Celebs Zendaya and Tom Holland spotted together in downtown Boston The duo stopped in at Tatte on Boylston Street. Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Actress Zendaya was spotted earlier this week in Boston with her dog trying to buy a pillow on Newbury Street, but now she has been spotted downtown with boyfriend and actor Tom Holland.

The couple, who both star in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” confirmed they were dating in July 2021. They were seen Sunday around noon at coffee shop Tatte on Boylston Street across from the Boston Common.

In a Twitter video, Zendaya appears again with her schnauzer named Noon.

Great Day in Boston



Saw @Zendaya and @TomHolland1996 casually having a day in the city. Y’all take care and I’ll see you around. pic.twitter.com/OPE0CDehW8 — Meteorologist Benito (@BennyGuevara13) March 20, 2022

Zendaya is in town to shoot her new film, “Challengers” — a romantic drama directed by Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”) alongside Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) and Mike Faist (“West Side Story”).

According to Deadline, “Challengers” is about a woman named Tashi, “a tennis player-turned-coach who has taken her husband, Art, and transformed him from a mediocre player into a world-famous Grand Slam champion.”

When Art’s career takes a turn for the worst, she signs him up for a “Challenger” event — a step below the top-tier ATP tour — where he faces off against Patrick, “his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend.”

Pre-production on the film began this month.

Photo of Zendaya & Tom seen in Boston earlier today! pic.twitter.com/cXGJp0dSX8 — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) March 20, 2022