Doze Through Draft Night, Then Thank Bill Belichick for a Good Night’s Sleep

Bill Belichick’s drafts over the past decade haven’t been the most exciting — but for good reason.
Bill Belichick’s drafts over the past decade haven’t been the most exciting — but for good reason. –The Boston Globe/Matthew J. Lee
By
Michael Gee
April 27, 2015

One August day sometime in the next decade or so, Bill Belichick will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. To my mind, the inscription under his bust in the Hall could be limited to a single sentence.

“This guy was such a good coach Patriots fans could ignore the NFL draft for more than a decade.’’

Belichick is often caricatured as a sourpuss who strives to take the fun out of football. He surely has removed any fun and excitement from the draft in these parts, and he ought to have every Patriots follower’s profound gratitude for doing so. Getting heavily into the draft is for fans of teams which provide little fun or excitement on autumn Sundays. Not having to care too much about it is a luxury. Paying no attention at all is a perk reserved for fans lucky enough to root for a dynasty.

Advertisement

The draft has become one of the NFL’s biggest events for the same reason fantasy football is a zillion-dollar business. Fans have strong opinions on how good individual players are and love arguing about it. The draft gives them two opportunities to vent. Before the draft, they can argue about which players their team should select. Afterwards, they can argue about which players did get picked. It’s win-win for pointless controversy.

Belichick’s draft methodology deflates the hot take balloon to much lower pressure than 12 pounds per square inch. Arguing about which player the Patriots will pick first is futile. There are too many variables. New England has the 32nd and last pick in the first round this year. Their selection is thus largely dependent on the 31 who go before. Assume there’s a wish list of about five or six players Belichick thinks might be available and desirable at that spot. If that’s as close as the coach can come in forecasting, why should the rest of us bother?

As for arguing about who the Patriots do select, that’s even more pointless. Because New England is a dynastic power, its first pick is always a late one. Jerod Mayo in 2008 was the Patriots only choice in the top 10 from the 2002 through 2014. They have traded their first round pick away on several occasions, meaning fans could stay up late come April 30 for no reason at all.

Advertisement

We know the drill by now. If the Patriots do use the pick, it’ll be on a player whose name will be recognized only those weird souls who make the draft their sports avocation, unless he picks one of Nick Saban’s kids from Alabama. Boston is not exactly a college football hotbed. The average member of the general sports public (including me) would be hard-pressed to name a dozen college players two days after they crown the national champion. Pre and post-draft player arguments are based on hearsay evidence obtained by exposure to the massive NFL draft hype industry.

Oddly enough, one person who relies on hearsay evidence for the draft is Belichick himself. The Patriots’ mastermind places a great deal of value on player recommendations by college coaches whom he trusts. Based on New England’s drafting since 2008, Rutgers and UConn won many more games than they actually did.

There’s hearsay, and then there’s hearsay. Belichick’s sources are better than, say, Todd McShay’s. That means they’re better than yours, too. The odds the player selected by the Patriots will turn out to be a better than decent pro are as good or better as they are for any of the other late first round picks.

Those odds get better still with Belichick’s picks in the draft’s later rounds, when there’s even less chance fans will have heard of the players in question. I don’t think even the most besotted Patriots fan was familiar with Stephen Gostowski’s work when he was selected in the fourth round in 2005. Speaking only for myself, I have never seen a Memphis football game and never will.

Advertisement

Belichick has had bad drafts. Everyone who’s ever been in charge of a draft has had at least one. Bad draft picks and entire bad drafts are inevitable because the draft is hard. The worst picks imaginable, like Ryan Leaf, were the product of countless hours of work by men who know more about football than you or I ever will. The best picks imaginable, like Tom Brady or Joe Montana, were the result of just as much work, plus the luck of the draw in a game where 31 other teams are drawing, too.

No one will ever outwork Belichick at any aspect of football, which is why he looks so much more tired each season. I worried he couldn’t lift the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XLIX. It’s praise, not insult, to note he’s had his share and then some of football’s funny bounces as well. One of the true joys of rooting for a champ is that the percentages work for you and not the house. Why waste energy better spent worrying about Clay Buchholz or the ice damage to the azaleas in the front yard second-guessing Belichick’s work until the picks show up as real live football players this summer?

I’m not saying “In Bill We Trust.’’ I’m arguing “Let Bill Do All the Work.’’ For him, the draft is a vital exercise in team building. He’s built the team so well he’s turned the draft into a very dull parlor game for everyone else in New England. It’s one of his most magnificent and fan-friendly accomplishments.

In the 1970s and early ‘80s, the draft was very exciting for Patriots fans. Too exciting. It was their only chance to dream of better, winning tomorrows. In that time, the franchise had the number one pick four times. The draft had to be fun and exciting, because none was supplied on autumn Sundays.

Consider the franchise for which the 2015 draft is of the most urgent interests to its fans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. No shortage of debate topics for them, poor devils. Jameis Winston? Marcus Mariota? Trade down? No worries, the wrong answer will only wreck the team for another decade or so. That’s the kind of argument fans can do without, thanks.

The draft should be boring. In the final analysis, it’s men in suits reading names of a list. It’s an important list for NFL teams, and fans should know who’s on theirs, but that doesn’t mean they should do anything more than read it. What’s the internet for if not lists? The NFL draft is an enormous time sink at a time when the world of sports offers more than enough real games to fill up anyone calendar, playoff games included.

