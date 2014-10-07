Raven-Symone to Oprah: Don’t Call Me Black. (Us to Raven: Uh…)

Raven-Symone Christina Pearman holds the award she garnered for favorite TV actress for "That's So Raven," backstage at Nickelodeon's 18th Annual Kids' Choice Awards April 2, 2005 in Los Angeles. –REUTERS
By
October 7, 2014

Raven-Symone, best known as The Cosby Show’s Olivia and star of Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven, has decided she doesn’t like labels. Well, she only likes one label, I guess.

On OWN’s Where Are They Now, Raven sat down October 5 with Oprah to discuss her past accomplishments, future projects and plans, and personal life — including her recent coming out as a lesbian. Oprah asked if she wanted “to be labeled gay.’’ But Raven was having none of that labeling, and retorted, “I want to be labeled a human who loves humans, [and] I’m tired of being labeled. I’m an American; I’m not an African-American, I’m an American.’’

Advertisement

“Oh, girl, don’t set the Twitter on fire!’’ Oprah said as she laughed and adjusted her seat.

Given the chance to walk her statement back, Raven doubled down: “I will say this: I don’t know where my roots go to. I don’t know how far back and I don’t know what country in Africa. I do know that my roots are in Louisiana. I’m an American, and that’s a colorless person.’’

Though I’m certain she meant no harm, this is without a doubt a statement packed with problems. One pressing issue with this declaration is that she didn’t want to be labeled black. I say black because there’s a great deal of racism inherent in the term African-American. Africa is a continent, and to lump a whole continent into an ethnicity implies uniformity. Irish, Italian, Greek and French folk don’t get labeled European Americans.

Discussing blackness as a label is useless because black isn’t a nationality or sexuality, it’s an external identifier in this country, and one of great consequence. Sexuality can be masked; nationality can be masked and even changed. The negative effects of either can be blunted with money and privilege to a far greater degree than the negative effects of blackness––think housing discrimination––and this is due in large part to the ubiquity of blackness. Look at it this way: If you walk into a bank and deposit $1 million, what will they know about you without having to ask: your color, your sexuality, or your nationality?

Advertisement

That’s because labels are fluid, and identifiers are static.

The most wrong-headed portion of the 28-year-old actress’s comments, however, is that she thinks America is “colorless.’’ America is not at all colorless. If Americans were colorless, white people wouldn’t get away with racistcaricatures of the firstblackpresident. They wouldn’t rage when an Indian-American woman from New York won Miss America. To quote Toni Morrison, “In this country American means white. Everybody else has to hyphenate.’’

To aspire to be a colorless American is to aspire to be in America, free of the burden of color—i.e., to desire to be white. James Baldwin once said that whiteness took “generations and a vast amount of coercion.’’ He speaks to the thinking paramount to the differences between white and black in America when he says, “…in this debasement and definition of black people, they have debased and defined themselves.’’

The existence of whiteness, as it stands, makes blackness bad automatically. It creates a country where people use “African-American’’ as an unthinking default. (There’s history there, too: We have Jesse Jackson’s presidential run to thank.) Most important, many of us buy into it, and we bristle at non-whites in positions of power and influence because of it. Raven is the latest among us to buy the company line, but she won’t be the last.

Raven doesn’t like labels. That’s fine, I don’t either. But when we say we don’t like labels, it’s often about the labels we get. Nobody wants to be served a label that blocks them from agency and equality. American is a label, for example, and it’s the one Raven chose for herself—and chose by shedding the labels that block her from privilege. If, by some stretch of the imagination, being American blocked her from getting enviable roles, or equal treatment, she’d have taken issue with that label as well.

Advertisement

Gay and black in America can get you denied a home loan—or killed. [White] American in America gives you the benefit of the doubt when you’re treated like you’re black or gay.

And that is so not Raven.

