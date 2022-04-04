College Boston Conservatory is reconciling its past, including an expulsion days before graduation Stephanie Lippman was expelled for putting on a theater production without the rights to it. Stephanie Lippman, a multi-hyphenate performer, in Duff’s, a heavy-metal bar in Brooklyn, New York. Jennifer S. Altman for the Boston Globe

In 1999, Stephanie Lippman, a Black musical theater student finishing her senior year, was expelled from Boston Conservatory just days before graduation for putting on an amateur, free production of a musical without securing the rights.

Now, decades later, the school is reconciling with the harsh punishment Lippman received, as well as its questionable past leadership, The Boston Globe reported Sunday.

At the time, the Globe reported, Lippman was one of the few Black students in the school’s musical theater program.

Though she had a flawless disciplinary record and was successful in her program, the newspaper wrote, she challenged the conservatory’s culture in other ways, by doing things like fronting rock bands and getting involved in Boston’s queer scene.

Lippman told the Globe that during her time at the school, she was constantly aware that she was different, being the only Black woman in her program up until her junior year. She told the Globe she felt she was “already a marked woman” before the expulsion.

For her final directing assignment, Lippman chose “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” to put on — a show she told the Globe that the conservatory would never have chosen on its own.

According to the Globe, the assistant of Neil Donohoe, the chair of the theater department, contacted her soon after casting to tell her the creators of the show had denied their request to get the rights to do a free show.

Lippman told the Globe that after the initial rejection, the school left it up to her to try to get the rights to the show. She told the newspaper she called the rights owner multiple times, even emailing the “Rocky Horror” fan club president and sending a courier to author Richard O’Brien in London, but nothing worked.

Music industry experts told the Globe that expecting an undergraduate student to secure rights to a show is expecting too much of them.

“As an educator, this seems like a problem with the chair or the faculty member,” Henry Godinez, chair of the Northwestern University Theater Department, told the Globe. “Without offering assistance, you’re basically telling your student to go around the letter of the law.”

On the day of the dress rehearsal, the Globe reported, Donohoe called Lippman into his office to tell her she couldn’t put on the show. Lippman told the newspaper she was ready to call off the show until a friend told her performing a “revue,” performing a selection of songs out of order, was a potential loophole.

In the end, the cast sang nine songs from the musical, but Donohoe was enraged.

The Globe reported that Donohue, who did not respond to requests for comment, saw the performance as “an act of insubordination.”

In an affidavit from her unsuccessful 1999 lawsuit challenging her expulsion, Lippman told the Globe he called her “conniving and manipulative” and said she “was ‘purposefully trying to push his buttons.’”

The same month Lippman put on “Rocky Horror,” she received a letter of expulsion, which effectively denied her her degree just as she was finishing her time at the school.

“You are dismissed from the Musical Theater Program and The Boston Conservatory effective immediately,” the note from the Conservatory’s dean of academic affairs read. “These decisions are final and non-negotiable.”

Students at the school rallied behind her and pushed to get her reinstated, but nothing worked, the Globe reported.

Four university licensing experts told the Globe they can’t think of a time they’ve seen a university expel a student for not getting the rights to a theater production.

Any public production needs to acquire rights, they said. But this is important for performances where money changes hands, not unpaid class projects.

Lippman told the Globe she still doesn’t understand why performing the show was grounds for expulsion.

“Was I too different? Too Black? Too rebellious?” she asked. “I don’t know.”

The Globe reported that other alumni said they thought she challenged traditionalist faculty because she was Black and unapologetic about her style, wearing things like Black lipstick and piercings.

Alumni also told the Globe that at the time, the school viewed students more as products, not tolerating dissent from students and caring little for their needs.

Lippman still made her way in the music industry after leaving Boston Conservatory, the Globe reported. She sang back-up for Cyndi Lauper and Twisted Sister, performed in professional “Rocky Horror” productions, lead alternative metal albums, and hosted a reality TV show.

But Lippman told the Globe she never stopped feeling wronged by the school. So in September 2020, she asked the college to reconsider.

In a surprise win, the school granted her a diploma, though the school chose not to explain to the Globe why they flipped on the matter.

“We are pleased that through our academic review processes we were able to determine a path for Ms. Lippman to receive her degree,” college officials wrote in a statement to the Globe, “and we are honored to have her among our alumni.”

Lippman told the Globe she believes part of the reason they had a change of heart is that the school is reconciling with its problematic past, including alleged systemic racism.

In the 1990s, the Globe reported, Boston Conservatory was overwhelmingly white and run by white men. People of color and people who thrived in subcultures felt othered there, the newspaper wrote.

The Boston Conservatory of the 2020s is far more diverse, led by women, and is part of the larger Berklee College of Music, which draws students from over 100 countries, the Globe reported.