Concerts Yo-Yo Ma cancels Tanglewood performance due to COVID-19 diagnosis The renowned cellist was set to perform this Sunday, with an open rehearsal scheduled for today. Yo-Yo Ma performs the Bach Cello Suites at Tanglewood in August 2019.

Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma canceled his scheduled rehearsal and performance at Tanglewood this weekend after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) announced the news on its website, saying, “Unfortunately, cellist Yo-Yo Ma has had to withdraw from Saturday’s Open Rehearsal due to testing positive for COVID-19. We are fortunate that unparalleled American soprano Renée Fleming has graciously agreed to step in to join the BSO.”

Ma also canceled a cello workshop that he was set to host this past Thursday afternoon.

This weekend’s concert will be conducted by Andris Nelsons and feature songs by Richard Strauss in lieu of Ma’s Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 performance. Saturday’s open rehearsal began at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday’s concert starts at 2:30 p.m.

Ticket-holders can contact Ticketing and Customer Service at 888-266-1200 or [email protected] for more information.