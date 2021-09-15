Community Who will you be voting for in the race for Boston’s next mayor? Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George came out on top in Tuesday's preliminary election. Councilors Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.

The results of Boston’s mayoral preliminary election are in and the top two candidates advancing in the race are Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George — a result many Boston.com readers anticipated.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. across the city and Wu came out ahead of the other four candidates — City Councilors Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George, former city economic development chief John Barros, and acting Mayor Kim Janey — early in the night. The race for the number two candidate, however, remained close for much of the night. Wu won 33.36% of the vote and Essaibi George won 22.48%.

State and city officials said results took longer to tally than previous elections, in part because of the thousands of ballots that were returned in mail or drop boxes around the city.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey and Councilor Andrea Campbell both conceded the race late last night as votes were still being counted. Janey said in a statement that she would work to ensure a smooth transition.

“While we are still waiting on some results, it appears that we have come up short in the election,” Janey said. “I want to congratulate Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi-George on their victories this evening. This was a spirited and historic race, and I wish them both luck in the final election.

Regardless of which candidate wins in November, at the end of this election, a woman will get a full term as the mayor of Boston for the first time in the city’s history. Wu and Essaibi George will face off in a final election on November 4.

We want to know: Which candidate will you be voting for in November? Let us know who you want to see become the next mayor and what you think about the preliminary results by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future article.