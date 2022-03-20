Zendaya and Tom Holland spotted together in downtown Boston

Newsletter Signup
Actress Zendaya was spotted earlier this week in Boston with her dog trying to buy a pillow on Newbury Street, but now she has been spotted downtown with boyfriend and actor Tom Holland.
The couple, who both star in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” confirmed they were dating in July 2021. They were seen Sunday around noon at coffee shop Tatte on Boylston Street across from the Boston Common.
In a Twitter video, Zendaya appears again with her schnauzer named Noon.
Zendaya is in town to shoot her new film, “Challengers” — a romantic drama directed by Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”) alongside Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) and Mike Faist (“West Side Story”).
According to Deadline, “Challengers” is about a woman named Tashi, “a tennis player-turned-coach who has taken her husband, Art, and transformed him from a mediocre player into a world-famous Grand Slam champion.”
When Art’s career takes a turn for the worst, she signs him up for a “Challenger” event — a step below the top-tier ATP tour — where he faces off against Patrick, “his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend.”
Pre-production on the film began this month.
