Florida breaks U.S. coronavirus record for most new cases in a day

The state recorded 15,300 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, easily passing the previous one-day high of 12,274 set at the height of the outbreak in New York in April.

Crowds of people outside restaurants in Miami on Sunday.Credit...Saul Martinez for The New York Times
Crowds of people outside restaurants in Miami on Sunday. –Saul Martinez / The New York Times
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Kimiko de Freytas-Tamura, Rick Rojas and Sheri Fink,
New York Times Service
July 13, 2020 | 9:18 AM

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida on Sunday reported the highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases by any state since the start of the pandemic, with more than 15,000 new infections, eclipsing the previous high of 12,274 recorded in New York on April 4 amid the worst of its outbreak.

The number reflects both increased testing and a surge in transmission of the virus that has strained hospitals, led to shortages in a key antiviral drug and amplified fears about the pace at which the state lifted restrictions on movement and commerce. And it is a new red mark on the nation’s foundering efforts to combat the virus.

Advertisement

“It has just been horrifically busy,” John Toney, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of South Florida, said of hospitals, where patients were flooding in and doctors and nurses were growing overwhelmed and exhausted.

“It’s reminiscent of what everyone dealt with in New York,” Toney said. “It’s certainly putting a strain on a lot of the systems, even though hospitals are trying to accommodate.”

The increase of 15,300 cases has come as Disney World has let tourists back onto its rides, the Republican National Convention is set to begin in Jacksonville in August, and Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered that public schools reopen for five days a week when classes resume next month. “If you can do Home Depot, if you can do Walmart, if you can do these things,” the governor said, “we absolutely can do the schools.”

The surge in Florida reflects how the spread of the virus has escalated in much of the country, particularly in Southern states where governors following President Donald Trump’s lead have pushed aggressively to ease restrictions and encourage businesses to reopen. Now some states are trying to add mask mandates and other protective measures and seeing renewed tensions between governors and mayors as they disagree over how much to pull back on the reopening.

Advertisement

In some ways, the situation in Florida differs from the worst days of the pandemic in New York.

Some of the increase in cases reflects the dramatic increase in testing; Florida is testing several times the number of people that New York was at the height of its crisis. The spread of the disease amid the Florida sun does not play out with the same dread as it did in crowded city streets in New York. Hospitals are better supplied and somewhat more prepared to treat patients than they were in March and April. And while the daily death toll in Florida climbed to a high last week, it remains far below the levels that New York suffered, at least for now.

“It was very difficult to figure out how to test. Now it’s a little easier,” DeSantis, a Republican, told reporters Saturday, adding that concerns about equipment and supplies had eased as well.

“These are now tools in the toolbox,” he added. “If somebody comes in, they can be treated for this.”

On the other hand, there is something demoralizing, if sadly predictable, in seeing the virus make a comeback both in communities that had expected it to fade and began easing restrictions, and others that had tried to maintain safety measures only for residents to ignore them.

“We expected this to happen,” said Jay Wolfson, a professor of public health and medicine at the University of South Florida. “The calculus for this disease is proximity, congestion and time,” he added. “You had people going to parties. You had restaurants open up. You had bars open up. You had beaches open up. You had graduation parties for students.”

Advertisement

Even with the dramatic spike in cases and sickness in the state, many Floridians remain blasé about the virus and averse to the simple act of wearing a mask to prevent its spread.

On Clearwater Beach, in Pinellas County on Florida’s western coast, Jason Dormois, 17, part of a crew handling sun lounges, said he was not worried. “I’m out in the sun; I’m a healthy young man,” he said. He said he had been out of his job for two months and stuck at home, and “people need the money.”

Others were appalled people were not taking the virus more seriously.

“It’s asinine, the way people are acting. Look at the beach — not one mask,” said Anthony Babcock, 47, who had worked in music publishing. “And those who say it’s a free country — it’s not about being a free country. It’s about being smart. We’ll see what happens in two weeks.”

From the start, the response to the virus has been defined by a tug of war as officials have had to balance taking aggressive steps to inhibit its spread with limiting the array of economic and social consequences those measures unleashed.

Now that balance is being calibrated yet again as the outbreak is growing across 37 states, and eight states — all but one in the South or Southwest — set single-day death records over the last week: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Tennessee.

The states seeing the record increases were often among those where officials had delayed implementing stay-at-home orders in the spring and moved quickly to ease the restrictions they did put in place.

Now many officials are preaching caution. In Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, betrayed his frustration as he urged residents to wear masks and follow social distancing measures. “Nothing is going to work unless people will just follow the rules that are in place,” he said in a recent news conference. “I know I sound like a broken record.”

Masks will be required in Louisiana starting Monday, as the virus has intensified in a state that had been one of the early hot spots.

