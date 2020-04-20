This Cambridge drug company inadvertently spread the coronavirus. Now, it’s creating a ‘biobank’ to hopefully treat the disease

“We are uniquely positioned to contribute to advancing COVID-19 science in an organized and deliberate way so we can all gain a better understanding of this virus.

People walk past the Biogen Inc., headquarters, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
People walk past the Biogen headquarters in Cambridge. –Steven Senne / AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 20, 2020 | 7:44 PM

Biogen was the subject of early, unwanted notoriety in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Its late-February leadership conference at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf hotel was not only connected to the vast majority of early COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, but also contributed to the spread of the disease in a handful of other states — and countries — as the firm’s executives unwittingly fanned out across the globe before they realized the gravity of their symptoms. The New York Times subsequently gave Biogen the unenviable label of virus “super spreader” in a front-page article last month.

Now, the Cambridge-based drug company is hoping to use its “unique” position to help hasten the end of the pandemic.

Advertisement

In a press release last week, Biogen announced a partnership with the Broad Institute and Partners HealthCare to create a COVID-19 biobank using blood samples from its employees and their close contacts to advance research into the disease.

Related Links

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a very direct, very personal impact on our Biogen community,” Maha Radhakrishnan, the chief medical officer at Biogen, said in a statement. “We are uniquely positioned to contribute to advancing COVID-19 science in an organized and deliberate way so we can all gain a better understanding of this virus.”

State officials have identified 99 cases in Massachusetts directly connected to the Biogen conference, though the true number is much higher. As the Times reported, the first cases in Indiana and Tennessee were Biogen employees, as were six of the earliest infections in North Carolina. According to the company, all of the people included in the official count of cases linked to the conference have recovered, though it’s unclear if any deaths resulted from the downstream spread.

“We still do not know the origin of the outbreak at the meeting, and we will not speculate about it,” Biogen spokeswoman Anna Robinson told the Boston Herald. “What happened at the meeting demonstrates what is now clear to everyone about the speed with which this disease spreads.”

Advertisement

The company says that creating a large collection of anonymized medical data will help further knowledge of COVID-19.

Blood samples will be collected on a volunteer basis from the group of recovered employees, family members, and close contacts.

Researchers say the “unique, clustered group of patients with a common exposure will offer a valuable lens into why some people show signs of disease and others are asymptomatic,” as well as why some have more severe symptoms. The samples will also be examined to “to evaluate the levels of neutralizing antibodies,” which may illuminate the pathway toward short-term therapeutic treatments or even a vaccine.

“Through a shared biobank, researchers will be able to identify new patterns and drastically expand our knowledge of a disease,” said Eric Lander, the president and founding director of the Broad Institute, which is backed by MIT and Harvard.

Partners HealthCare, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital are coordinating the outreach and sample collection effort. The samples will also be de-identified by the Broad Institute.

The biobank, which will be accessible to greater scientific community, will also store frozen samples in the hopes of  informing future research. Biogen says it will will have the same level of access to the biobank as researchers around the world, meaning the biotech firm will have not have access to identifiable information, nor will it know which employees and close contacts volunteered to participate.

The company didn’t immediately say how many people had volunteered to participate.

“Many Biogen colleagues have been eager to find ways to help others during this pandemic, and it is our hope that this biobank will provide hope and essential information during this difficult time,” Radhakrishnan said.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Cambridge