Come April 30, Patriots fans can treat themselves to the following pleasant evening. They can tune into the first hour of the draft if they choose to see how the Winston-Mariota issue plays out and to get a good laugh from whatever Washington does. Then their time is their own. They can change the channel to the Red Sox or, hopefully, to the Celtics. They can read a book, or just go to bed early and read about some guard from parts unknown the next day.

I expect to read about another humdrum Patriots draft. Since 2000, they’ve had good drafts and not-so-good, but they’ve never had one that could be called exciting.

Evidence suggests another dull Patriots April could result in another most interesting January.

TOPICS: Commentary
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Media
Son of ex-Fox News host Eric Bolling dies in Colorado September 9, 2017 | 6:15 PM
National News
Hundreds protest immigration order outside Trump hotel September 9, 2017 | 6:15 PM
Police arrest the suspect in the murders of four people at 80 Common Street in Groton.
Crime
22-year-old to face murder charges in quadruple Groton slayings September 9, 2017 | 6:09 PM
Police arrest the suspect in the murders of four people at 80 Common Street in Groton.
Crime
‘I just murdered four people.’ A stranger at the door, a terrible crime September 9, 2017 | 3:51 PM
The winds and sea are whipped up off of the Rickenbacker Causeway as two people cross the street in Miami as Hurricane Irma approaches on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
National News
6 Florida webcams you can watch during Hurricane Irma September 9, 2017 | 2:31 PM
birds on radar
Local News
So many birds took flight they were captured on radar September 9, 2017 | 2:23 PM
Local News
Police: 2 Mass. women die after vehicle crashes into tree September 9, 2017 | 2:21 PM
National News
AP Exclusive: Toxic sites in likely path of Irma September 9, 2017 | 1:47 PM
Local News
Court reverses extortion convictions against 2 Teamsters September 9, 2017 | 12:50 PM
2/22/97 Globe photo Stephen Rose story/ K. Hayes. Plymouth Ma. Benny's Discount Store, where shovels, salt, and sleds have not been a big seller this winter. Spring garden supplies are now on the shelves.
Business
Here's why Benny’s decided to close all of its 31 stores September 9, 2017 | 12:42 PM
World News
What you need to know about the Equifax data breach September 9, 2017 | 12:35 PM
World News
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans September 9, 2017 | 11:28 AM
Politics
'I will do everything I possibly can,' Bernie Sanders says of protecting DACA recipients September 9, 2017 | 11:01 AM
Politics
Trump sets emergency aid in motion in deal that upsets GOP September 9, 2017 | 10:34 AM
Two different strains of marijuana buds sold at the Medicine Man marijuana dispensary in Denver, Colorado January 11, 2016. Medicine Man dispenses recreational and medical marijuana, along with marijuana derivative products for both humans and pets.
Local News
Chair says new Mass. pot regulatory board 'energized' September 9, 2017 | 10:33 AM
National News
Retirees wonder what Irma will bring to their beach paradise September 9, 2017 | 10:31 AM
National News
Smaller US cities struggle with high teen gun violence rates September 9, 2017 | 10:18 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2016, file photo, Dorian Murray relaxes with his mom, Melissa, at their home in Westerly, R.I. The 8-year-old boy with a rare and untreatable form of terminal pediatric cancer, who told his father he wanted to be famous in China, died Tuesday, March 8, 2016. (Grace White/The Westerly Sun via AP, File) MANDATORY CREDIT.
Local News
Rhode Island firefighters raise thousands for boy who wished to be famous September 9, 2017 | 9:59 AM
Local News
Maine motorcyclist killed in Limerick crash September 9, 2017 | 9:58 AM
Local News
Blood drives, other events planned for 'Meet a Muslim Day' September 9, 2017 | 9:40 AM
Sports News
McGrady, Lobo, Self, and McGraw headline Hall of Fame class September 9, 2017 | 9:17 AM
This undated photo provided by Pam Eslinger shows her sister Jill Renick. Renick's family had desperately spent the last week and a half trying to find out what happened to her after she pleaded for help as water rushed into an elevator as floodwaters from Harvey inundated a Houston hotel where she worked. Then news finally came: A body believed to be hers was found in the ceiling of the basement near a set of elevators. (Pam Eslinger via AP)
National News
'Water is rushing in': Discovery of body ends Harvey mystery September 9, 2017 | 8:50 AM
Residents fearing aftershocks sleep on stoops outside their earthquaked-damaged homes in central Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. This was one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and it struck off the country's southern coast, toppling hundreds of buildings and sending panicked people fleeing into the streets in the middle of the night.
World News
Deadly quake, Hurricane Katia a one-two punch for Mexico September 9, 2017 | 8:08 AM
Local News
Fliers stating 'ICE is coming for you!' found near Somerville school September 9, 2017 | 7:46 AM
Local News
Groton quadruple-homicide was a ‘situation of tragic family violence’ September 8, 2017 | 10:12 PM
Andrew E. Lelling Photo: US Attorney's Office, Boston
Local News
Trump nominates Andrew Lelling as the new US Attorney in Mass. September 8, 2017 | 10:10 PM
Local News
Bear hunter from Mass. dies from fall from tree stand in Maine September 8, 2017 | 10:00 PM
Boxer Joe DeNucci of Newton, Mass., poses for a photo in the ring. (/Boston Globe Archive) --- BGPA Reference: 170908_ON_009
Obituaries
Joe DeNucci, boxer and long-serving politician, dies at 78 September 8, 2017 | 9:58 PM
Politics
Obama surprises students with visit to DC school September 8, 2017 | 9:40 PM
Media
Fox News host out after inquiry into lewd text messages September 8, 2017 | 8:04 PM