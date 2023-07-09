Celebs Sylvester Stallone spotted on Nantucket The "Rocky" legend recently turned 77.

Is that Rocky Balboa behind the butcher’s counter of Nantucket Seafoods?

Yes, Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone was spotted on Nantucket recently, enjoying a little rest and relaxation.

During his outing to Nantucket Seafood, he posed with staffer Jackie Jennison. The Nantucket Currant reported that his order consisted of swordfish, steamers, and key lime pie.

What was the Oscar-nominated actor, writer, director, and producer, doing on the island? He seemed to celebrate the Fourth of July, and perhaps extended festivities for his recent birthday, in which he turned 77.

Nantucket, an island about 30 miles south of Cape Cod is a secluded escape for many of the world’s wealthiest celebrities, including the Kardashians.

While Balboa may be retired, Stallone is still working and heavily involved in the media following the recent airing of his family’s TV series, “The Family Stallone,” on Paramount Plus.

Coming down the pipeline shortly is Stallone’s very own Netflix documentary, which will be released in November. The documentary will offer an intimate look into Stallone’s inspirational underdog story, and his journey as one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood.