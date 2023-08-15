Celebs Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard respond to backlash over Logan Airport Instagram posts Bell and Shepard's $600 makeshift bed at Logan Airport woke up some angry commenters. Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are responding to backlash about their Boston Logan Airport experience.

Actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are responding to backlash they received about a Logan Airport experience the couple shared on Instagram last month.

Bell of “Veronica Mars” fame and Shepard, known for roles including “Idiocracy,” unpacked the public’s response to their Instagram posts about a 9-hour flight delay in a recent episode of Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert”.

​​“I guess I was confused when I saw these really angry comments on my post, because I can’t figure out what makes someone mad about that story,” Shepard said during the podcast.

The celebrity couple documented their July flight delay at Logan on Instagram. The couple and their two children “made quite a home” for themselves in the airport, Bell said on Instagram, spending $600 on makeshift beds before getting kicked out by airport staff around midnight.

The family ended up spending the night with a nearby friend because there weren’t any available hotels within 50 miles of Boston, Bell said.

Commenters were quick to question whether the celeb’s struggles were earnest.

“I truly don’t mean this to be mean but I didn’t think this stuff happened to rich people,” one comment said.

“A lot of people just get on the internet and they say ‘buddy, what should I Google?’ And they just Google angry, mad stuff. They want to be angry about something,” Bell replied.

“It was so hostile and angry that I thought, ‘This has to be part of the political schism,’” Shepard said. “We have to somehow just represent liberals. And no matter what we would do, it would be proof that we’re crazy or stupid.”