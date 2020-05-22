New Hampshire’s governor has a Memorial Day weekend message to Massachusetts: Stay in your state

"That’s where they are and that’s where they should stay."

Signs notify drivers that they are not allowed to park along side beaches which are closed, due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, in Rye, N.H., Thursday, April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Signs notify drivers in Rye, New Hampshire that they are not allowed to park alongside beaches which are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. –Charles Krupa / AP
SHARE TWEET 98 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
May 22, 2020

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows that a lot of people from Massachusetts may be coming to his state this Memorial Day weekend.

He wishes they wouldn’t.

“Stay local,” Sununu said during a press conference Friday, when asked what his message was to Bay Staters as the neighboring New England States slowly begin to allow more businesses and activities to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Links

“We have a stay-at-home order in place here,” he said. “Massachusetts has one in there.”

Sununu has previously cited the prospect of visitors from Massachusetts — which has among the highest confirmed COVID-19 infections and deaths of any state in the country — as one of the challenges his state faces as spring turns to summer, especially since New Hampshire is several weeks ahead in the reopening process.

Advertisement

Sununu’s stay-at-home order and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s safer-at-home advisory both continue to urge their residents to limit unnecessary trips outside their homes, though neither placed any enforceable restrictions on travel.

“We can’t ban people from coming,” Sununu said Friday

And whether it be for the state’s mountains or Lakes Region — or for its recently resumed outdoor dining scene — he acknowledged that “a lot of people from Massachusetts may be coming up for this weekend.”

New Hampshire also allowed businesses like hair salons and retail stores to reopen on May 11, albeit under stringent occupancy limits, face covering requirements, and other social distancing and sanitation rules.

As of Friday, New Hampshire has reported fewer than 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 199 deaths due to disease — a fraction of the rates in states like Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey, whose residents Sununu urged to stay home.

“That’s where they are and that’s where they should stay,” he said. “We’re just not at a position yet to start overly encouraging folks from out of state to come up and partake.”

The governor also announced Friday that New Hampshire beaches would remain closed until June 1. Earlier this month, he feared that opening them may result in “a huge influx from very infected areas on the North Shore and around Massachusetts.” And the new plan will only allow activities like running, walking, swimming, and surfing when they do reopen in June. Sitting and “lounging” will remain prohibited, Sununu said.

Advertisement

Similar to Massachusetts, New Hampshire is also urging out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days if they’re planning to stay for “an extended period of time”

“For the safety of all, we are encouraging you to remain in your home state until additional restrictions are lifted,” reads a post on the New Hampshire’s COVID-19 website.

Sununu’s comments Friday came after Baker made an impassioned plea for Bay Staters not to get complacent over the holiday weekend, especially given all the sacrifices that had been made to keep the number of COVID-19 cases from becoming unmanageable.

