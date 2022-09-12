How New England schools fared in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 best college rankings

Newsletter Signup
Attention high school students (and parents) embarking on the college application process, the latest annual rankings of higher education institutions by U.S. News & World Report are out.
The publication released its 2022-2023 Best College rankings on Monday.
Like previous years, more than a few New England schools were singled out for top spots.
This year, Massachusetts Institute of Technology edged out Harvard to claim the No. 2 place on its own behind Princeton University, which has maintained the top spot in the National Universities category for a decade. Harvard tied for the No. 3 spot with Stanford and Yale.
Last year, MIT and Harvard tied for the No. 2 spot with Columbia University.
New England schools once again also had strong representation among the rankings of National Liberal Arts Colleges. For another year in a row, Williams College is ranked first, with Amherst College again following in second.
For the rankings, U.S. News used 17 metrics of academic quality to evaluate 1,500 colleges and universities, giving the most weight to outcome measures, such as social mobility, graduation and retention rates, and the average indebtedness for graduates. Outcomes accounted for 40 percent; faculty resources (including class sizes and undergraduate student to faculty ratio) made up 20 percent; expert opinion was considered for 20 percent; financial resources was weighted at 10 percent; student excellence (such as ACT/SAT scores when applicable) comprised 7 percent; and alumni giving accounted for 3 percent.
“For nearly 40 years, the Best Colleges methodology has continuously evolved to reflect changes in the higher education landscape and the interests of prospective students,” Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer at U.S. News, said in a statement. “Guiding that evolution is U.S. News’ mission of providing useful data and information to help with one of life’s biggest decisions.”
Below, a look at how New England colleges and universities made out in the two primary categories of the 2022-2023 rankings. See the full rankings here.
