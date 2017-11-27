Tommy Heinsohn to those who want Holy Cross to change its mascot: ‘Get a life’

“It’s political correctness run amok."

Boston, MA - 5/15/2017 - Danny Ainge, General Manager and President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics watches the pre game warm ups with former Celtic great Tommy Heinsohn. The Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 16Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2508922496.
Former Celtic great Tommy Heinsohn (right) pictured with the team's general manager Danny Ainge at Boston's TD Garden in May. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
By
November 27, 2017

Tommy Heinsohn is not happy about the burgeoning movement to change his alma mater’s mascot.

The College of the Holy Cross, where Heinsohn played basketball for four years in the 1950s, is in the process of reconsidering its “Crusader” nickname, amid concerns that the evocation of the actual Crusades, a series of medieval wars between Christians and Muslims, does not align with the Worcester university’s 21st century values.

“It’s political correctness run amok,” Heinsohn told the Boston Herald in an article Monday.

“There’ll be a hue and cry if they go through with this,” said the 83-year-old former Celtics legend-turned-color commentator. “The necessity of this thing is beyond the pale. Get a life.”

Advertisement

Heinsohn, who graduated from Holy Cross in 1956, said he is among a “significant number” of alumni who are unhappy about the prospect that the colleges may ditch the purple sword-wielding warrior it has used as a mascot since 1920.

The Jesuit liberal arts college closed an eight-week open comment period Sunday, asking the school community for input on whether the Crusader is an appropriate representation, given the “mission, values and identity” of Holy Cross.

A working group is set to present the comments to Holy Cross President Rev. Philip Boroughs and the school’s Board of Trustees early next year. It’s unclear if Heinsohn’s input will be included.

“The Crusader name is an undeniable part of Holy Cross’ history,” the school says on its website, noting the mascot’s historic legacy representing the community, as well as its “direct link to our religious identity.”

“At the same time, we acknowledge our responsibility to thoughtfully examine the sensitivities and implications this name may bear in light of the Crusades,” said the school, which has hosted campus lectures and discussions on the subject this year. In a self-reflective editorial in October, Holy Cross’s student newspaper, The Crusader, posed that the name “has not lost its ‘clash of civilizations’ connotation.”

Advertisement

According to the school website, the Board of Trustees will make a decision on the issue at its February 3 meeting.

TOPICS: College Sports Boston Celtics Media Basketball
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017 file photo, Randi Zuckerberg, sister of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, participates in the BUILD Speaker Series Be Fierce tech panel in New York. Alaska Airlines says it's investigating a claim that flight attendants allowed a passenger to sexually harass Zuckerberg on a flight. Zuckerberg took to social media Wednesday to detail her recent flight between Los Angeles and Mazatlan, Mexico. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
National News
Randi Zuckerberg says she was sexually harassed on flight November 30, 2017 | 5:30 PM
Rick Pitino
Rick Pitino sues University of Louisville Athletic Association November 30, 2017 | 5:09 PM
Politics
The AP fact checked Trump's Joe Scarborough tweet November 30, 2017 | 4:40 PM
American Airlines Planes
Travel
Why you shouldn't panic about the American Airlines pilot mix-up November 30, 2017 | 4:20 PM
Stan Rosenberg (left) and Bryon Hefner (right).
Politics
Four men allege sexual misconduct by Senate president’s husband November 30, 2017 | 3:16 PM
Media
Geraldo Rivera apologizes for his tweets following Matt Lauer's firing November 30, 2017 | 1:54 PM
Cambridge Fire
Local News
4-alarm fire in Central Square displaces 60 November 30, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Wahlburgers Article Screenshot
Media
California newspaper apologizes for 'that Southie thing' November 30, 2017 | 1:16 PM
Local News
Uber driver allegedly assaulted woman during ride and refused to let her out of the car November 30, 2017 | 1:08 PM
Politics
Trump weighs plan to replace Tillerson with CIA's Pompeo November 30, 2017 | 12:29 PM
National News
Anthony Senerchia, co-founder of 'Ice Bucket Challenge,' dies after ALS battle November 30, 2017 | 12:08 PM
New Hampshire Mother Son Arrested
Local News
Judge finds woman not competent in New Hampshire murder-for-hire case November 30, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Local News
1 dead, 3 injured in two-car Cape Cod collision November 30, 2017 | 11:45 AM
Brookline High School Walkout
Local News
Brookline High students stage walkout after racist videos surface November 30, 2017 | 11:16 AM
In this Sept. 30, 2014 photo, Garrison Keillor talks with Daily Circuit host Tom Weber in the studios at Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul, Minn. Keillor said Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, he has been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior. (Jeffrey Thompson/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
Media
Garrison Keiller tells diners in Berkshires that firing is 'kind of bewildering to me' November 30, 2017 | 11:04 AM
FILE - In this May 30, 2013, file photo, job seekers line up to talk to recruiters during a job fair held in Atlanta. On Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, the Labor Department reports on state unemployment rates for August 2017. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
Politics
It started as a tax cut. Now it could change American life. November 30, 2017 | 9:15 AM
Walsh and Chang
Local News
Walsh blames Chang for not telling him about IRS audit November 30, 2017 | 9:04 AM
Local News
‘He keeps saying he murdered four people’ November 30, 2017 | 9:01 AM
Local News
California newspaper editor apologizes for calling a South Boston resident ‘a Southie’ November 30, 2017 | 8:50 AM
image police line
Local News
Police: Massachusetts man accidentally shoots grandson November 30, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Local News
Police arrest Revere bank robbery suspect hiding in port-a-potty November 30, 2017 | 8:36 AM
image
Local News
Police: Body found in Cocheco River November 30, 2017 | 8:31 AM
Brookline High School
Local News
Brookline school takes action after students make racist video November 30, 2017 | 8:30 AM
image
Local News
Police: Worker killed in accident at New Hampshire power plant November 30, 2017 | 8:25 AM
Montpellier Player
Local News
Montpelier to thank French city for misspelled jerseys November 30, 2017 | 8:19 AM
Media
Matt Lauer releases statement after firing from NBC for sexual misconduct: ‘I am truly sorry’ November 30, 2017 | 7:51 AM
Politics
AP source: Kushner questioned by Mueller's team about Flynn November 30, 2017 | 3:43 AM
World News
What North Korean photos say about new ballistic missile November 30, 2017 | 12:35 AM
A hearse carrying Baltimore Police Det. Sean Suiter's casket is escorted into Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Lutherville-Timonium, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Suiter died a day after being shot while investigating a homicide case in a particularly troubled area of west Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
National News
Mysterious slaying of detective the talk of Baltimore November 29, 2017 | 6:30 PM
Local News
That group that tried to sting The Washington Post? It’s suing the DA in Boston. November 29, 2017 | 5:54 PM