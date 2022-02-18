College Curry College goes virtual following threats targeting Black community "The college wants everyone to feel safe and to have choices." Milton protesters marched during a Juneteenth and antiracism education rally in 2020 as pictured here. Curry College students demonstrated similar advocacy last week after experiencing racist threats that have since sent classes remote.





Curry College is temporarily moving classes online in response to the latest in a string of hate incidents on its campus, including a specific threat against the Black community.

In an e-mail sent to students and parents on Tuesday, Curry President Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. described two hate incidents discovered Monday and Tuesday in a restroom and a laundry room in North Campus Residence Hall. One included “threatening language targeting the Black community” and mentioned a date of February 22, the e-mail said. The second incident included “racist hate language and a drawn swastika.”

In response to the threats, students were given the option to take classes virtually beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 16. All classes will be held online on Feb. 22, according to the e-mail. The school plans to return fully on campus on Feb. 23. Campus offices and dormitories will remain open throughout the virtual period.

