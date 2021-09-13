Community Who will you be voting for in Boston’s preliminary mayoral election? After Tuesday, the top two candidates will go on to compete for mayor on Nov. 2. From left, Boston mayoral candidates John Barros, Andrea Campbell, Kim Janey, Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George participate in a debate moderated by Shannon Mulaire at the NBC Universal Boston Media Center Sept. 8, 2021 in Needham, Mass. Staff Photo By Chris Christo/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

After months of campaigning, the race for Boston’s next mayor will reach its first inflection point with Tuesday’s preliminary election.

City Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell, and Annissa Essaibi George, former city economic development chief John Barros, and acting Mayor Kim Janey are still in the race and will compete in the preliminary election Tuesday, Sept. 14. The top two candidates after the votes are counted will go on to compete for mayor on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Boston.com has covered all the key moments in the race and even sat down with each candidate to do a deep dive into their policies, politics, and why they feel they’re the right person for the job. We asked the candidates how they would reform Boston’s three exam schools, how they’d support working-class neighborhoods in the city, and their plans to tackle Boston’s opioid crisis, among other long-standing issues.

As the candidates prepare for the final stretches of the election, you can get a refresher on them by using Boston.com’s interactive guide to their biggest policy points.

A recent Emerson College/7News poll of 600 likely Boston voters found that Michelle Wu is pulling ahead of the other candidates in tomorrow’s preliminary election by double digits, with 30 percent of those polled indicating they’d be voting for her. The race for second is tighter, with City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George at 18 percent, City Councilor Andrea Campbell at 17 percent, and acting Mayor Kim Janey at 16 percent. Still, 14 percent of voters say they remain undecided.

Who will you vote for in tomorrow’s preliminary election? Are you confidently throwing your support behind any particular candidate or are you still weighing your options before you head into the voting booth? We want to know who Boston.com readers are hoping will be the next mayor of Boston.

Let us know if and how you’ll be voting in tomorrow’s preliminary election by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected] and your responses may be included in a future article.