New York City hired 3,000 workers for contact tracing. It’s not going well.

The first statistics from the program indicate that tracers are often unable to locate infected people or gather information from them.

In this file photo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at Pier 90.
In this file photo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at Pier 90. –Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Sharon Otterman,
The New York Times Company
June 20, 2020 | 7:10 PM

NEW YORK — New York City’s ambitious contact-tracing program, a crucial initiative in the effort to curb the coronavirus, has gotten off to a worrisome start just as the city’s reopening enters a new phase Monday, with outdoor dining, in-store shopping and office work resuming.

The city has hired 3,000 disease detectives and case monitors, who are supposed to identify anyone who has come into contact with the hundreds of people who are still testing positive for the virus in the city every day. But the first statistics from the program, which began June 1, indicate that tracers are often unable to locate infected people or gather information from them.

Advertisement

Only 35% of the 5,347 city residents who tested positive or were presumed positive for COVID-19 in the program’s first two weeks gave information about close contacts to tracers, the city said in releasing the first statistics.

Contact tracing is one of the few tools that public health officials have to fight COVID-19 in lieu of a vaccine, along with widespread testing and isolation of those exposed to the coronavirus. The early results of New York’s program raise fresh concerns about the difficulties in preventing a surge of new cases as states across the country reopen.

The city has successfully done contract tracing before with diseases like tuberculosis and measles. But as with much involving the coronavirus outbreak, officials have never faced the challenge at this scale, with so many cases across the five boroughs.

Related Links

The city’s program has so far been limited by a low response rate, scant use of technology, privacy concerns and a far less sweeping mandate than that in some other countries, where apartment buildings, stores, restaurants and other private businesses are often required to collect visitors’ personal information, which makes tracking the spread easier.

China, South Korea, Germany and other countries have set up extensive tracking programs that have helped officials make major strides in reducing the outbreak. In South Korea, for example, people at weddings, funerals, karaoke bars, nightclubs and internet-game parlors write down their names and telephone numbers so they can be traced later.

Advertisement

Dr. Ted Long, head of New York City’s new Test and Trace Corps, insisted that the program was going well but acknowledged that many people who tested positive had failed to provide information over the phone to the contact tracers or left interviews before being asked. Others told the tracers they had been only at home and had not put others at risk, and then did not name family members.

Long said one encouraging sign was that nearly all the people for whom the city had numbers at least answered the phone. He added that he believed that the tracers would be more successful when they start going to people’s homes in the next week or two, rather than just relying on communication over the phone.

“I do think that the program, especially because it is only two weeks old, is doing an outstanding job,” he said.

The city has made major strides in reducing the outbreak since the shutdown began in March, with only 327 new cases reported Thursday, down from several thousand cases a day during the peak. But phase two of the reopening Monday presents new risks, with 300,000 people likely returning to their jobs.

Perry Halkitis, dean of the School of Public Health at Rutgers University, which is guiding an effort to bring on thousands of tracers in New Jersey, called New York City’s 35% rate for eliciting contacts “very bad.”

“For each person, you should be in touch with 75% of their contacts within a day,” he said.

Advertisement

He suggested that the poor showing stemmed in part from the inexperience of the contact tracers and insufficient hands-on training.

“This is a skill,” he said. “You need to practice.”

Across the world, authorities have rushed to set up contact-tracing programs, hiring hundreds of thousands of people, including many without experience doing such work. While the goal is to reach all of a sick person’s contacts and get them to effectively quarantine for two weeks, the reality is often much messier.

In Massachusetts, which has one of the most established tracing programs in the country, health officials said in May that only about 60% of infected patients were picking up the phone. In Louisiana, less than half were answering. In England, the program has struggled to show results with a low-paid, inexperienced workforce.

An increasing number of countries are using phone applications to help track and trace people who test positive. Several U.S. states, including North Dakota, that have tried using digital applications have run into privacy issues.

But in New York, as in most of the country, contact tracers are typically using only low-tech tools like phone calls and a questionnaire, in part to allay privacy concerns.

The tracers are seeking the names and phone numbers of each person a confirmed-positive patient has been in close contact with from a few days before the onset of symptoms, defined as within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes. Each contact is then called, told that he or she may have been exposed to the virus and asked to quarantine.

The relative silence from virus patients in New York City is one of several issues troubling the contact-tracing program.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has had tense relations with senior officials in his own Department of Health, stripped the department of oversight for the program in May, moving it under the umbrella of the city’s public hospitals agency. That has led to concerns among some former health officials that expertise would be lost in the process.

