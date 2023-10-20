College Sports Maine mother and son run at the same college cross-country meets “His whole team saw me [and] were like, ‘Is that your girlfriend,’ and he’s like, ‘No, it’s my mom.'” Maine mother and son Joy and Cyrus Evans. University of Southern Maine Athletics/Instagram

Collegiate cross-country races don’t usually double as family reunions — that is, until Joy and Cyrus Evans began running.

The Maine mother and son got their moment last month when both competed at the Maine State Championships, according to The Bangor Daily News. Joy Evans, 37, runs for the University of Maine at Farmington, while Cyrus Evans, 18, is on the team at the University of Southern Maine.

Just before the race, Joy Evans greeted her son — in uniform — with a hug and a kiss on the cheek, according to The Bangor Daily News.

“It didn’t really hit home until Cyrus saw me in my gear on race day,” she told the newspaper. “His whole team saw me [and] were like, ‘Is that your girlfriend,’ and he’s like, ‘No, it’s my mom.’”

“That is what happened,” Cyrus Evans confirmed to The Bangor Daily News. “I was a little embarrassed, but at the same time, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s my mom. She’s a rock star.’ My teammates were happy to hear that. It made my day.”

Joy Evans returned to college a few years ago after initially focusing on raising her children, according to The Bangor Daily News. An education major, she joined the cross-country team as a senior earlier this year and was recently named a North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Week.

Her son, meanwhile, is a freshman studying mechanical engineering.

