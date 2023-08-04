Celebs Here’s how Matt Damon came up in the sex abuse lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani “Matt Damon is also 5'2, eyes are blue. Coochie-coochie-coochie-coo.” Matt Damon. Frederick M. Brown

Transcripts filed in a sexual abuse lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani reveal a number of eyebrow-raising comments the former New York City mayor allegedly made in 2019, ranging from lewd remarks to a complaint that Jews need to “get over the Passover.”

And then there’s the bizarre potshot aimed at Boston icon Matt Damon, with Giuliani using a homophobic slur to describe the Oscar-winning actor.

Giuliani allegedly made the disparaging remarks in conversations with Noelle Dunphy, the woman behind the lawsuit. She claims that Giuliani harassed and assaulted her after she began working for him in 2019, according to The New York Times. Giuliani, for his part, has said that Dunphy was never his employee and that they had a consensual relationship, according to the Times.

Advertisement:

In one conversation, Dunphy asked about celebrities who are Republican, according to a copy of the transcripts shared by Newsweek.

Giuliani: “Ain’t too many. Brad — not Brad Pitt. The other guy that looks like him.”

Dunphy: “Bradley Cooper?”

Giuliani: “No, the other one. What the hell’s his name?”

Dunphy: “Well, Matt Damon is very liberal.”

Giuliani: “No, Matt Damon is a — Matt Damon is a f**. Matt Damon is also 5’2, eyes are blue. Coochie-coochie-coochie-coo.”

Dunphy: “Maybe.”

Giuliani may have been referencing the 1920s song “Has Anybody Seen My Gal?” which notably features the lines “five foot two, eyes of blue” and “could she, could she, could she coo.”

The former mayor nailed Damon’s eye color, but was off by a few inches on his height; Damon has gone on the record stating that he’s 5 feet, 10.5 inches tall.

The “Good Will Hunting” star also has his own rocky history with the f-slur, announcing in a 2021 interview that he only recently gave up saying the slur at his daughter’s urging.

Damon has also been open about his politics, lending his voice to robocalls on behalf of Democratic candidates and recently battling former President Donald Trump over the Republican presidential candidate’s unauthorized use of Damon’s narration from the movie “Air.”