Long said 50 experts from the Department of Health — the city’s contact tracers before COVID-19, who have handled epidemics such as measles and Ebola — are guiding the work of the tracing corps but are not tracing themselves.

Long is a primary care physician and vice president of ambulatory care at the public hospitals corporation. The Health Department’s tracing effort was led by epidemiologists.

“I challenge anyone to show me how we are not collaborating,” he said of the relationship between the two agencies. “They have been nothing short of partners.”

The city has had more success with its testing program, which is ahead of schedule, with a target of 50,000 tests per day expected to be reached in July instead of August, officials said.

But an initiative to set aside hotel rooms for people who have tested positive to isolate from families is not popular. Although the city rented 1,200 hotel rooms for free use by virus patients, only 60 to 80 rooms have been occupied in recent weeks, city officials said. And in the 2 1/2 weeks since tracing began, only 40 patients have requested rooms through the tracing program, Long said.

More than 1,000 virus patients have instead asked for support to isolate at home, such as assistance with grocery and medicine deliveries, because they preferred to remain with their families, he said.

In an effort to build a connection between contacts and tracers, half of all tracers hired live in communities hard-hit by the virus, which are predominantly black and Hispanic, Long said.

Sivanthy Vasanthan, 23, who just graduated from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, said recruiters reached out to her based on her LinkedIn profile, which emphasizes her interest in public health and human rights.

After about two weeks of training, Vasanthan, who lives in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood, began calling positive patients just over a week ago.

“Most of the people who I have talked to have already been aware of their test results and have been at home,” she said.

The city gave no metrics for whether it was successfully persuading those contacted to get tested or to quarantine.

Experts said that while tracing in the city was not where it should be, the program was clearly beneficial and should push forward.

“It’s tough to look at these numbers and say it’s a roaring success,” said Dr. Crystal Watson, an expert on contact tracing at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “But I do think it is a beginning and it will build on itself.”

Halkitis at Rutgers said he thought the low cooperation rate was likely due to several factors, including the inexperience of the tracers; widespread reluctance among Americans to share personal information with the government; and de Blasio’s decision to shift the program away from the city’s Department of Health.

“You have taken it away from the people who actually know how to do it,” he said. “The DOH people, they are skilled. They know this stuff.”

On Tuesday, the city laid out strategies to close the gap in tracing. For the 15% of positive cases that have come in without an accurate phone number, Long said, tracers have begun reaching out to doctor’s offices and doing database research to get that information.

And for people who have tested positive and are unresponsive to phone calls, field workers like Daniel Okpare, a public health student in East Harlem, will soon try to interview them in person.

Okpare, 30, is still in training but has been told he will mostly be visiting patients in Harlem, near where he lives. He said he hoped his background as a former podiatry student who is enrolled in New York University’s School of Global Public Health, as well as his being an immigrant from Nigeria, would help put people at ease.

Wearing personal protective equipment and carrying a city-issued iPad and a cellphone, he will be working alone while knocking on doors.

“It’s an opportunity to be part of the front line of response as a public health professional,” he said, “to have eye contact with someone to say, ‘Yes, you have COVID, but we are going to find every way possible that you will be safe.’”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus National News Health

