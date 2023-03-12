Celebs Mark Wahlberg returns to Boston to meet with fans, promote tequila The actor signed autographs and took photos at Loco Taqueria in South Boston and Total Wines & Spirits in Dorchester, promoting his Flecha Azul Tequila brand.

Mark Wahlberg returned to the area Saturday, signing autographs and posing for photos while promoting Flecha Azul Tequila, a brand in which he became a primary investor in 2022.

When a living legend walks into a bar… I mean liquor store @TotalWine grand opening with @markwahlberg #Reposado bottle signing! 💪🏼🎉🍔🥃 pic.twitter.com/c81Tv4Puk2 — Larry Giuffra (@PhillyGiuffra) March 11, 2023

The Boston-born actor signed bottles of Flecha Azul at Total Wines & More at South Bay, in his home neighborhood of Dorchester. The bottles sold for $45.

He started signing autographs and taking photos just before 2 p.m. The event lasted about 30 minutes.

After Total Wines, Wahlberg made a surprise appearance at Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar in South Boston around 3 p.m., greeting fans, chatting with the restaurant owner Mike Shaw and manager Will Filaro, and taking selfies with Loco staff.

Southie is THE place to be! Mark Wahlberg was "Caught in Southie" today! Find out where! https://t.co/2bjvllTzVB — Caught in Southie (@maureencaught) March 11, 2023

The 51-year-old actor started his showbiz career as the leading man of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, rising to fame in the ‘90s and 2000s as an actor in blockbusters like “The Perfect Storm,” “Planet of the Apes,” “The Departed,” “The Fighter,” “The Other Guys,” and “Ted.”

Wahlberg told the Hollywood Reporter that his decision to invest in Flecha Azul Tequila came after he met and bonded with the brands’ co-owners Aron Marquez and Abraham Ancer.

“We’re into golfing, and family and our faith and being self-made guys,” Wahlberg told the Hollywood Reporter. “So many things in common, it was a natural fit for us to partner up.”

Flecha Azul Tequila is crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, with a process they say honors their Mexican heritage. Their agave grows on the side of a volcano in Tequila, Jalisco, an area known for some of the world’s best blue agave.