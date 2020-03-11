Running late? At South Station, don’t count on the last-minute track listing anymore

If you’re hoofing it to South Station in hopes of catching a glimpse of the departures board just before your train zips off, you may soon be out of luck.

Beginning March 18, track listings will leave display boards one minute prior to a scheduled Commuter Rail departure, according to Keolis spokesman Tory Mazzola.

“If a passenger is at these display boards, they cannot reasonably or safely reach the train in 60 seconds,” Mazzola told Boston.com in an email Wednesday. “In the past, passengers would run to catch a train and in many cases attempt to board a train already departing – a moving train.

“Injuries have occurred on several occasions, and this initiative aims to prevent these passenger injuries as much as possible,” he said.

The change will apply to most displays around the station, except for signage at the end of the platform of a departing train since passengers would be able to make it safely onboard from there, according to Mazzola.

Keolis has used the the approach successfully on other rail networks, but the company and the MBTA “plan to review it here before considering it at other major stations,” Mazzola said.