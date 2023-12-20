Community For some, the countdown to Christmas is a pleasureless pursuit The mother of an 11-year-old girl wrote to Globe Santa for help because her daughter has been struggling mightily with mental health issues.

As the last-minute shoppers hustle to find that perfect something for everyone on their list, thousands of parents in Greater Boston are simply hoping that their children’s holiday won’t be a huge disappointment.

Globe Santa Parents of children with complex medical problems turn to Globe Santa for help

“Dear Globe Santa, it has been another hard year,” begins a letter from the mother of a 6-year-old girl. “I am trying my best to make the holidays special, but I am struggling with how to get [my daughter] Christmas presents.”

Raising her daughter as a single mother is tough enough. Add to that the responsibility of caring for her ailing mother, who lives with the family.

Advertisement:

And then, earlier this year, a painful reminder of how precious and fragile life can be.

“Our family also just lost our 25-year-old nephew, who had been battling mental illness,” she wrote. “It has been very hard on my 6-year-old.”

The tragic death, difficult as it’s been, hasn’t dampened the girl’s youthful spirit, and her mother wants to ensure she’s remembered during the holidays.

“She is an amazing and kind little girl,” she told Globe Santa.

The mother of an 11-year-old girl wrote to Globe Santa for help because her daughter has been struggling mightily with mental health issues. The little girl has debilitating anxiety and depression.

Thus far, her life has been a lonely one.

“She has spent most of her time in her room with no friends,” her mother wrote.

As a parent, without hesitation, she puts her daughter’s well-being first. But there have been consequences that have jeopardized the family’s wellbeing.

“She is at a point where she needs someone watching her all of the time, which has made me miss a lot of work and put me in a financial bind,” the mother wrote. “If [my daughter] would be chosen for Globe Santa, a little extra love would be much appreciated.”

Advertisement:

Her daughter has indeed been included on Globe Santa’s list this year, as have tens of thousands of other deserving children.

Without help, many of these children would likely find nothing at all with their name on it at holiday time.

But thanks to Globe Santa, they will instead discover books to read and toys to play with.

The fund drive relies on the support of thousands of generous donors to make sure every child in need receives gifts, and you can help make that a reality by visiting globesanta.org.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at [email protected].

For 68 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org.