Want to go to a swimming pool this summer? Here’s what to know.

Massachusetts swimming pools have been able to reopen since June 8. But coronavirus has kept many pools closed.

Cambridge, MA - 08/08/18 - Miles Dana, 4, jumps into the arms of his nanny Lily Barrera (both cq) at the DCR's Veteran Memorial Swimming Pool at Magazine Beach park along the Charles River in Cambridge. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: () Topic: (07poolsplashlist)
Miles Dana, 4, jumps into the arms of his nanny Lily Barrera at the DCR's Veteran Memorial Swimming Pool at Magazine Beach park along the Charles River in Cambridge in 2018. –Lane Turner/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
June 22, 2020 | 3:06 PM

Each summer, Lexington residents flock to the Irving H. Mabee Town Pool Complex to cool off and relax. Located a short walk from the town center and the public high school, the four-pool facility includes a diving well, a lap pool, and a wading pool with kid-friendly spray fountains. 

Residents will have to look elsewhere to beat the heat in 2020, however: On June 2, the Town of Lexington announced that its Recreation Committee had unanimously voted to keep the public facility closed for the entire summer due to the coronavirus pandemic

“Due to the fluidity of this virus, there is no way to fully guarantee a safe environment for the community,” the town wrote. “Even with the proper guidelines, personnel [sic] protective equipment (PPE), and precautions in place, it would be very difficult to achieve this goal.”

Advertisement

Governor Baker’s reopening plan allows for outdoor recreational facilities in Massachusetts such as pools, playgrounds, spray decks to reopen during Phase 2, which began on June 8. While a handful of pools have reopened, many across Massachusetts — whether public or membership-based — aren’t ready to welcome swimmers, despite temperatures hitting the 90s over the weekend and more heat expected during the first full week of summer.

On Monday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh issued a warning for residents to stay safe during the heat on Twitter, pointing readers to a guide to stay cool on the City of Boston website. Unfortunately, pools operated by the Boston Centers for Youth and Families are closed, according to the website.

Towns like Belmont are in the same boat as Lexington, with the town announcing in May that its Underwood Pool would not open this summer. Others are actively developing plans but are unsure of when they will be able to open.

Even the 45 state-operated pools and spray decks, run by the Department of Conservation and Recreation, are closed until further notice, according to listings on the DCR website.

Massachusetts isn’t completely devoid of open pools, however. Membership-based pools and country clubs with pool facilities have begun to open with restrictions. The Colonnade Hotel’s rooftop pool, a summer favorite of both hotel guests and city dwellers alike, opened last week. On Monday, the hotel thanked guests for following its new safety protocols on Instagram.

Advertisement

Here’s what to know about pools in Massachusetts this summer.

A swim lesson at the Lexington Town Pool in 2017. The town announced the pool would remain closed for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. —Joanne Rathe/ Globe Staff

Is it safe to swim in pools with the coronavirus?

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread from person to person via the water used in pools. Pool disinfectants like chlorine should also kill the virus.

But like other activities, crowds are still a risk factor. Be sure that whichever facility you visit allows you to maintain a social distance of at least six feet. And bring your mask or facial covering for situations where social distancing is impossible. Experts believe that swimming in pools should be a safe and healthy activity as long as social distancing is maintained.

What rules will be in place when pools reopen?

The state released specific standards for public and semi-public swimming pools earlier this month. The guidelines are similar to the rules for Massachusetts beaches, telling guests to maintain social distance (even while swimming) and to limit group sizes to no more than 10 people. The guide also says that masks or facial coverings should be worn when social distancing is impossible, but they do not need to be worn while swimming.

The guidelines include additional info for pools regarding disinfection, specifically around frequently touched surfaces and shared objects. Frequently touched surfaces like handrails need to be disinfected daily, while shared objects like deck furniture or pool noodles need to be disinfected after each use. Pools must also limit the number of deck chairs or other furniture available.

Facilities must operate at a limited capacity in order to allow for social distancing, with organizations asked to allow no more than 40 percent of its normal capacity at one time. Pools are also encouraged to use signage or directional marking on pool decks (like in grocery stores) and in restrooms to encourage social distancing.