“If you don’t like the mask mandate, then don’t like it,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, “but wear your mask anyway if you’re going to be out in public.”

In the Houston area, one of the hardest hit, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have remained extremely high. The Texas health department reported 1,747 positive coronavirus tests Saturday in greater Houston, more than triple the April peak; a seven-day trend line in new cases has held fairly steady since late June. Last week, more than 11% of coronavirus tests were positive, compared with 16% the previous week and nearly 7% in late April. Medical centers have been creating new coronavirus intensive care units, including in post-surgical recovery rooms and previously shuttered wards.

Maintaining adequate staffing has been a key challenge, with hundreds of local medical professionals out sick or in quarantine. Managers are offering bonuses to nurses, attempting to hire new ones and reassigning staff from other specialties.

A color-coded designation that signals to ambulance crews which hospitals are busiest and should be avoided has lost its meaning now that most hospitals are operating well beyond their typical capacity. For emergency departments and intensive care units, “It’s pretty much been entirely reading ‘saturation’ in red for weeks now,” said Dr. David Persse, medical director of the Houston Fire Department. “Our local rule that everybody knows is that when everybody’s closed, everybody’s open.”

Two public hospitals that serve as a safety net for Houston-area patients who are uninsured and those with Medicaid have been particularly hard-pressed. “The only way they’ve maintained any semblance of sanity is, we basically transfer patients as soon as we receive them” after stabilizing and assessing them, said Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, chief executive of the Harris Health System, the public system. “As soon as a bed becomes empty, someone rolls up from the emergency room.”

Florida has recorded more than 269,800 cases, with more than 4,200 total deaths, according to a New York Times database. There were also single-day records Sunday in the counties that include Florida’s largest cities, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, Pensacola and Sarasota.

The latest data shows the increasing strains that Florida hospitals are under. Some 43 intensive care units in 21 Florida counties have hit capacity and have no beds available. Doctors are working longer hours and, faced with shortages of the key drug remdesivir, doctors and nurses are having to choose between patients and even to change the remdesivir criteria to use it later in the disease.

Still, many residents continued to flout health guidelines.

In Ybor City, a popular area of Tampa lined with pirate-themed bars, tattoo parlors and cigar shops, restaurants were open. At Zydeco Brew Werks, a sign was posted on the front door reading, “City ordinance: A face mask is required to enter this establishment.”

And yet no one wore a mask inside, except for the employees. There might have been fewer people compared to the days before the pandemic, yet little else about the atmosphere was different.

Kent White, who wore a bandanna that said “Make America Strong Again,” said he tried to keep his face covered, but he was still frustrated by the economic devastation caused by the virus. He said his business building gondolas had suffered because of supply chain disruptions, and he couldn’t get raw materials into the country from China.

“We can’t keep the country shut down,” White, 60, said. “It’s done so much damage to this country, and that continues to damage people.”

Bradley Wasinda, 47, who works at a restaurant, said he had tried to encourage patrons to cover their faces when in the restaurant but not eating. But the effort was futile.

“Can I be honest with you? I’ve given up on trying to enforce it,” he said, describing the fiery responses his requests incited. “I gave up,” he said. “I’m over it.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Health National

