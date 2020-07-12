‘I couldn’t do anything’: The virus and an ER doctor’s suicide

Emergency doctors are particularly vulnerable to post-traumatic stress — while working in a profession that encourages toughing it out.

Signs of thanks outside the NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in the Bronx borough of New York, April 27, 2020. Allen's head of the emergency department was thought of by her colleagues as unflappable.But as her hospital was was inundated, then overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, Dr. Lorna Breen broke.
Signs of thanks outside the NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in the Bronx borough of New York, April 27, 2020. Allen's head of the emergency department was thought of by her colleagues as unflappable.But as her hospital was was inundated, then overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, Dr. Lorna Breen broke. –Gregg Vigliotti/The New York Times
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Corina Knoll, Ali Watkins and Michael Rothfeld,
New York Times Service
July 12, 2020 | 3:01 PM

Related Links

NEW YORK — On an afternoon in early April, while New York City was in the throes of what would be the deadliest days of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Lorna Breen found herself alone in the still of her apartment in Manhattan.

She picked up her phone and dialed her younger sister, Jennifer Feist.

The two were just 22 months apart and had the kind of bond that comes from growing up sharing a bedroom and wearing matching outfits. Feist, 47, a lawyer in Charlottesville, Virginia, was accustomed to hearing from her sister nearly every day.

Lately, their conversations had been bleak.

Breen worked at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan, where she supervised the emergency department. The unit had become a brutal battleground, with supplies depleting at a distressing rate and doctors and nurses falling ill.

Advertisement

When Breen called this time, she sounded odd. Her voice was distant, as if she was in shock.

“I don’t know what to do,” she said. “I can’t get out of the chair.”

Breen was a consummate overachiever, one who directed her life with assurance.

When she graduated from medical school, she insisted on studying both emergency and internal medicine, although it meant a longer residency. She took up snowboarding, cello and salsa dancing as an adult. Once, after she had difficulty breathing at the beginning of a half-marathon, she finished the race, then headed to a hospital and diagnosed herself with pulmonary emboli — blood clots in the lungs that can be fatal.

In addition to managing a busy emergency department, she was in a dual-degree master’s program at Cornell University.

Breen was gifted, confident, clever. Unflappable.

But the woman speaking to Feist that day was hesitant and confused.

Feist quickly arranged for her sister to be picked up by two friends who would ferry her to Baltimore, where Feist could meet them to take her to family in Virginia. When Breen finally climbed into Feist’s car that night, she was nearly catatonic, unable to answer simple questions. Her brain, her sister said, seemed broken.

Advertisement

They drove together for a few hours, heading to the University of Virginia Medical Center. When they arrived, Breen checked into the psychiatric ward.

Breen, 49, had suffered a breakdown when the city was desperate for heroes. And she was certain her career would not survive it.

Her family members tried to convince her otherwise. After all, she had no apparent history of mental health problems, and the past month had been one of extremes for everyone.

Breen was doubtful. An insidious stigma about mental health persisted within the medical community.

“Lorna kept saying, ‘I think everybody knows I’m struggling,’” Feist said. “She was so embarrassed.”

A life’s calling

Lorna Breen, an athletic and motivated student, headed off to Cornell University to study microbiology before earning a master’s degree in anatomy. After medical school in Virginia, she was determined to study two specialties in her residency because she knew emergency doctors suffered high stress. She wanted to have internal medicine as an option down the road.

In 2004, Breen joined the sprawling NewYork-Presbyterian medical system, working at Columbia University Medical Center and the smaller NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, called simply “the Allen.”

As if to ensure relief from her intense job, Breen planned thrilling trips, joined a ski club, played cello in an orchestra, took her salsa classes and attended Redeemer Presbyterian, a church that attracted high-achieving professionals.

In 2011, Breen was promoted to the helm of the emergency department, where colleagues said she tended to solve problems with systematic precision and preferred concrete solutions.

Advertisement

“She liked structure,” said Dr. James Giglio, who was then her boss. “She liked working in an organized world.”

That world would later distort and crumple. By early this year, the coronavirus was slipping into New York, undetected and underestimated.

In late February, as elected officials were still assuring the public that the virus did not pose a serious threat, Breen sat down at her computer and updated a contingency plan addressed to her family.

She had created it after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and revised it after Hurricane Sandy hit in 2012; it was her methodical response to calamity. The coronavirus, she was convinced, would catch hospitals off guard.

A week later, she went on a planned vacation with Feist, her sister, in Big Sky, Montana. By the time Breen returned from the trip, a state of emergency had been declared in New York.

An overwhelmed hospital

Breen reported back to work March 14, arriving to questions about the department’s stock of personal protective equipment and whether staff members could get Tyvek protective suits.