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
In this image from video, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, R-Ill., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives.
Coronavirus
CDC coronavirus test kits were likely contaminated, federal review confirms June 20, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Geoffrey Berman was told by William Barr that he has been fired by Donald Trump.
Politics
Barr: Trump has removed top federal prosecutor in Manhattan June 20, 2020 | 4:21 PM
Trump supporters pose for photos with a giant Trump flag outside BOK Center, site of U.S. President Donald Trump's first political rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Politics
Six staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19 June 20, 2020 | 3:46 PM
CAMBRIDGE, MA - 5/08/2020: Drive up test center by appointment at CHA East Cambridge Care Center, coronavirus testing during the COVID-19 pandemic. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:
Coronavirus
New data from state advisory group shows communities of color disproportionately hit by COVID-19 June 20, 2020 | 3:32 PM
Orleans-09/20/18 How will the shark attack death affect Cape Cod's embrace of everything shark. A girl runs along the shoreline of a Nauset Beach. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(business)
Local
Officials issue warning to beachgoers after a woman, teen rescued from sand collapse in Orleans June 20, 2020 | 3:00 PM
BOSTON, MA - 5/15/2020: KEEPING CLEAN...Keolis employee Colin Gardinier sprays disinfectant inside a commuter rail train during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at the Keolis maintenance facility Widett Circle South Boston. All MBTA fleet vehicles, buses, trolleys, subway cars, Commuter Rail coaches are being disinfected on a daily basis, a 24/7 operation. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC: stand alone photo
Local News
The MBTA is ramping up service as part of the next step in reopening June 20, 2020 | 1:55 PM
Atlanta
Police: Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy's burns in shooting protest June 20, 2020 | 1:52 PM
Seattle
Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured June 20, 2020 | 12:39 PM
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows J. Alexander Kueng.
George Floyd
2nd ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death posts bail June 20, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Rory McIlroy chips onto the 9th green during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Hilton Head Island, S.C.)
Golf
PGA Tour carries on after 1st positive coronavirus test June 20, 2020 | 12:27 PM
05/08/2015 BOSTON, MA Lydia Edwards (cq), an attorney at Greater Boston Legal Services, spoke during a hearing on the new Domestic Worker's Bill of Rights held at the Attorney General's office in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Boston City Council
3 Boston City Councilors push for diverting nonviolent 911 calls away from police June 20, 2020 | 11:53 AM
In this April 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio.
Stimulus
Tribes in a battle for their share of virus stimulus money June 20, 2020 | 11:31 AM
In this July 8, 2019, file photo, national security adviser John Bolton speaks at the Christians United for Israel's annual summit, in Washington.
John Bolton
Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it June 20, 2020 | 11:19 AM
One of the Confederate statues that was felled from the Confederate monument on the west side of the North Carolina State Capitol by protesters was dragged to the Wake County Courthouse and abandoned after a heavy rain storm dispatched protesters, Friday, June 19, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C.
North Carolina
North Carolina protesters topple Confederate statue from post June 20, 2020 | 10:35 AM
John Bolton
Judge weighs Administration request to order Bolton to try to pull back book June 20, 2020 | 9:57 AM
In this March 2, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C.
Campaign Rally
Trump to hold campaign rally in Tulsa, amid pandemic June 20, 2020 | 9:20 AM
Hospitality Industry
Robot butlers, digital menus are hotels' latest weapon against covid-19 June 20, 2020 | 8:51 AM
A plastic bag stuck on branches at Bishop Allen Drive.
Plastic Bag Bans
Vermont moves ahead with plastic bag ban on July 1; some states delay amid virus June 20, 2020 | 8:20 AM
In this file photo, Pope Francis waves to crowds as he arrives at the Apostolic Nunciature in the capital Maputo, Mozambique Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
Pope Francis
Pope hails Italy virus doctors, nurses as heroes at Vatican June 20, 2020 | 7:44 AM
Climate
Greta Thunberg has hope for climate: 'There are signs of change, of awakening' June 20, 2020 | 7:36 AM
In this May 15, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr attend the 38th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Trump Administration
Barr abruptly seeks to oust U.S. Attorney who investigated Trump associates June 20, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Protesters cheered during the rally in Dorchester.
Juneteenth
Photos from Boston's Juneteenth 2020 events June 19, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Dorchester 06/19/2020 A Black Lives Matter rally was held on Town Field in Dorchester Friday(6/19) afternoon as one of several Juneteenth events in the Boston area. Maurice Roberson(left) carry a flag representing Black liberation. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Racial Justice
Here's what Charlie Baker said about the bills to make Juneteenth a state holiday June 19, 2020 | 7:07 PM
Vinalhaven
Police: Man who died on Maine island was stabbed to death June 19, 2020 | 5:36 PM
The John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse is seen during the closing statements phase of the Dzhokhar Tsarnaev federal death penalty trial on Wednesday May 13, 2015, in Boston. Tsarnaev is charged with conspiring with his brother to place two bombs near the Boston Marathon finish line that killed three and injured 260 spectators in April 2013. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Local
Boston man posed as wealthy Greek scion, defrauded investors, SEC says June 19, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Boston
Boston city councilors propose 'an unarmed Community Safety crisis response system' June 19, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Dorchester, MA--8/29/2018-- A school bus leaves Codman Academy in Dorchester.
Schools
COVID-19 pandemic may give rise to 'universal stress' for kids coming back to school June 19, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Schools
Full funding, more staff, no MCAS: The Mass. Teachers Association lays out its vision for reopening schools June 19, 2020 | 3:26 PM
eBOSTON, MA. - JUNE 11: Governor Charlie Baker speaks after touring the Greater Boston Food Bank on June 11, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Matt Stone/Pool)
Indoor dining
The 'second step of Phase 2' of the Massachusetts reopening plan begins next week. Here's what that means. June 19, 2020 | 2:24 PM
Angela Santiago
Angela Santiago
‘We will never forget Angela’: Read the obituary for the Chicopee police officer killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash June 19, 2020 | 1:56 PM