Tom Brady scraps home construction plans made with ex Gisele Bündchen The former Patriots star will instead build his own "luxe bachelor pad" in sunny South Florida.

Former New England Patriots star Tom Brady has terminated Florida construction plans he made with his ex-wife Giselle Bündchen, and is instead reportedly building his own $35 million “bachelor pad” home.

According to a report by the New York Post, the divorced couple bought property on Indian Creek Island for $17 million in 2020 with plans to build a sprawling 17,000-square-foot marital home.

The new construction was slated to include a pickleball court, yoga terrace, meditation garden, organic garden, and several other luxury features, according to building plans.

But documents obtained by the Post show that the plans have been terminated, and new plans are moving forward for Brady’s own “luxe bachelor pad.”

The 45-year-old former Pats quarterback has reportedly taken out a $35 million loan to finance the build, which the Post said will be a 20,000-square-foot, two-story single-family residence with a security building, gym, cabana, pool, sport court, landscaping, and septic system.

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage. They reportedly plan to co-parent their kids in South Florida.