Map: Here’s where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Boston

Need help finding the nearest COVID-19 testing location in Boston? There’s a map for that.

Mayor Marty Walsh and the Boston Public Health Commission announced the creation of a new mapping tool that shows all of the facilities where COVID-19 testing is available. The commission’s goal in creating the tool is to increase testing access for all Boston residents, particularly those living in neighborhoods experiencing higher rates of the novel coronavirus. Data from last week showed that Dorchester, East Boston, the South End, Roxbury, and Roslindale have the highest number of confirmed cases in the city.

The map is available on boston.gov/coronavirus and bphc.org/coronavirus, and it will be updated as the city adds new testing sites. The interactive map also lists hours, addresses, and phone numbers for the 15 testing locations.

“Every community deserves full access to COVID-19 testing. We will continue to work to expand access to testing for all residents across Boston, particularly our hardest hit communities,” Mayor Walsh said in a statement. “Access to neighborhood-based testing will help us quickly identify cases, and get people the care and support needed to recover and prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”

Below is a list of the current testing facilities, as well as their addresses and phone numbers, according to the city.

Codman Square Health Center

637 Washington St., Dorchester

(617) 822-8271

The Dimock Center

55 Dimock St., Roxbury

(617) 442-8800

DotHouse Health

1353 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester

(617) 740-2292