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Guests stop to take a selfie at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World on the first day of the theme parks' phased reopening.
DISNEY WORLD
Disney World opens its gates, with virus numbers rising July 13, 2020 | 9:09 AM
A fire burns on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard.
National News
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego July 12, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Melissa Leaston of Whittier Street Health Center uses a nasal swab to collect a specimen outside the Catherine Hardaway Residences in Roxbury Wednesday.
Daily COVID-19 #s
Mass. reports 172 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths July 12, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Hannah Wysong, a teacher at the Esperanza Community School in Tempe, Ariz., July 10, 2020. Many of the nation’s 3.5 million teachers found themselves feeling under siege this week as pressure from the White House, pediatricians, and some parents to get back to physical classrooms intensified — even as the coronavirus rages across much of the country.
Coronavirus
Fear and anger as teachers feel pressure to return to class July 12, 2020 | 4:21 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, file photo, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and other House Democrats arrive to meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic lawmakers are calling out an apparent lack of racial data that they say is needed to monitor and address disparities in the national response to the coronavirus outbreak. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley say in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar dated Friday, March 27, 2020, that comprehensive demographic data on people who are tested or treated for the coronavirus does not exist. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Ayanna Pressley
Pressley to DeVos on opening schools safely: 'I wouldn’t trust you to care for a house plant' July 12, 2020 | 3:45 PM
A health care worker arrives at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio last month.
COVID PARTY
Man, 30, dies after attending a ‘COVID party,’ Texas hospital says July 12, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Signs of thanks outside the NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in the Bronx borough of New York, April 27, 2020. Allen's head of the emergency department was thought of by her colleagues as unflappable.But as her hospital was was inundated, then overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, Dr. Lorna Breen broke.
COVID-19 FRONT LINES
‘I couldn’t do anything’: The virus and an ER doctor’s suicide July 12, 2020 | 3:01 PM
IN this Oct. 14, 2009 file photo, copies of the McClatchy Co. owned Miami Herald newspaper are shown in Miami.
Newspaper Industry
Chatham Asset Management announces plan to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy July 12, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Jabin Botsford
TRUMP IN N.H.
Bad weather or bad turnout? Pundits question what was behind Trump's Portsmouth postponement July 12, 2020 | 1:36 PM
The face and upper body of the statue were charred Sunday after a person lit fire to plastic flowers in the hands of the statue the day before, according to Boston police.
Crime
Police: Virgin Mary statue burned at Dorchester parish, arson investigation underway July 12, 2020 | 1:11 PM
18 Adams St., Roxbury and 25 Regis Road, Mattapan
Crime
2 shot to death in about an hour in separate incidents in Roxbury and Mattapan early Sunday July 12, 2020 | 12:41 PM
In this Monday, July 6, 2020 file photo, a health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida at the Martin Luther King Jr. Clinica Campesina Health Center in Homestead, Fla. In early July 2020, California is averaging 91 reported COVID-19 deaths per day while Texas is close behind with 66, but Florida, Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey and South Carolina also saw sizable rises.
Florida
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in Covid cases July 12, 2020 | 12:20 PM
A view of the Walt Disney World theme park entrance.
Crime
Feds: Mass. man, Maryland woman went to Orlando 31 times using government money July 12, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Hampton Beach, NH: August 23, 2017: The scene on a Wednesday night on the strip at Hampton Beach. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
SUMMER WORKERS
As New England beach towns open, businesses are short foreign workers July 12, 2020 | 11:37 AM
President Donald Trump wears a face mask as he walks down a hallway during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Donald Trump
Trump criticizes private Texas border wall built by his supporters July 12, 2020 | 11:19 AM
White House Task Force
Assistant secretary for Health and Human Services Dept. Brett Giroir urges using masks in public July 12, 2020 | 10:52 AM
**EMBARGO: No electronic distribution, Web posting or street sales before Sunday 3:01 a.m. ET July 12, 2020. No exceptions for any reasons. EMBARGO set by source.** Dr. Andrew Brooks, left, with the CEO of Vault Health, Jason Feldman, at RUCDR Infinite Biologics in Piscataway, N.J., July 2, 2020. The lab developed a saliva kit that is now a key part of MLB’s plan to return to play, and has also been used by other sports leagues that have come back to life, including the PGA Tour and MLS. (Bryan Anselm/The New York Times)
Coronavirus Testing
A virus test that is fit for athletes: A spit tube July 12, 2020 | 10:35 AM
The two persons of interest in Allston Black Lives Matter sign vandalism.
Allston
Update: Boston police say they've identified a suspect in connection with vandalism of Black Lives Matter sign in Allston July 12, 2020 | 10:29 AM
Kennebec River, Maine.
Maine
33-year-old woman dies while whitewater rafting in Maine July 12, 2020 | 9:59 AM
Everett, MA, 06/23/2019 -- People fill the casino floor at Encore Boston Harbor during the grand opening. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 24encore Reporter:
ENCORE CASINO
Encore Boston Harbor reopens its doors today July 12, 2020 | 9:58 AM
Schools
'Moving target': Schools deal with new plans, Trump demands July 12, 2020 | 9:27 AM
The Massachusetts turnpike from over the Boston University bridge on June 22, 2020.
Mass Pike
Construction project over Mass Pike gets rolling July 12, 2020 | 8:49 AM
Maine
Tornado downs trees, causes roof damage in Maine July 12, 2020 | 8:23 AM
Politics
Trump, Biden try to outdo each other on tough talk on China July 12, 2020 | 7:49 AM
Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Cambridge
Whitehead Institute’s new director slams Trump as anti-science, anti-foreigner July 12, 2020 | 7:30 AM
In this Wednesday, July 24, 2019, file photo, former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Mueller sharply defended his investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, writing in a newspaper opinion piece Saturday, July 11, 2020, that the probe was of “paramount importance” and asserting that a Trump ally, Roger Stone, “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so
Roger Stone
In rare public comments, Mueller defends prosecution of Roger Stone July 12, 2020 | 7:27 AM
Pope Francis
Pope 'deeply pained' over Turkey's move on Hagia Sophia July 12, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Naya Rivera
Search of lake for missing "Glee" star to resume Sunday July 12, 2020 | 7:13 AM
Madeline Swegle
National News
US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot July 11, 2020 | 9:45 PM
Donald Trump
Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic July 11, 2020 | 8:29 PM