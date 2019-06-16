As Red Line repairs continue, plan for another longer commute Monday

Riders on the MBTA’s Red Line should plan an extra 20 minutes for Monday morning’s commute, as crews continue repairs following a derailment Tuesday outside the JFK/UMass station that disrupted service and forced Braintree riders to switch trains for days after the accident.

Late Saturday night, the MBTA announced that while direct Braintree service had resumed, trains will continue to operate at reduced speeds as crews make repairs to the Red Line’s electronic signaling equipment, which was damaged in the derailment.

Steve Poftak, the MBTA’s general manager, said in a statement Sunday that although direct service to Braintree has resumed, much work remains to be done.