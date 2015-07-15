An open letter to the author of the article titled ‘Where have all the manly journalists gone?’

Ernest Hemingway, a manly journalist.
Ernest Hemingway, a manly journalist.
By
July 15, 2015

Dear Mark Judge,

What’s up, man? I just read your recent article called “Where have all the manly journalists gone?’’ and I wanted to answer your question.

It seems like you’re equating “manly’’ journalism with being daring and brave, with investigating a topic fully and deeply, and with taking risks in order to tell the truth. Did I get that right?

If so, here’s a list of 20 journalists who are doing just that:

1. Christianne Amanpour

2. Robin Roberts

3. Laura Poitras

4. Lynsey Addario

5. Sacha Pfeiffer

6. Sarah Ganim

7. Andrea Elliott

8. Barbara Ehrenreich

9. Kathryn Schulz

10. Sarah Maslin Nir

11. Maureen Dowd

12. Lane Degregory

Advertisement

13. Meghan Daum

14. Cornelia Grumman

15. Diane Sawyer

16. Diane McWhorter

17. Katie Couric

18. Gail Collins

19. Dana Priest

20. Maria Cramer

And that’s merely dipping our toes in the water.

If not, and if you meant “manly’’ in the sense of doing “a job of grit and hard effort, like boxing,’’ or experiencing “a James Bond-like liaison with a lady or two,’’ or being “a hard-drinking oyster pirate and world traveler,’’ as your article suggests, then we’re all better off that you can’t find any left.

Sincerely,

A “manly’’ journalist who, perhaps stupidly, took the bait and wrote a response to an article that really didn’t deserve to be taken seriously enough to warrant one.

TOPICS: Commentary
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A man drives through rain and strong winds during the passage of hurricane Irma, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The US territory was first to declare a state of emergency las Monday, as the National Hurricane Center forecast that the storm would strike the Island Wednesday. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
Weather
Irma lashes at Puerto Rico, leaves tiny Barbuda devastated September 6, 2017 | 9:42 PM
Weather
Live updates: The latest on Hurricane Irma September 6, 2017 | 9:32 PM
Local News
Harvard Law memorial honors slaves owned by school's founder September 6, 2017 | 9:18 PM
Local News
NH post office painting of Native Americans called demeaning September 6, 2017 | 9:04 PM
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 28: The Staples logo is displayed on the exterior of a Staples office supply store on June 28, 2017 in San Francisco, California. Private equity firm Sycamore Partners announced plans to buy office-supply chain Staples for $6.5 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Local News
Man gets prison in $1.4 million scheme to defraud Staples September 6, 2017 | 8:56 PM
Local News
Police shut down MIT party featuring an indoor waterfall and DJ September 6, 2017 | 5:37 PM
Weather
Why Hurricane Irma has left forecasters speechless September 6, 2017 | 4:38 PM
The Boston skyline viewed from the return ferry back from George's Island.
Local News
What a future sea barrier in Boston would look like September 6, 2017 | 3:55 PM
University Hall on Brown University's campus in Providence, R.I., is seen Wednesday, June 13, 2012. (Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Judge dismisses sex assault lawsuit against Brown University September 6, 2017 | 3:40 PM
National News
15 states and D.C. are suing the Trump administration over ending DACA September 6, 2017 | 3:40 PM
Local News
R.I. man arrested after his 2-month-old son was hospitalized with injuries September 6, 2017 | 3:37 PM
In this June 17, 2015, file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn.
Local News
The top pot regulator in Mass. is committed to a timely rollout of the law September 6, 2017 | 3:04 PM
Local News
DA: Man tried to start a house fire with his estranged wife and children inside September 6, 2017 | 1:46 PM
Education
Corey Lewandowski is heading to Harvard as a visiting fellow September 6, 2017 | 1:08 PM
World News
8 questions about monster storm Hurricane Irma, answered September 6, 2017 | 11:52 AM
Local News
Minor earthquake strikes Massachusetts; no damage reported September 6, 2017 | 10:54 AM
Local News
Endicott College mourns sudden loss of student September 6, 2017 | 10:53 AM
Local News
‘It is a heartbreaking day, unquestionably.’ September 6, 2017 | 8:45 AM
Mills along the Merrimack River were once the prime economic mover in Lowell.
Local News
A tale of two cities, and both of them are Lowell September 6, 2017 | 8:32 AM
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, is seen from across the Piscataqua River, Saturday, May 14, 2005, in Portsmouth, N.H. Shipyard workers along with Maine and New Hampshire's congressional delegations are protesting the shipyard's inclusion on a list of bases proposed to be closed by the Defense Department. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) / OUTTAKe 0706
Local News
Navy awards $4.9 million contract for work at Maine shipyard September 6, 2017 | 8:25 AM
police tape
Local News
Police: Man fled traffic stop and caused gas leak in New Hampshire crash September 6, 2017 | 8:17 AM
Local News
Leominster man charged with fatally stabbing brother September 6, 2017 | 8:15 AM
policelights
Local News
1 dead in Granby motorcycle crash September 6, 2017 | 8:06 AM
National News
10 things to know for today September 6, 2017 | 6:05 AM
Local News
Lowell church worker jailed on child pornography charges September 6, 2017 | 5:08 AM
Worcester, MA- August 30, 2017: The Interstate 290 bridge over Lake Qyinsigamond in Worcester, MA on August 30, 2017. (A 7-year-old girl was dozing on a chair at a late-summer cookout at her grandparents’ house this weekend when a 35-year-old man kidnapped her, choked her, and heaved her off a bridge into a lake, authorities said. She swam for her life and survived. Now her alleged attacker, Joshua Hubert, faces charges. His motives are still unclear. “She was put in a car, strangled, and thrown off a bridge into Lake Quinsigamond,” Worcester police said Monday in a statement. “She survived the drop and swam to shore, where she was eventually discovered with visible, but not life-threatening injuries.”) (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
Local News
What we know about the case of the 7-year-old girl who was kidnapped, thrown from a bridge September 6, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Docmary Reyes, 21, a DACA recipient, joins supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, during a protest march in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Almost 800,000 young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or overstayed their visas could see their lives upended after the Trump administration announced Tuesday it is ending the Obama-era program that protected them from deportation.
National News
What is DACA? A look at the immigrant program Trump is ending September 6, 2017 | 4:12 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) (C) talks to reporters with Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Martin Heinrich (D-NM) (R) following the weekly Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol June 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Democrats again complained about how Republicans are working behind closed doors on legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Politics
NH senator rips Russian firm with offices in Woburn in Times op-ed September 6, 2017 | 12:59 AM
Pete Frates, who inspired the ice bucket challenge, sits beside his wife, Julie, is during a ceremony at City Hall in Boston where Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 was declared Pete Frates Day by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Local News
Pete Frates honored in Boston September 5, 2017 | 9:42 PM
Peter Sousi and Michael Federico, both of Roslindale, walk on the beach Aug. 23, 1972.
Local News
This is what Revere Beach used to look like September 5, 2017 | 9:09 PM