Four days later, Breen showed symptoms of COVID-19. Feverish and exhausted, she quarantined at home to recover. She slept up to 14 hours in a row, was drained by small tasks, lost 5 pounds. But she still tried to sort out work problems, like a shortage of oxygen tanks.

The last weekend in March, Breen went on a walk and felt wiped out. But she told her work she would be back soon. She knew they needed more hands.

When Breen returned to work April 1, the city was on the verge of a grim bench mark: Deaths would soon peak at more than 800 in a single day. The scene at the Allen prompted a disturbing realization: She and her emergency department were outmatched. She called her sister, Feist, upset about the chaos.

Co-workers noted that she looked frazzled. And she was not exuding her usual confidence. Still, she managed that week to call in to a video meeting with her Bible study group. She also reached out to classmates in her postgraduate program, concerned about a group project. She was anxious she was not doing her part.

She started working long days that bled into one another. On April 4, Breen spent about 15 hours at work, according to a colleague.

The following day, she seemed confused and overwhelmed, said the colleague, who had never before seen Breen in such a state. Breen wrote a message to her Bible study group.

“I’m drowning right now — May be AWOL for a while,” she typed.

She soon stopped replying to friends’ messages altogether.

A call for help

Despite their often hero status, health care workers experience pressure that can be paralyzing. Emergency doctors are particularly vulnerable to post-traumatic stress — while working in a profession that encourages toughing it out. The pandemic intensified both the demands made of doctors and the pressure to endure those demands.

When Breen finally called her sister for help April 9, she sounded so unlike herself that Feist wondered if the virus had somehow altered her sister’s brain. Although research is still preliminary when it comes to COVID-19’s effects on the brain, there is growing evidence that the disease, or the way the body responds to it, can cause a range of neurological issues.

Feist called Dr. Angela Mills, who, as chief of emergency medicine, was Breen’s supervisor.

When Mills arrived at Breen’s apartment, Breen looked strange. She was quiet, only speaking when questioned. Even then she gave only one- or two-word answers.

Mills asked if she felt like she wanted to hurt herself. Breen indicated yes.

A friend of Breen’s who was a psychiatrist arrived to pick her up. After spending some time in the car with Breen, the friend called Feist and said her sister needed to go to the hospital.

Breen spent about 11 days as an inpatient in the psychiatric ward. While in the hospital, she chatted on the phone with her friend Anna Ochoa. Ochoa felt good after hanging up. Her friend seemed strong.

Breen was soon discharged, and she stayed with her mother in Charlottesville, where she was a bit more herself, even making jokes. She mentioned returning to her MBA studies. She started going for long runs. Family members talked about getting her back to New York.

But on April 26, Breen killed herself.

It is impossible to know for sure why someone takes her own life. And Breen did not leave a note to unravel the why.

Still, when the casualties of the coronavirus are tallied, Breen’s family believes she should be counted among them — that she was destroyed by the sheer number of people she could not save, that she was devastated by the notion that her professional history was permanently marred, and mortified to have cried for help in the first place.

NewYork-Presbyterian said in a statement that “Dr. Breen was a heroic, remarkably skilled, compassionate and dedicated clinical leader who cared deeply for her patients and colleagues.”

If Breen is lionized along with the legions of other health care workers who gave so much — maybe too much — of themselves, then her shattered family also wants her to be saluted for exposing something more difficult to acknowledge: the culture within the medical community that makes suffering easy to overlook or hide, the trauma that doctors comfortably diagnose but are reluctant to personally reveal.

“If the culture had been different, that thought would have never even occurred to her, which is why I need to change the culture,” Feist said.

For Breen’s friend Ochoa, their last conversation has become especially crushing. Ochoa cannot stop hearing Breen repeat: I couldn’t help anyone. I couldn’t do anything. I just wanted to help people, and I couldn’t do anything.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Health

