:40 PM
In this still image taken from video provided by KABC-TV, Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden discusses her allegations of sexual harassment by Al Franken during a 2006 overseas USO tour, before he became a U.S. senator from Minnesota, at ABC7 studios in Glendale, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Franken faces a storm of criticism and a likely ethics investigation. He is the first member of Congress caught up in the recent wave of allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate behavior. Franken has apologized, and Tweeden said she accepted his apology. (KABC-TV via AP)
National News
Al Franken apologizes to woman who says he forcibly kissed, groped her November 17, 2017 | 6:54 PM
Local News
Settlement reached in case of paralyzed NH high school football player November 17, 2017 | 4:50 PM
11/17/2017 FRAMINGHAM, MA Alli Bibaud (cq) (left) plead guilty to OUI charges from October at Framingham District Court. Her attorney Michael Wilcox (cq) stood beside her. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Judge's daughter in state police shakeup pleads guilty November 17, 2017 | 4:44 PM
Local News
Woman jumps into police officer's arms to escape fire November 17, 2017 | 4:40 PM
FILE - This Sept. 18, 2015 file booking photo provided by the New Britain Police Department shows William Devin Howell, who killed seven people in Connecticut in 2003. Howell pleaded guilty to six murder charges in September and is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. He’s also serving a 15-year prison sentence for manslaughter in the seventh victim’s death. (New Britain Police Department via AP, File)
Local News
Killer of 7 in Conn. calls his acts 'monstrous, cowardly, and selfish' at sentencing November 17, 2017 | 4:22 PM
Politics
Candidate for Ohio governor shares sexual past on Facebook November 17, 2017 | 4:00 PM
The Kanes lost their beloved dog, Gerry, after he was hit on Morrissey Boulevard.
Local News
Dorchester family finds good Samaritan who comforted their dog in his final moments November 17, 2017 | 3:20 PM
Backflipping Robot
Technology
Boston Dynamics has a humanoid robot that can do box jumps — and a backflip November 17, 2017 | 12:53 PM
Local News
MBTA names winning bidder for Green Line extension project November 17, 2017 | 11:59 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 1963 file photo, President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade in Dallas. Riding with Kennedy are First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, right, Nellie Connally, second from left, and her husband, Texas Gov. John Connally, far left. The National Archives released the John F. Kennedy assassination files on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Jim Altgens, File)
National News
10,744 more Kennedy assassination records released November 17, 2017 | 11:06 AM
Charlie Baker Sees Turkeys
Local News
Charlie Baker shares ‘holiday appropriate’ photo of his backyard November 17, 2017 | 9:55 AM
Construction cranes on Nov. 6, 2017, in Seattle, which experienced a boom after Amazon was founded in the city. For Seattle, Amazon has become far more than a big employer and taxpayer. It has reshaped how the city sees itself and, in turn, is seen by the world. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times)
Business
5 lessons Seattle can teach other cities about Amazon November 17, 2017 | 9:23 AM
Canada US Pipeline
National News
Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota November 17, 2017 | 8:59 AM
Outside house where explosive device was found to blow up car in Blackstone. John Tlumack/ Globe Staff
Local News
School principal targeted in Blackstone car bombing November 17, 2017 | 8:37 AM