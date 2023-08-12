Yo-Yo Ma cancels Tanglewood performance due to COVID-19 diagnosis

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma canceled his scheduled rehearsal and performance at Tanglewood this weekend after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) announced the news on its website, saying, “Unfortunately, cellist Yo-Yo Ma has had to withdraw from Saturday’s Open Rehearsal due to testing positive for COVID-19. We are fortunate that unparalleled American soprano Renée Fleming has graciously agreed to step in to join the BSO.”
Ma also canceled a cello workshop that he was set to host this past Thursday afternoon.
This weekend’s concert will be conducted by Andris Nelsons and feature songs by Richard Strauss in lieu of Ma’s Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 performance. Saturday’s open rehearsal began at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday’s concert starts at 2:30 p.m.
Ticket-holders can contact Ticketing and Customer Service at 888-266-1200 or [email protected] for more information.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.