TOPICS: Commentary
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Download our app
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Brendan Dassey was escorted into court for his sentencing in Manitowoc, Wis., in 2007.
National News
Another victory for the ‘Making a Murderer’ subject Brendan Dassey June 23, 2017 | 7:47 AM
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell leaves the chamber after announcing the release of the Republicans' healthcare bill which represents the party's long-awaited attempt to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017.
National News
10 things to know for today June 23, 2017 | 6:15 AM
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell smiles as he leaves the chamber after announcing the release of the Republicans' healthcare bill which represents the party's long-awaited attempt to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. The measure represents the Senate GOP's effort to achieve a top tier priority for President Donald Trump and virtually all Republican members of Congress.
Politics
What's next on health care draft in Congress June 23, 2017 | 4:04 AM
BRAINTREE, MA -- 07/31/10 -- The empty Smith Beach seen through the remains of a long un-used lifeguard stand. Local residents have stopped going to Smith Beach in Braintree. Smith Beach in Braintree, MA has been named the third dirtiest beach in the state by a national environmental group, based on the water quality. (Kayana Szymczak - for the Boston Globe section: sowk reporter: Johanna Seltz)
Local News
High bacteria levels close 5 beaches on South Shore June 23, 2017 | 2:21 AM
Local News
US Marshals Service searching for prisoner who escaped car June 23, 2017 | 2:09 AM
Local News
19-year-old woman found dead at Braintree hotel June 22, 2017 | 11:20 PM
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, file photo New York Jets NFL football owner Woody Johnson speaks at the team's training facility, in Florham Park, N.J. President Donald Trump says he'll nominate New York Jets owner Woody Johnson to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)
Politics
Trump says he'll nominate Jets owner as ambassador to UK June 22, 2017 | 9:44 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks at a rally to oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and its replacement on Capitol Hill on June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Criticism is mounting on the GOP for health care reform legislation being done behind closed doors. (Photo by Astrid Riecken/Getty Images)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren says the Senate Republican health care bill is paid for with 'blood money' June 22, 2017 | 6:49 PM
mannequin
Local News
Police catch man on I-93 using mannequin as passenger in the HOV lane June 22, 2017 | 5:52 PM
Politics
What you need to know about the potential changes to the marijuana law June 22, 2017 | 4:54 PM
British Beer Company made a 159-feet and 6-inches lobster roll in Portsmouth, NH Sunday, June 18, 2017. In the process of making this roll they used 440 pounds of fresh live lobster, in which 40 pounds were donated from Sysco Boston. (Jason Narinian)
Food
Canadians are contesting NH's supposedly record-breaking lobster roll June 22, 2017 | 3:17 PM
Politics
Trump says he didn't tape his conversations with Comey June 22, 2017 | 1:11 PM
The scene of a truck crash in Rochester, Mass.
Local News
Good Samaritans held truck driver's head above water after crash into pond June 22, 2017 | 11:59 AM
Local News
Home of Vermont man burglarized while he was attending his wife's funeral June 22, 2017 | 11:58 AM
Politics
Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare' June 22, 2017 | 11:31 AM
tall ships castle island
Local News
Watch the Tall Ships sail out of Boston Harbor June 22, 2017 | 10:30 AM
Local News
Syphilis cases have doubled in New Hampshire June 22, 2017 | 10:09 AM
Local News
Woman found dead in Massachusetts home; man under arrest June 22, 2017 | 7:48 AM
Yemeni businessman Ali Awad Habib recounts the torment he suffered in prison, where he said he was beaten with wires and wooden clubs and given electrical shocks, in this May 8, 2017 phot in Aden, Yemen. Habib was detained for weeks after Emirati-backed forces hunting for al-Qaida members raided his family’s businesses, arresting him and several of his relatives. Habib’s father, like an unknown number of other detainees, has been sent to a base of the United Arab Emirates across the Red Sea in Eritrea.
National News
10 things to know for today June 22, 2017 | 6:00 AM
Local News
Massachusetts teen helped save classmate from an allergy attack June 22, 2017 | 5:47 AM
Cape Cod Ma . 05/15/2012 Work on the Sagamore Bridge has caused traffic delays for drivers. View is of trafficf heading north. Staff / Photographer: Jonathan Wiggs Reporter:Section:Metro :Reporter:Slug:
Local News
Here are the ideas being considered to fix the suffocating traffic to Cape Cod June 22, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Local News
Peabody father beat daughter with a belt for installing Snapchat app June 22, 2017 | 2:19 AM
Local News
Soldier who lost 4 limbs opening Maine retreat to help others June 22, 2017 | 1:11 AM
Local News
Cancer researcher awarded $22m in suit against Steward Health Care June 22, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Local News
Brigham uses videos to help tighten security June 22, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Massachusetts State House.
Politics
Mass. House OK's bill that would redo recreational marijuana law June 21, 2017 | 10:30 PM
An exhibition inside the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, which just opened.
Local News
At the Dr. Seuss Museum: Oh, the places they don’t go! June 21, 2017 | 9:53 PM
Local News
MIT plans massive project for Kendall Square June 21, 2017 | 9:14 PM
Local News
Fessenden School official on leave amid sexual misconduct allegation June 21, 2017 | 9:10 PM
Hyannis 06/17/2017: The ferry Iyanough was docked after being removed from a jetty where it grounded in Hyannis Harbor. Damage to the botton of the ferry is visable near the water line. Photo by Debee Tlumacki for the Boston Globe (metro)
Local News
Ferry captain, pilot on leave after crash that injured 18 June 21, 2017 | 8:44 PM