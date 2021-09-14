Community Most Boston.com readers are voting for this mayoral candidate in Boston’s preliminary election Five candidates are currently running to be Boston's next mayor. Boston mayoral candidates (from left) John Barros, Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George, Kim Janey, and Michelle Wu during a mayoral debate Thursday.

Across the city today, Bostonians are in voting booths casting their ballots for who they think should be the next mayor of the city. There are currently five candidates campaigning for mayor but once all the votes are counted, only the top two candidates will advance in the race.

The candidates on the ballot are City Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell, and Annissa Essaibi George, former city economic development chief John Barros, and acting Mayor Kim Janey.

Polls have been open since 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. across the city. Boston.com has and will continue to cover the big news of this election as it happens. If you’re looking to learn more about each candidate before the race narrows, you can read the candidate’s policies and politics in their own words as well as ongoing reporting on their campaigns.

Before the votes are cast and winners announced, we asked Boston.com readers who they plan to vote for in the preliminary election. Of the 385 people who responded to the survey, the majority voted for Annissa Essaibi George as their candidate of choice. Readers said they appreciated her “practical yet progressive” politics and her stance on issues like education and policing.

The candidate with the second-highest reader support was Michelle Wu, who was recently polling ahead of her competitors citywide. Readers’ next choices were Andrea Campbell, John Barros, and Kim Janey respectively.

Ahead, you’ll find some responses from readers detailing why they’re supporting their favorite candidate.

Which Boston mayoral candidate will you be voting for?

Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

“The decision isn’t even close. Annissa Essaibi George is rooted in real life, not nice-sounding talking points or academic drivel. I appreciate that she’s owned a small business and hasn’t spent her life in academia or government.” — Eric, South End

“I believe Annissa has the experience in many areas where our city needs help. She’s a business owner and a former teacher.” — Jamie, Neponset

“The only practical yet still progressive candidate.” — Anonymous

“Annissa Essaibi George is the only candidate who understands how Boston Public Schools operate. Thanks to the inept leadership of BPS, the three exam schools are no longer exam schools, but now admit students with policies of equity. Annissa Essaibi George will listen to the ALL of the families of Boston who have worked so hard to prepare their children for a vigorous education at an exam school. Annissa Essaibi George has more than earned her place in Boston leadership.” — Anonymous

“I have been consistently impressed with Michelle Wu for over a decade. She is a smart, hard-working team player who is sensitive to her constituents’ needs and not afraid to make tough good decisions.” — Todd S., South End

“Because she has the most comprehensive, and inclusive plan for our city.” — Anonymous

“Michelle represents the leadership Boston needs.” — Dave from Roslindale

“[Wu] has the smarts, insights, compassion, and experience to make things happen for Boston.” — Anonymous

“Andrea Campbell is the best candidate with policies and plans to move Boston forward.” — James White, Dorchester

“Campbell is the real deal — a candidate with a solid record of activism on the City Council. She is firmly committed to addressing the issues of racial and economic inequality in the city, and to reforming the police department.” — Anonymous

“She’s a Boston Native, proud Latin School alumni, and she GETS what our city needs. Better schools to allow the children to EITHER go to college or begin training for a vocational position and wants to address our housing challenges head-on. Andrea all day!” — Richard, Dorchester

“Best candidate, as explained by the Boston Globe endorsement. She’s got her finger on the pulse, is super smart, and can persevere through adversity. Go Andrea!” — Anonymous

“Went to high school with him, remember him as a great guy and true to everything he says. Even if I don’t agree, I know he is acting with honesty, conviction, and a well-thought-out plan. Other candidates have not demonstrated this.” — John M., Charlestown

“Experience/life-long commitment to improving the city, starting with the most needy beginning as a teen.” — Sam A., Dorchester

“I believe Mayor Janey shares my values for what is most needed to be equity, prosperity, and safety to all of Boston’s communities.” — Kyle Gichuru, Dorchester

“Boston is a city with a complex racial history and Kim Janey understands this better than any other candidate given her direct experience with the Boston Busing.” — C., South End

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.

Editor’s note: Candidates for mayor of Boston will compete in a preliminary election Tuesday, Sept. 14, with the top two finishers facing off in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

To keep track of the news of the race as it happens, follow along with Boston.com’s election live blog and make sure to visit our candidate information page regularly for candidate Q&As, along with additional coverage of the race as the preliminary election approaches.