Community Did you or someone you love serve in Afghanistan? Tell us your story. If you or a loved one served in Afghanistan, we want to hear how you’re processing this moment. What were your first thoughts as you learned that the Taliban seized control of the country? Let us know on Boston.com. The Associated Press

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden called for a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, marking the end of a decades-long involvement in the nation.

Many have been critical of the sudden departure, citing the failed efforts to evacuate all Americans and allies before the Taliban could take control. Massachusetts Democratic Representative Seth Moulton, called the departure a “disaster.”

“To say that today is anything short of a disaster would be dishonest. Worse, it was avoidable. The time to debate whether we stay in Afghanistan has passed, but there is still time to debate how we manage our retreat.”

Advertisement:

Hundreds of thousands of service members have been deployed to Afghanistan over the course of a war that has shaped an entire generation of Americans. For the service members watching the images of the withdrawal, there’s undoubtedly a mix of emotions about their time served. In addition to concern for the American troops still on the ground in Afghanistan, some military members are working to help Afghan refugees, some of whom worked as interpreters and aids for U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

The end of the United States’ occupation in the country has brought with it reflections about what was and wasn’t gained from the decades that followed 9/11.

Advertisement:

If you or a loved one served in Afghanistan, we want to hear how you’re processing this moment. What were your first thoughts as you learned that the Taliban seized control of the country, and how do you feel now as the situation continues to play out? Share your experience with us by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected]. We’ll feature the stories of veterans from the Afghanistan War in a future article.