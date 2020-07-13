What businesses do you feel safe visiting during Phase 3?

Will you go back to gyms? Movie theaters? Museums? If so, what safety measures should be in place?

CAMBRIDGE,,MA - 7/06/2020: Massachusetts phase three during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, today is the first day that gyms can be opened. Paola Santander (cq) of Medford works out at Healthworks in Cambridge. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: BUSINESS TOPIC:
Paola Santander of Medford works out at Healthworks in Cambridge. –in Cambridge. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
July 13, 2020 | 4:02 PM

Related Links

With Boston joining the rest of the state in Phase 3 of the Massachusetts coronavirus reopening plan, residents are beginning to venture outside their homes and into businesses they used to frequent before the coronavirus pandemic. Gyms, museums, movie theaters, indoor performance venues, libraries, and other organizations are allowed to reopen during Phase 3, though not all of them have chosen to reopen just yet.

Because the coronavirus has a much higher chance of spreading indoors than in outdoor spaces, Gov. Charlie Baker has placed limits on the number of people allowed into a given building during Phase 3. Indoor gatherings will be limited to eight people per 1,000 square feet, with a maximum of 25 people in a single enclosed space. The governor has offered sector-specific guidance as well, including rules about the spacing of equipment and type of training to be done at gyms.

Advertisement

So we’re asking you: What businesses do you plan to visit during Phase 3, and what can those businesses do to make you feel safe? Maybe you’re fine visiting a museum, but worry about the heavy breathing and moisture in a gym. Maybe you’re fine with going to the gym, but have no interest in visiting a movie theater when you have plenty of viewing options at home.

Whatever your personal opinions are, we want to hear from you. Fill out our poll below, and let us know what you think about businesses reopening in Phase 3 and how they can make you feel safe.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Movies Fitness Readers Weigh In Local Casinos