Advertisement

Locker rooms, changing facilities, hot tubs, and whirlpools will not be operational during Phase 2. Showers, which are required by state guidance, and restrooms located in locker rooms may be used, but staff must ensure lockers and changing facilities are not used.

When entering the pool, you will have to give your name and contact information so that contact tracing can take place in the case of a confirmed COVID-19 case at the facility. And like every visit to the supermarket, you can expect frequent announcements to remind guests to maintain social distancing.

What else can I expect when visiting a pool?

Many membership-based pools will be instituting specific hours for swimmers who are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, such as guests over the age of 60. Others will use a reservation system so that members know they will be able to use the facility when they arrive. 

The members-only Weymouth Club, which opened its outdoor pool facility on June 15, uses an app-based reservation system that allows members to choose a 90-minute time slot, with the guest specifying whether they will use the splash pool, main pool, or are just sunbathing on the deck. Members are only allowed to reserve three weekday slots and one weekend slot so that all of the club’s members have an opportunity to use the facilities. Members must wear masks until they arrive at their seating area, and the club will check the temperature of everyone entering the facility at the pool facility entrance.

The Colonnade Rooftop Pool will also be reservation-only, though any member of the public can make reservations. The pool bar, typically a spot for guests to congregate and socialize, is closed, with guests instead ordering food and drink via one-time-use menus or a digital menu. Those poolside cocktails you love? They’ll still be available, but will be served in single-use plastic cups.

What alternatives are available to public swimming pools?

Unsurprisingly, at-home pool options are quite popular at the moment. Many of Amazon’s top-selling inflatable pools are currently unavailable or back-ordered for weeks, and other retailers have reported surging sales. Above-ground pools are a more expensive and long-term investment, but have also seen a significant surge in popularity, with some manufacturers already sold out for the year. 

The state’s beaches are a good bet, especially larger ones that allow for proper spacing. That said, some beaches are only allowing town residents to go, and many are operating parking lots at reduced capacity. If you prefer freshwater swimming holes, spots like Walden Pond in Concord and Houghton’s Pond in Milton have been welcoming swimmers for weeks. But be warned: Walden Pond’s parking lot fills up quickly. This past Sunday, the parking lot was at capacity by 7:45 a.m. Swimming during non-peak hours is recommended.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Things to Do Lifestyle

