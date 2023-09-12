College Sports UConn loses its starting quarterback to injury for the 2nd straight season Joe Fagnano, a transfer from Maine, was injured during a designed quarterback run in the second quarter of last Saturday's 35-14 loss in Atlanta. UConn quarterback Joseph Fagnano (2) signals a first down during the first half the team's NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in East Hartford, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. AP Photo/Bryan Woolston





UConn starting quarterback Joe Fagnano will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in the Huskies loss to Georgia State, coach Jim Mora announced Tuesday.

Fagnano, a transfer from Maine, was injured during a designed quarterback run in the second quarter of last Saturday’s 35-14 loss in Atlanta.

“It’s a fairly significant injury, we didn’t think it was that significant until they got a real good look at it with the MRI, so Friday he’s scheduled for surgery and he’s obviously pretty down about it,” Mora said.

Ta’Quan Roberson, a transfer from Penn State, will take over the starting duties for UConn (0-2), which hosts FIU on Saturday.

Roberson completed 19 of 30 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Fagnano on Saturday night.

He returns to the starting role he lost after suffering a season-ending knee injury in UConn’s opening game a season ago.

“Now this year, the guy ahead of Ta’Quan gets hurt and now Ta’Quan gets his chance again. We have a lot of confidence in him and we’re really disappointed for Joe,” Mora said.

Zion Turner, a sophomore who started 12 games for the Huskies last season, will serve as Roberson’s backup.