Map: Here’s where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Boston
Testing is free for everyone, regardless of insurance or immigration status, according to the city.
Need help finding the nearest COVID-19 testing location in Boston? There’s a map for that.
Mayor Marty Walsh and the Boston Public Health Commission announced the creation of a new mapping tool that shows all of the facilities where COVID-19 testing is available. The commission’s goal in creating the tool is to increase testing access for all Boston residents, particularly those living in neighborhoods experiencing higher rates of the novel coronavirus. Data from last week showed that Dorchester, East Boston, the South End, Roxbury, and Roslindale have the highest number of confirmed cases in the city.
The map is available on boston.gov/coronavirus and bphc.org/coronavirus, and it will be updated as the city adds new testing sites. The interactive map also lists hours, addresses, and phone numbers for the 15 testing locations.
“Every community deserves full access to COVID-19 testing. We will continue to work to expand access to testing for all residents across Boston, particularly our hardest hit communities,” Mayor Walsh said in a statement. “Access to neighborhood-based testing will help us quickly identify cases, and get people the care and support needed to recover and prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”
Below is a list of the current testing facilities, as well as their addresses and phone numbers, according to the city.
Codman Square Health Center
637 Washington St., Dorchester
(617) 822-8271
The Dimock Center
55 Dimock St., Roxbury
(617) 442-8800
DotHouse Health
1353 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester
(617) 740-2292
Mattapan Community Health Center
1575 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan
(617) 296-0061
Whittier Street Health Center
1290 Tremont St., Roxbury
(617) 427-1000
East Boston Neighborhood Health Center
10 Gove St., East Boston
(617) 569-5800
Upham’s Corner Health Center
415 Columbia Road, Dorchester
(617) 388-5007
Bowdoin Street Health Center
230 Bowdoin St., Dorchester
(617) 754-0100
Brigham and Women’s (Faulkner Community Physicians at Hyde Park)
1337 Hyde Park Ave., Hyde Park
(617) 364-9880
Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston main campus)
75 Francis St., Boston
(617) 732-5500
Carney Hospital
2100 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester
(617) 296-4000
Massachusetts General Hospital
55 Fruit St., Boston
(617) 726-2000
St. Elizabeth Medical Center
736 Cambridge St., Brighton
(617) 789-3000
Tufts Medical Center
800 Washington St., Boston
(617) 636-7216
Residents who believe they need to be tested are asked to call ahead in order to receive a pre-screening and to schedule an appointment. Testing is free for all, regardless of insurance coverage or immigration status, according to the city.
According to the latest numbers from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Suffolk County had reported 8,074 of the 38,077 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. You can see a map of Massachusetts COVID-19 cases by county here.