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Coronavirus
Marty Walsh's optimism for a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is waning June 22, 2020 | 4:54 PM
BAD SANITIZER
FDA warns of potentially toxic hand sanitizers June 22, 2020 | 3:23 PM
A nurse in Atlanta prepares a flu shot.
Health
Nearly 26 percent of parents are hesitant about flu shots for their children, study finds June 22, 2020 | 3:05 PM
Forest Hills MBTA station in Jamaica Plain.
MBTA Transit Police
DA's office investigating transit officer who resigned after allegedly using excessive force against Black man at Forest Hills June 22, 2020 | 2:56 PM
Sample of a Massachusetts Real ID license from the RMV website.
Local
Massachusetts is offering free REAL ID to residents who renew their license online June 22, 2020 | 2:36 PM
POLICE REFORM
Police officers could receive up to $5K in training bonuses under a bill filed by Gov. Baker. Here's what to know. June 22, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Fester the corpse flower in bloom at Franklin Park Zoo.
Local
A rare sight: Fester the corpse flower shows off giant bloom at Franklin Park Zoo June 22, 2020 | 1:42 PM
.
New Hampshire
Police arrest woman who allegedly helped abduct, assault man in Derry, N.H. June 22, 2020 | 1:27 PM
Leonard and Clarrissa Egerton, owners of Frugal Bookstore in Roxbury, have seen a surge of support, and book orders, in recent weeks.
Books
Frugal Bookstore responds after receiving ‘disheartening’ emails from customers demanding sold-out titles June 22, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden has agreed to three debates with President Donald Trump.
ELECTION 2020
Biden campaign confirms he will attend three debates with Trump June 22, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Supporters wait for President Trump to arrive for a “Make America Great Again” rally at the BOK Center on Saturday in Tulsa. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Politics
How Trump rallygoers explain Black Lives Matter protests to their children June 22, 2020 | 12:36 PM
President Donald Trump
Coronavirus
Public health experts reject president's view of fading pandemic June 22, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Customers stand in an elevator with the floor demarcated with social distancing stickers during a relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown rules, at the El Recreo mall in Caracas, Venezuela.
Coronavirus
Going back to the office? What public health experts say about using the elevator. June 22, 2020 | 12:19 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, file photo, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and other House Democrats arrive to meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic lawmakers are calling out an apparent lack of racial data that they say is needed to monitor and address disparities in the national response to the coronavirus outbreak. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley say in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar dated Friday, March 27, 2020, that comprehensive demographic data on people who are tested or treated for the coronavirus does not exist. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Politics
Ayanna Pressley had a Father's Day message for children with incarcerated parents June 22, 2020 | 12:13 PM
A 1970's-era poster of activist Angela Davis hangs at a boarded up and closed Seattle police precinct Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Seattle, where streets are blocked off in what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone. Police pulled back from several blocks of the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Police Department's East Precinct building earlier in the month after clashes with people protesting the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle
Another shooting at Seattle's protest 'Autonomous Zone' June 22, 2020 | 11:35 AM
Ashish Jha on CNN
Coronavirus
‘This is unfortunately not a joke’ June 22, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Oxford 06/20/ 20 Prime Fitness and Nutrition owner Dave Blondin speaks to the media outside his locked building before a protest was held in front of the building Saturday morning. Several dozen people including members held signs and stood in support of owner Blondin who had his doors locked by a Worcester Superior Court judge because he kept his facility open despite the rules for COVID-19.
'My Governor Is An Idiot'
Photos: Dozens rally in front of Oxford gym forced to close after defying state order June 22, 2020 | 11:02 AM
.
Police
Stolen scooter leads to 2 arrests, 1 when man came to station to retrieve his gun June 22, 2020 | 10:31 AM
Joe Biden watches as then-candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., shake hands after a Democratic presidential primary at Texas Southern University.
ELECTION 2020
Who’s in the running to be Joe Biden’s vice president? June 22, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Belair Towers, Brockton
BROCKTON
Authorities: 9-year-old boy dies after 9-story fall June 22, 2020 | 8:59 AM
A crowd gathers near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20.
DONALD TRUMP
Report: President Trump 'shocked' at the rows of empty seats in Tulsa June 21, 2020 | 9:15 PM
Children play in a lake outside Verkhoyansk, the Sakha Republic, about 2,900 miles northeast of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 21, 2020. A Siberian town that endures the world's widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a hear wave that is contributing to severe forest fires.
Weather
Hottest Arctic temperature record likely set with 100-degree reading in Siberia June 21, 2020 | 6:55 PM
Route 4, Canaan, N.H.
New Hampshire
Report: Man pushes, chases away bear following attack June 21, 2020 | 5:23 PM
Boston Police Commissioner William Gross with U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday.
William Gross
Boston Police Commissioner defends meeting with AG Barr June 21, 2020 | 3:14 PM
In this April 2020 photo provided by Tyson Foods, workers wear protective masks and stand between plastic dividers at the company's Camilla, Ga., poultry processing plant.
Coronavirus
Hundreds test positive for COVID-19 at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas June 21, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Harbor Homes Inc. in Nashua, N.H.
New Hampshire
More than $1.9M in funds to help families with HIV/AIDS June 21, 2020 | 2:04 PM
In this Wednesday, June 10, 2020, photo, a sign in Gilead, Maine, near the border with New Hampshire, warns visitors entering Maine that they are required to quarantine for 14 days. Residents of New Hampshire and Vermont are exempt.
Coronavirus
Maine has widest virus racial disparity gap in the country June 21, 2020 | 1:35 PM
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.
National News
8 minority officers allege discrimination over Chauvin booking June 21, 2020 | 12:13 PM
A bartender pours cocktails at Pickled Fish, a restaurant owned by Adrift Hospitality in Long Beach, Wash., on June 11, 2020. The restaurant has reopened with socially distanced seating. (Celeste Noche/The New York Times)
Restaurants
Hit hard by virus, fine dining finds new ways to serve June 21, 2020 | 11:56 AM
Fireworks seized by Boston police Friday night.
Fireworks
Boston police seize 'large quantity' of fireworks from UHaul van in Dorchester June 21, 2020 | 11:56 AM