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston, MA - 4/20/20 - Boston Medical Center personnel are silhouetted in front of a triage tent on April 20, 2020. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
COVID-19 deaths
Who is dying from the coronavirus in Massachusetts? State officials release new data. April 20, 2020 | 7:44 PM
COVID 19 live tracker
Coronavirus
Here's a worldwide COVID-19 tracker April 20, 2020 | 6:15 PM
The silhouette of an electric oil pump jack is seen near a flare at night in the oil fields surrounding Midland, Texas, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
Oil
Oil drops below $0, signaling extreme collapse in demand April 20, 2020 | 5:40 PM
A pallet of medical supplies is delivered to the Johnson County Emergency SEATS facility in Iowa City on Saturday, March 28, 2020. The county purchased an order of masks from a supplier in Colorado, while the National Guard delivered gowns, face shields and masks dispensed from the state. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP)
CORONAVIRUS
'This experience might have made for an entertaining tale at a cocktail party' April 20, 2020 | 5:28 PM
A map of testing site in Boston for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Coronavirus
Here's where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Boston April 20, 2020 | 5:14 PM
The site of the controversial Weymouth compressor station at 6 Bridge St.
Coronavirus
Markey, Warren want more information on COVID-19 safety precautions at Weymouth compressor station site April 20, 2020 | 4:53 PM
A number of COVID-19 cases have been reported at Lighthouse Nursing Home in Revere on April 20, 2020.
Coronavirus
Revere is latest city with nursing home outbreak; Holyoke, Chelsea Soldiers' homes' fatality numbers rise April 20, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh gives his daily press conference on the steps of City Hall on April 20, 2020.
GUN VIOLENCE
Mayor Walsh to anyone who fires a gun in Boston right now: 'You’re a coward' April 20, 2020 | 4:03 PM
FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. After the new coronavirus erupted in China, the World Health Organization sprang into action: It declared an international health emergency, rushed a team to the epicenter in Wuhan and urged other countries to get ready and drum up funding for the response. Many analysts have praised the initial response by the world’s go-to agency on health matters. But now, governments have started to brush aside, ignore and criticize WHO recommendations on issues of public policy, like whether cross-border travel should be restricted or whether the public should wear masks. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, file)
Coronavirus
WHO head warns worst of virus is still ahead April 20, 2020 | 4:00 PM
A patient is evacuated from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside, Calif., on April 8.
NURSING HOMES
Feds to track, share information on nursing home coronavirus outbreaks April 20, 2020 | 3:39 PM
67 Newbury St., where the first of multiple dumpster fires occurred, police said.
Dumpster Fires
Someone set multiple dumpster fires in the Back Bay over the weekend, police say April 20, 2020 | 2:42 PM
April 19, 2020 -- Long Island----Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, joined by Northwell Health President and C.E.O. Michael Dowling, tours the Northwell Health Core Lab in New Hyde Park before delivering his daily COVID-19 Coronavirus briefing on Sunday April 19, 2020. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the State Department of Health will begin to conduct a statewide antibody testing survey tomorrow. The testing survey will sample 3,000 people for a population of 19.5 million people - for context Germany performed a 3,000-person sample with a population of 83 million. Large-scale antibody testing will help determine the percentage of the population that is now immune to the virus, allowing more individuals to safely return to work. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)
Coronavirus
Andrew Cuomo returns the favor to Massachusetts April 20, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Boston, MA - 4/17/20 - Mayor Marty Walsh gives a press conference out front of City Hall on April 17, 2020. Mayor Walsh talked about new policies being instituted during the COVID-19 epidemic, including speaker trucks, that will broadcast safety messages in multiple languages in high risk neighborhoods. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
Coronavirus
Watch: Marty Walsh's coronavirus update April 20, 2020 | 1:20 PM
ALISSA KING
17-year-old girl killed in Dorchester remembered as talented basketball player, 'life of the party' April 20, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Pedestrian traffic is light outside Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Saturday, March, 14, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
Health
Patients with heart attacks, strokes, appendicitis vanish from hospitals April 20, 2020 | 12:27 PM
TSA officers say they detected this handgun in the carry-on bag of a traveler ticketed to fly out of Boston Logan International Airport on April 19.
GUN AT LOGAN
Woman found with gun at Logan Airport security checkpoint April 20, 2020 | 12:21 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 18: U.S. President Donald Trump listens as White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx delivers remarks at a coronavirus press briefing on April 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
THE SURGE
White House says Massachusetts is among areas of top concern April 20, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Local
Dozens of protesters on Cape Cod call for reopening the economy despite COVID-19 April 20, 2020 | 11:39 AM
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 15: Medical workers work a night shift outside of a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center on April 15, 2020 in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Hospitals in New York City, which have been especially hard hit by the coronavirus, are still struggling with an influx of COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
National
He went to 3 hospitals. When he finally got a bed, it was too late. April 20, 2020 | 11:00 AM
Medical staff wearing protective suits take samples from a person with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus at a drive-thru virus test facility in Goyang, South Korea.
Coronavirus
Reports suggest many have had coronavirus with no symptoms April 20, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Local
2 dead, 1 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-495 April 20, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Coronavirus
‘Cartels are scrambling’: Virus snarls global drug trade April 20, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Stow Police Chief Ralph Marino
Stow
Update: Stow police say they're 'deeply disturbed, shocked and disgusted' by chief's alleged actions April 20, 2020 | 10:28 AM
boston public schools closed
BPS
Superintendent Brenda Cassellius: Boston Public Schools adapt to distance learning April 20, 2020 | 9:39 AM
Medical laboratory scientist Alicia Bui, runs a clinical test in the Immunology lab at UW Medicine looking for antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, a virus strain that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
STAT
Everything we know about coronavirus immunity and antibodies — and plenty we still don’t April 20, 2020 | 9:34 AM
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on a video circulating online incorrectly asserting that man in Wuhan, China, was sanitizing his apartment with alcohol when the air conditioner came on and caused an explosion and fire. The fire captured on video was the result of a cigarette that was improperly put out on a comforter. The comforter then ignited and was placed on a balcony where nearby debris caught fire in Chongqing, China, a city hundreds of miles away from Wuhan. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Live updates
Boston announces streamlined testing access map, city to release data by neighborhoods April 20, 2020 | 8:36 AM
Steve Allen
REMEMBERING STEVE ALLEN
'He really loved helping people': Community mourns loss of Dorchester photographer Steve Allen to COVID-19 April 20, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Jessica Armijo distributes food and packages of donated goods to people in need outside the Pan Y Cafe in Chelsea, Massachusetts on April 14, 2020.
COVID-19 FOOD CRISIS
Pre-COVID-19, 9% of Mass. residents were food insecure. Now it's 38%. April 20, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Politics
Lockdown politics increasingly pit economic, health concerns April 19, 2020 | 6:46 PM
Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers prepare to take a suspect into custody at a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia on Sunday.
MASS SHOOTING
Police: At least 10 killed in shooting rampage in Canada April 19, 2020 | 5:30 PM