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
PAPER OR PLASTIC?
Confusion in stores as state lifts order that banned reusable grocery bags July 13, 2020 | 3:40 PM
Media
'You should be speaking English': N.H. radio host fired after tirade against Spanish-speaking workers July 13, 2020 | 2:55 PM
In an image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla., after a white mob massacred hundreds of Black people and destroyed a prospering Black business district in 1921.
TULSA MASSACRE
A century after a race massacre, Tulsa finally digs for suspected mass graves July 13, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Nathalia Bruno, 24, of Newark, returns to Passaic, NJ., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 to see her car in the storm drain. Emergency personnel searched and found a Toyota Prius that was swept away into a canal on Monday July 6, 2020 in Passaic, N.J. Nathalia Bruno survived a mile-long ride through a storm drain after a flash flood swept her and her car into the local drainage system. The car was found on Wednesday. (Tariq Zehawi/The Record via AP)
New Jersey
A flood dragged her into a three-quarter-mile tunnel. Miraculously, she survived. July 13, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Naya Rivera
Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera July 13, 2020 | 1:44 PM
Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin.
VOTE BY MAIL
Minority voters sue Mass. over failure to send mail-in ballot applications July 13, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone
Coronavirus
'Our state is charting a nonsensical path that flies in the face of the data' July 13, 2020 | 12:35 PM
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
HEALEY SUES TRUMP
Mass. A.G. Healey spearheads 17-state lawsuit over new visa rules for foreign students July 13, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Revere Beach
Revere Beach
A woman allegedly abused a dog before it drowned at Revere Beach Sunday July 13, 2020 | 11:55 AM
A worker passes public school buses parked at a depot in Manchester, N.H. As the Trump administration pushes full steam ahead to force schools to resume in-person education, public health experts warn that a one-size-fits-all reopening could drive infection and death rates even higher.
JUST THE FACTS
FACT CHECK: Trump team's false comfort on schools, virus July 13, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie interviewed Dr. Ashish Jha on the Today show Monday morning.
THE NEW SURGE
Top Harvard doctor: Florida and other states 'opened up too early and too aggressively' July 13, 2020 | 11:34 AM
President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference about the coronavirus, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, listen, at the White House in Washington.
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI
Trump aides are undercutting Fauci as he speaks up on virus concerns July 13, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Local
Body of 64-year-old missing swimmer found in Rhode Island July 13, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Diners sit on the patio at Banyan in the South End.
COVID'S RETURN?
COVID-19 is reinvading states that already beat it back once July 13, 2020 | 9:58 AM
THE RIDE
Disabled, elderly riders asked to 'postpone non-essential trips' as The RIDE drivers go on strike July 13, 2020 | 9:44 AM
A sign on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Harvard and MIT have sued the Trump administration for its decision to strip international college students of their visas if all of their courses are held online.
INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS
Stanford, Yale among colleges supporting Mass. schools suing over Trump visa rule July 13, 2020 | 9:28 AM
Crowds of people outside restaurants in Miami on Sunday.Credit...Saul Martinez for The New York Times
Florida
Florida breaks U.S. coronavirus record for most new cases in a day July 13, 2020 | 9:18 AM
Guests stop to take a selfie at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World on the first day of the theme parks' phased reopening.
DISNEY WORLD
Disney World opens its gates, with virus numbers rising July 13, 2020 | 9:09 AM
A fire burns on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard.
National News
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego July 12, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Melissa Leaston of Whittier Street Health Center uses a nasal swab to collect a specimen outside the Catherine Hardaway Residences in Roxbury Wednesday.
Daily COVID-19 #s
Mass. reports 172 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths July 12, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Hannah Wysong, a teacher at the Esperanza Community School in Tempe, Ariz., July 10, 2020. Many of the nation’s 3.5 million teachers found themselves feeling under siege this week as pressure from the White House, pediatricians, and some parents to get back to physical classrooms intensified — even as the coronavirus rages across much of the country.
Coronavirus
Fear and anger as teachers feel pressure to return to class July 12, 2020 | 4:21 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, file photo, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and other House Democrats arrive to meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic lawmakers are calling out an apparent lack of racial data that they say is needed to monitor and address disparities in the national response to the coronavirus outbreak. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley say in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar dated Friday, March 27, 2020, that comprehensive demographic data on people who are tested or treated for the coronavirus does not exist. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Ayanna Pressley
Pressley to DeVos on opening schools safely: 'I wouldn’t trust you to care for a house plant' July 12, 2020 | 3:45 PM
A health care worker arrives at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio last month.
COVID PARTY
Man, 30, dies after attending a ‘COVID party,’ Texas hospital says July 12, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Signs of thanks outside the NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in the Bronx borough of New York, April 27, 2020. Allen's head of the emergency department was thought of by her colleagues as unflappable.But as her hospital was was inundated, then overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, Dr. Lorna Breen broke.
COVID-19 FRONT LINES
‘I couldn’t do anything’: The virus and an ER doctor’s suicide July 12, 2020 | 3:01 PM
IN this Oct. 14, 2009 file photo, copies of the McClatchy Co. owned Miami Herald newspaper are shown in Miami.
Newspaper Industry
Chatham Asset Management announces plan to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy July 12, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Jabin Botsford
TRUMP IN N.H.
Bad weather or bad turnout? Pundits question what was behind Trump's Portsmouth postponement July 12, 2020 | 1:36 PM
The face and upper body of the statue were charred Sunday after a person lit fire to plastic flowers in the hands of the statue the day before, according to Boston police.
Crime
Police: Virgin Mary statue burned at Dorchester parish, arson investigation underway July 12, 2020 | 1:11 PM
18 Adams St., Roxbury and 25 Regis Road, Mattapan
Crime
2 shot to death in about an hour in separate incidents in Roxbury and Mattapan early Sunday July 12, 2020 | 12:41 PM
In this Monday, July 6, 2020 file photo, a health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida at the Martin Luther King Jr. Clinica Campesina Health Center in Homestead, Fla. In early July 2020, California is averaging 91 reported COVID-19 deaths per day while Texas is close behind with 66, but Florida, Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey and South Carolina also saw sizable rises.
Florida
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in Covid cases July 12, 2020 | 12:20 PM
A view of the Walt Disney World theme park entrance.
Crime
Feds: Mass. man, Maryland woman went to Orlando 31 times using government money July 12, 2020 | 11:47 AM