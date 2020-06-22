Marty Walsh’s optimism for a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is waning

The mayor spoke Sunday of a potential "prolonged recession" that could impact the city budget for years to come.

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 22, 2020 | 4:54 PM

Related Links

Mayor Marty Walsh Sunday warned of a potential “prolonged recession” brought on by the economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic that have already forced his administration to cut $65 million out of a budget proposal for fiscal year 2021.

Walsh, speaking with WBZ’s Jon Keller, said the proposal before the City Council this week is a “strong, responsible budget,” with investments in areas such as housing and education.

Still, Walsh’s optimism for a quick, economic turnaround is waning.

Two or three months ago, he would have said the region could experience a V-shaped recovery, or essentially a quick downturn followed by a speedy turnaround, the mayor said.

Advertisement

But now, Walsh said he remains concerned about the potential for a second wave of cases, especially after watching other parts of the country log higher case counts after reopening.

In the meantime, local industries have already taken a heavy hit. Many restaurants in Boston have closed for good, and tourism — a major pull for the city’s economy — is nonexistent, he noted.

The health care industry also saw losses, according to Walsh, who highlighted that there are lingering questions about whether colleges and universities will attract the city’s large student population back to Boston this fall.

“I’m not as optimistic about a quick rebound and recovery,” he said.

If Massachusetts doesn’t see a V-shaped recovery, “this means we have a prolonged recession,” he said.

“If we have a prolonged recession, then that doesn’t just affect this fiscal year, it affects the next two and three down the road, where new investments will not happen and it’s very difficult and you can’t force it … So we have to be very cognizant and pay very much attention as we move forward here about how do we move forward here with caution,” Walsh told Keller.

Urging a “responsible” approach to the city budget, Walsh said there are many programs that will not be fully funded under his current plan, which does not, however, call for any layoffs or furloughs for city employees.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the renewed budget review process comes amid the nationwide push to defund police departments by reallocating some of that money into anti-violence and public health programs.

A majority of the City Council last week asked the mayor for a 10 percent cut in police pay and to move over $300 million to social programs.

“There’s been lots of requests in the last three weeks about putting money into different programming,” Walsh said Sunday. “I’d love to do that, but unfortunately in some cases right now, we can’t do that. But it’s something that as the year goes on and we do not go into a recession, we’ll be able to fund some of these programs as we go forward.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Business Local Massachusetts Politics Mayor Marty Walsh

