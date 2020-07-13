What businesses do you feel safe visiting during Phase 3?

With Boston joining the rest of the state in Phase 3 of the Massachusetts coronavirus reopening plan, residents are beginning to venture outside their homes and into businesses they used to frequent before the coronavirus pandemic. Gyms, museums, movie theaters, indoor performance venues, libraries, and other organizations are allowed to reopen during Phase 3, though not all of them have chosen to reopen just yet.

Because the coronavirus has a much higher chance of spreading indoors than in outdoor spaces, Gov. Charlie Baker has placed limits on the number of people allowed into a given building during Phase 3. Indoor gatherings will be limited to eight people per 1,000 square feet, with a maximum of 25 people in a single enclosed space. The governor has offered sector-specific guidance as well, including rules about the spacing of equipment and type of training to be done at gyms.

So we’re asking you: What businesses do you plan to visit during Phase 3, and what can those businesses do to make you feel safe? Maybe you’re fine visiting a museum, but worry about the heavy breathing and moisture in a gym. Maybe you’re fine with going to the gym, but have no interest in visiting a movie theater when you have plenty of viewing options at home.

Whatever your personal opinions are, we want to hear from you. Fill out our poll below, and let us know what you think about businesses reopening in Phase 3 and how they can make you feel safe.