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
IN this Oct. 14, 2009 file photo, copies of the McClatchy Co. owned Miami Herald newspaper are shown in Miami.
Newspaper Industry
Chatham Asset Management announces plan to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy July 12, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Jabin Botsford
TRUMP IN N.H.
Bad weather or bad turnout? Pundits question what was behind Trump's Portsmouth postponement July 12, 2020 | 1:36 PM
The face and upper body of the statue were charred Sunday after a person lit fire to plastic flowers in the hands of the statue the day before, according to Boston police.
Crime
Police: Virgin Mary statue burned at Dorchester parish, arson investigation underway July 12, 2020 | 1:11 PM
18 Adams St., Roxbury and 25 Regis Road, Mattapan
Crime
2 shot to death in about an hour in separate incidents in Roxbury and Mattapan early Sunday July 12, 2020 | 12:41 PM
In this Monday, July 6, 2020 file photo, a health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida at the Martin Luther King Jr. Clinica Campesina Health Center in Homestead, Fla. In early July 2020, California is averaging 91 reported COVID-19 deaths per day while Texas is close behind with 66, but Florida, Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey and South Carolina also saw sizable rises.
Florida
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in Covid cases July 12, 2020 | 12:20 PM
A view of the Walt Disney World theme park entrance.
Crime
Feds: Mass. man, Maryland woman went to Orlando 31 times using government money July 12, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Hampton Beach, NH: August 23, 2017: The scene on a Wednesday night on the strip at Hampton Beach. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
SUMMER WORKERS
As New England beach towns open, businesses are short foreign workers July 12, 2020 | 11:37 AM
President Donald Trump wears a face mask as he walks down a hallway during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Donald Trump
Trump criticizes private Texas border wall built by his supporters July 12, 2020 | 11:19 AM
White House Task Force
Assistant secretary for Health and Human Services Dept. Brett Giroir urges using masks in public July 12, 2020 | 10:52 AM
**EMBARGO: No electronic distribution, Web posting or street sales before Sunday 3:01 a.m. ET July 12, 2020. No exceptions for any reasons. EMBARGO set by source.** Dr. Andrew Brooks, left, with the CEO of Vault Health, Jason Feldman, at RUCDR Infinite Biologics in Piscataway, N.J., July 2, 2020. The lab developed a saliva kit that is now a key part of MLB’s plan to return to play, and has also been used by other sports leagues that have come back to life, including the PGA Tour and MLS. (Bryan Anselm/The New York Times)
Coronavirus Testing
A virus test that is fit for athletes: A spit tube July 12, 2020 | 10:35 AM
The two persons of interest in Allston Black Lives Matter sign vandalism.
Allston
Update: Boston police say they've identified a suspect in connection with vandalism of Black Lives Matter sign in Allston July 12, 2020 | 10:29 AM
Kennebec River, Maine.
Maine
33-year-old woman dies while whitewater rafting in Maine July 12, 2020 | 9:59 AM
Everett, MA, 06/23/2019 -- People fill the casino floor at Encore Boston Harbor during the grand opening. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 24encore Reporter:
ENCORE CASINO
Encore Boston Harbor reopens its doors today July 12, 2020 | 9:58 AM
Schools
'Moving target': Schools deal with new plans, Trump demands July 12, 2020 | 9:27 AM
The Massachusetts turnpike from over the Boston University bridge on June 22, 2020.
Mass Pike
Construction project over Mass Pike gets rolling July 12, 2020 | 8:49 AM
Maine
Tornado downs trees, causes roof damage in Maine July 12, 2020 | 8:23 AM
Politics
Trump, Biden try to outdo each other on tough talk on China July 12, 2020 | 7:49 AM
Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Cambridge
Whitehead Institute’s new director slams Trump as anti-science, anti-foreigner July 12, 2020 | 7:30 AM
In this Wednesday, July 24, 2019, file photo, former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Mueller sharply defended his investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, writing in a newspaper opinion piece Saturday, July 11, 2020, that the probe was of “paramount importance” and asserting that a Trump ally, Roger Stone, “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so
Roger Stone
In rare public comments, Mueller defends prosecution of Roger Stone July 12, 2020 | 7:27 AM
Pope Francis
Pope 'deeply pained' over Turkey's move on Hagia Sophia July 12, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Naya Rivera
Search of lake for missing "Glee" star to resume Sunday July 12, 2020 | 7:13 AM
Madeline Swegle
National News
US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot July 11, 2020 | 9:45 PM
Donald Trump
Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic July 11, 2020 | 8:29 PM
TV
Tucker Carlson writer resigns after racist posts revealed July 11, 2020 | 8:14 PM
COVID-19 antibody testing and diagnostic testing are administered at a converted vehicle inspection station.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse July 11, 2020 | 4:39 PM
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths,167 new cases July 11, 2020 | 4:06 PM
Mark Urquiza with daughter Kristin Urquiza. The 65-year-old father and manufacturing worker died June 30 after a three-week battle with covid-19, according to the obituary Kristin Urquiza wrote. MUST CREDIT: Family photo.
National News
'Blood on his hands': In scathing obituary, woman blames governor for her father's covid-19 death July 11, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Harvard Yard stands empty at the closed campus in Cambridge.
National News
How colleges, and the government, are handling a spike in requests for more financial aid July 11, 2020 | 3:18 PM
STATE POLICE SCANDAL
More Mass. state troopers punished for role in in overtime pay scandal July 11, 2020 | 2:46 PM
FILE - In this April 1, 2020 file photo, several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo. The skies are clearing up a bit for airlines as states ease lockdown measures and travelers slowly return to airport check-in lines. More airlines are restoring flights to their schedules and investors have taken note, driving up shares for the major airlines after a staggering decline.
Connecticut
Bridgeport mayor sues Delta Airlines over dog bite July 11, 2020 | 2:18 PM