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
BAD SANITIZER
FDA warns of potentially toxic hand sanitizers June 22, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Cambridge, MA - 08/08/18 - Miles Dana, 4, jumps into the arms of his nanny Lily Barrera (both cq) at the DCR's Veteran Memorial Swimming Pool at Magazine Beach park along the Charles River in Cambridge. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: () Topic: (07poolsplashlist)
Coronavirus
Want to go to a swimming pool this summer? Here’s what to know. June 22, 2020 | 3:06 PM
A nurse in Atlanta prepares a flu shot.
Health
Nearly 26 percent of parents are hesitant about flu shots for their children, study finds June 22, 2020 | 3:05 PM
Forest Hills MBTA station in Jamaica Plain.
MBTA Transit Police
DA's office investigating transit officer who resigned after allegedly using excessive force against Black man at Forest Hills June 22, 2020 | 2:56 PM
Sample of a Massachusetts Real ID license from the RMV website.
Local
Massachusetts is offering free REAL ID to residents who renew their license online June 22, 2020 | 2:36 PM
POLICE REFORM
Police officers could receive up to $5K in training bonuses under a bill filed by Gov. Baker. Here's what to know. June 22, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Fester the corpse flower in bloom at Franklin Park Zoo.
Local
A rare sight: Fester the corpse flower shows off giant bloom at Franklin Park Zoo June 22, 2020 | 1:42 PM
.
New Hampshire
Police arrest woman who allegedly helped abduct, assault man in Derry, N.H. June 22, 2020 | 1:27 PM
Leonard and Clarrissa Egerton, owners of Frugal Bookstore in Roxbury, have seen a surge of support, and book orders, in recent weeks.
Books
Frugal Bookstore responds after receiving ‘disheartening’ emails from customers demanding sold-out titles June 22, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden has agreed to three debates with President Donald Trump.
ELECTION 2020
Biden campaign confirms he will attend three debates with Trump June 22, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Supporters wait for President Trump to arrive for a “Make America Great Again” rally at the BOK Center on Saturday in Tulsa. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Politics
How Trump rallygoers explain Black Lives Matter protests to their children June 22, 2020 | 12:36 PM
President Donald Trump
Coronavirus
Public health experts reject president's view of fading pandemic June 22, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Customers stand in an elevator with the floor demarcated with social distancing stickers during a relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown rules, at the El Recreo mall in Caracas, Venezuela.
Coronavirus
Going back to the office? What public health experts say about using the elevator. June 22, 2020 | 12:19 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, file photo, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and other House Democrats arrive to meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic lawmakers are calling out an apparent lack of racial data that they say is needed to monitor and address disparities in the national response to the coronavirus outbreak. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley say in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar dated Friday, March 27, 2020, that comprehensive demographic data on people who are tested or treated for the coronavirus does not exist. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Politics
Ayanna Pressley had a Father's Day message for children with incarcerated parents June 22, 2020 | 12:13 PM
A 1970's-era poster of activist Angela Davis hangs at a boarded up and closed Seattle police precinct Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Seattle, where streets are blocked off in what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone. Police pulled back from several blocks of the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Police Department's East Precinct building earlier in the month after clashes with people protesting the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle
Another shooting at Seattle's protest 'Autonomous Zone' June 22, 2020 | 11:35 AM
Ashish Jha on CNN
Coronavirus
‘This is unfortunately not a joke’ June 22, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Oxford 06/20/ 20 Prime Fitness and Nutrition owner Dave Blondin speaks to the media outside his locked building before a protest was held in front of the building Saturday morning. Several dozen people including members held signs and stood in support of owner Blondin who had his doors locked by a Worcester Superior Court judge because he kept his facility open despite the rules for COVID-19.
'My Governor Is An Idiot'
Photos: Dozens rally in front of Oxford gym forced to close after defying state order June 22, 2020 | 11:02 AM
.
Police
Stolen scooter leads to 2 arrests, 1 when man came to station to retrieve his gun June 22, 2020 | 10:31 AM
Joe Biden watches as then-candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., shake hands after a Democratic presidential primary at Texas Southern University.
ELECTION 2020
Who’s in the running to be Joe Biden’s vice president? June 22, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Belair Towers, Brockton
BROCKTON
Authorities: 9-year-old boy dies after 9-story fall June 22, 2020 | 8:59 AM
A crowd gathers near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20.
DONALD TRUMP
Report: President Trump 'shocked' at the rows of empty seats in Tulsa June 21, 2020 | 9:15 PM
Children play in a lake outside Verkhoyansk, the Sakha Republic, about 2,900 miles northeast of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 21, 2020. A Siberian town that endures the world's widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a hear wave that is contributing to severe forest fires.
Weather
Hottest Arctic temperature record likely set with 100-degree reading in Siberia June 21, 2020 | 6:55 PM
Route 4, Canaan, N.H.
New Hampshire
Report: Man pushes, chases away bear following attack June 21, 2020 | 5:23 PM
Boston Police Commissioner William Gross with U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday.
William Gross
Boston Police Commissioner defends meeting with AG Barr June 21, 2020 | 3:14 PM
In this April 2020 photo provided by Tyson Foods, workers wear protective masks and stand between plastic dividers at the company's Camilla, Ga., poultry processing plant.
Coronavirus
Hundreds test positive for COVID-19 at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas June 21, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Harbor Homes Inc. in Nashua, N.H.
New Hampshire
More than $1.9M in funds to help families with HIV/AIDS June 21, 2020 | 2:04 PM
In this Wednesday, June 10, 2020, photo, a sign in Gilead, Maine, near the border with New Hampshire, warns visitors entering Maine that they are required to quarantine for 14 days. Residents of New Hampshire and Vermont are exempt.
Coronavirus
Maine has widest virus racial disparity gap in the country June 21, 2020 | 1:35 PM
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.
National News
8 minority officers allege discrimination over Chauvin booking June 21, 2020 | 12:13 PM
A bartender pours cocktails at Pickled Fish, a restaurant owned by Adrift Hospitality in Long Beach, Wash., on June 11, 2020. The restaurant has reopened with socially distanced seating. (Celeste Noche/The New York Times)
Restaurants
Hit hard by virus, fine dining finds new ways to serve June 21, 2020 | 11:56 AM
Fireworks seized by Boston police Friday night.
Fireworks
Boston police seize 'large quantity' of fireworks from UHaul van in Dorchester June 21, 2020 | 11:56 AM