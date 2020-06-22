Want to go to a swimming pool this summer? Here’s what to know.

Each summer, Lexington residents flock to the Irving H. Mabee Town Pool Complex to cool off and relax. Located a short walk from the town center and the public high school, the four-pool facility includes a diving well, a lap pool, and a wading pool with kid-friendly spray fountains.

Residents will have to look elsewhere to beat the heat in 2020, however: On June 2, the Town of Lexington announced that its Recreation Committee had unanimously voted to keep the public facility closed for the entire summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the fluidity of this virus, there is no way to fully guarantee a safe environment for the community,” the town wrote. “Even with the proper guidelines, personnel [sic] protective equipment (PPE), and precautions in place, it would be very difficult to achieve this goal.”

Governor Baker’s reopening plan allows for outdoor recreational facilities in Massachusetts such as pools, playgrounds, spray decks to reopen during Phase 2, which began on June 8. While a handful of pools have reopened, many across Massachusetts — whether public or membership-based — aren’t ready to welcome swimmers, despite temperatures hitting the 90s over the weekend and more heat expected during the first full week of summer.

On Monday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh issued a warning for residents to stay safe during the heat on Twitter, pointing readers to a guide to stay cool on the City of Boston website. Unfortunately, pools operated by the Boston Centers for Youth and Families are closed, according to the website.

Towns like Belmont are in the same boat as Lexington, with the town announcing in May that its Underwood Pool would not open this summer. Others are actively developing plans but are unsure of when they will be able to open.

Even the 45 state-operated pools and spray decks, run by the Department of Conservation and Recreation, are closed until further notice, according to listings on the DCR website.

Massachusetts isn’t completely devoid of open pools, however. Membership-based pools and country clubs with pool facilities have begun to open with restrictions. The Colonnade Hotel’s rooftop pool, a summer favorite of both hotel guests and city dwellers alike, opened last week. On Monday, the hotel thanked guests for following its new safety protocols on Instagram.

Here’s what to know about pools in Massachusetts this summer.

A swim lesson at the Lexington Town Pool in 2017. The town announced the pool would remain closed for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. —Joanne Rathe/ Globe Staff

Is it safe to swim in pools with the coronavirus?

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread from person to person via the water used in pools. Pool disinfectants like chlorine should also kill the virus.

But like other activities, crowds are still a risk factor. Be sure that whichever facility you visit allows you to maintain a social distance of at least six feet. And bring your mask or facial covering for situations where social distancing is impossible. Experts believe that swimming in pools should be a safe and healthy activity as long as social distancing is maintained.

What rules will be in place when pools reopen?

The state released specific standards for public and semi-public swimming pools earlier this month. The guidelines are similar to the rules for Massachusetts beaches, telling guests to maintain social distance (even while swimming) and to limit group sizes to no more than 10 people. The guide also says that masks or facial coverings should be worn when social distancing is impossible, but they do not need to be worn while swimming.

The guidelines include additional info for pools regarding disinfection, specifically around frequently touched surfaces and shared objects. Frequently touched surfaces like handrails need to be disinfected daily, while shared objects like deck furniture or pool noodles need to be disinfected after each use. Pools must also limit the number of deck chairs or other furniture available.

Facilities must operate at a limited capacity in order to allow for social distancing, with organizations asked to allow no more than 40 percent of its normal capacity at one time. Pools are also encouraged to use signage or directional marking on pool decks (like in grocery stores) and in restrooms to encourage social distancing.

Locker rooms, changing facilities, hot tubs, and whirlpools will not be operational during Phase 2. Showers, which are required by state guidance, and restrooms located in locker rooms may be used, but staff must ensure lockers and changing facilities are not used.

When entering the pool, you will have to give your name and contact information so that contact tracing can take place in the case of a confirmed COVID-19 case at the facility. And like every visit to the supermarket, you can expect frequent announcements to remind guests to maintain social distancing.

What else can I expect when visiting a pool?

Many membership-based pools will be instituting specific hours for swimmers who are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, such as guests over the age of 60. Others will use a reservation system so that members know they will be able to use the facility when they arrive.

The members-only Weymouth Club, which opened its outdoor pool facility on June 15, uses an app-based reservation system that allows members to choose a 90-minute time slot, with the guest specifying whether they will use the splash pool, main pool, or are just sunbathing on the deck. Members are only allowed to reserve three weekday slots and one weekend slot so that all of the club’s members have an opportunity to use the facilities. Members must wear masks until they arrive at their seating area, and the club will check the temperature of everyone entering the facility at the pool facility entrance.

The Colonnade Rooftop Pool will also be reservation-only, though any member of the public can make reservations. The pool bar, typically a spot for guests to congregate and socialize, is closed, with guests instead ordering food and drink via one-time-use menus or a digital menu. Those poolside cocktails you love? They’ll still be available, but will be served in single-use plastic cups.

What alternatives are available to public swimming pools?

Unsurprisingly, at-home pool options are quite popular at the moment. Many of Amazon’s top-selling inflatable pools are currently unavailable or back-ordered for weeks, and other retailers have reported surging sales. Above-ground pools are a more expensive and long-term investment, but have also seen a significant surge in popularity, with some manufacturers already sold out for the year.

The state’s beaches are a good bet, especially larger ones that allow for proper spacing. That said, some beaches are only allowing town residents to go, and many are operating parking lots at reduced capacity. If you prefer freshwater swimming holes, spots like Walden Pond in Concord and Houghton’s Pond in Milton have been welcoming swimmers for weeks. But be warned: Walden Pond’s parking lot fills up quickly. This past Sunday, the parking lot was at capacity by 7:45 a.m. Swimming during non-peak hours is recommended.