“People have worked really hard and given up a tremendous amount over the course of the last 8 or 10 weeks to bend the trend on this and we succeeded,” the Massachusetts governor said Friday afternoon in Lawrence. “And it’s because of the work that everybody did that we’re now here in a position where … we can start talking about a gradual, careful, data-driven, phased reopening. Don’t let a few nice days step on that.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Travel New England Travel New Hampshire New Hampshire Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
In this Feb. 19, 2019 photo, Saturn, an alligator that many believed to have once belonged to Adolf Hitler. swims in water at the Moscow Zoo.
Animals
Alligator rumored to have belonged to Adolf Hitler dies in Moscow May 24, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Massachusetts National Guard 104th Fighter Wing Flyover Boston, Massachusetts in show of support during COVID-19 pandemic on May 6.
Memorial Day Flyover
F-15s scheduled to fly over Mass. Monday in honor of Memorial Day May 24, 2020 | 2:44 PM
Holyoke, MA - 4/30/20 - An arial view of Soldier's Home in Holyoke. The healthcare facility to veterans has been hit hard by the Coronavirus as the COVID-19 epidemic sweeps through the Commonwealth. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
MEMORIAL DAY
Holyoke Soldiers' Home residents survived the worst battles of World War II. And died of the virus. May 24, 2020 | 2:36 PM
Lisa Breau works out at the Little Rock Athletic Club in Little Rock, Arkansas on Monday, May 4.
SECOND WAVE
Arkansas traces coronavirus cluster to pool party amid concerns about a second wave May 24, 2020 | 2:32 PM
Nose to nose baby foxes on display at the Pembroke Friends Meeting House in Mass. enjoy late afternoon in April 2019.
New Hampshire
New Hampshire Fish and Game says to stop calling, no need to report wildlife May 24, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Lake of the Ozarks
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Watch: Crowds pack venues in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, ignoring social distancing May 24, 2020 | 1:25 PM
.
Bridgewater
Motorcyclist faces drug charges after crashing, leading police on alleged foot chase in Bridgewater May 24, 2020 | 1:05 PM
President Donald Trump briefs reporters at the White House in Washington, Friday, May 22, 2020.
Donald Trump
Trump sows doubt on voting. It keeps some people up at night. May 24, 2020 | 12:31 PM
National Parks
National parks hope visitors comply with virus measures May 24, 2020 | 12:17 PM
The Massachusetts State House
State House
Mass. bill would press companies to refund costs of canceled school trips May 24, 2020 | 12:02 PM
The Wayne County Prosecutor Office in Detroit, Michigan said Jaden T. Hayden of Ypsilanti was charged with two counts of assault, larceny and two counts of stealing a financial transaction device on May 24, 2020.
Crime
Man, 20, charged in nursing home assault recorded on video May 24, 2020 | 11:50 AM
U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
G7 Summit
Trump adviser Robert O’Brien says leaders 'would love' an in-person G7 meeting May 24, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Jennifer McKeon, facilities operations national manager, disinfects equipment at the Life Time Biltmore as it opens for business after being closed due to the coronavirus Monday, May 18, 2020, in Phoenix.
Reopening
Heading back to the gym? Doctors explain how to stay safe May 24, 2020 | 10:36 AM
NASA/SpaceX Launch
SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch breaking new ground for style May 24, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Employees package online grocery orders in the storage area of Justo, an online supermarket in Mexico City, Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Massachusetts
Mass. to participate in pilot program that would let EBT cardholders purchase groceries online May 24, 2020 | 9:35 AM
A man walks with colored balloons for sale during the first day of Eid al-Fitr during a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 24, 2020. The Taliban and Afghanistan's president announced late Saturday a three-day cease-fire ahead of a major Islamic holiday that begins Sunday to mark the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.
Afghanistan
Taliban, Afghan government agree to cease-fire to mark end of Ramadan May 24, 2020 | 9:22 AM
Donald Trump
Trump plays golf for 1st time since the coronavirus pandemic May 24, 2020 | 8:50 AM
holidays at home
U.S. Muslims try to balance Eid rituals with virus concerns May 24, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Senator Elizabeth Warren has emerged as a favorite of some Democrats to be former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s running mate.
Elizabeth Warren
Elizabeth Warren to hold big-dollar fundraiser for Joe Biden May 24, 2020 | 8:05 AM
A doctor uses a stethoscope to listen to the breathing of a patient confirmed to have the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, at the Fann university hospital in the capital Dakar, Senegal Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
coronavirus study
Black coronavirus patients land in hospitals more often, study finds May 24, 2020 | 7:40 AM
FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd during a campaign rally in Kansas City, Mo.
Presidential Primary
Joe Biden wins Hawaii presidential primary delayed by virus May 24, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Cape Cod
Kayaker's body found off Cape Cod; search suspended for missing companion May 24, 2020 | 7:17 AM
New York Times Front Page May 24, 2020
Coronavirus
The New York Times is honoring coronavirus victims by listing their names on the front page May 23, 2020 | 7:59 PM
Coronavirus Youth Sports
Sports News
For youth sports organizers, the right call has never been more elusive, or important May 23, 2020 | 7:06 PM
Donna Morrissey
Coronavirus
Longtime American Red Cross executive Donna Morrissey dies of COVID-19 May 23, 2020 | 6:23 PM
Harvard
Coronavirus
In Harvard's backyard, graduations vanish as does business May 23, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Coronavirus
Watch: Dr. Anthony Fauci sends message of encouragement to Holy Cross graduates May 23, 2020 | 3:20 PM
Alejandro Ripley
Miami mom faked 9-year-old son's abduction, faces murder charge, police say May 23, 2020 | 2:20 PM
REVERE, MA - 4/23/2020: Orange barrels lined up along Revere Beach Boulevard to prevent parking and help keep social distancing during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC: stand alone photo
Coronavirus
'You are safer at home': Mayor advises you avoid Revere Beach this holiday weekend May 23, 2020 | 2:14 PM
The Massachusetts State House
Legislature
Mass. bill seeks to get meals to medically vulnerable seniors May 23, 2020 | 1:37 PM