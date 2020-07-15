Oklahoma Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Stitt has resisted issuing a statewide mask order and continued to do so Wednesday.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt listens during a news conference Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt listens during a news conference Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Oklahoma City. –AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Manny Fernandez and Sarah Mervosh,
New York Times Service
July 15, 2020 | 1:43 PM

Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first governor in the United States known to have been infected during the pandemic.

Stitt told reporters in a video news conference that he was feeling fine and that he did not know where, when or how he had become infected.

Stitt, a Republican, said that his own infection had not prompted him to second-guess his response to the virus. The governor has resisted issuing a statewide mask order and continued to do so Wednesday.

“I’m probably getting tons of texts right now from other governors around the country,” he said. “I was pretty shocked that I was the first governor to get it.”

Advertisement

Oklahoma has averaged more than 640 new cases per day over the past week, the most of any point in the pandemic. The state set a single-day record Tuesday with more than 990 new cases.

The positive test for Stitt represents a new frontier for America’s governors, who have been at the forefront of responding to the crisis but have so far largely avoided personally confronting the virus.

In late March, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota quarantined himself after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, but the governor did not develop symptoms.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois isolated at home in May after a senior staff member tested positive, and the governor later tested negative after attending anti-racism protests and coming into contact with someone who was positive.

Gov. Steve Sisolak of Nevada at one point also tested negative. But a number of politicians and prominent figures have had the virus, from the lieutenant governor in Mississippi to members of President Donald Trump’s campaign staff.

At least three senators — Rand Paul of Kentucky, Tim Kaine of Virginia and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania — have said they tested positive for the virus or antibodies.

Stitt said he did not feel that he had a serious case of the virus.

Advertisement

“It just kind of feels achy, like maybe the start of a little cold is what it feels like right now, but really, I feel fine,” Stitt said in the video interview while sitting at home.

Stitt’s wife, Sarah, and their six children have tested negative.

He said that he received his test results at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and that, given the timing, he did not believe his infection was linked to Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20. Stitt was one of thousands who attended the rally, where many officials and Trump’s supporters decided not to wear masks. A surge in coronavirus cases in and around Tulsa was most likely tied to the rally, the city’s top health official said last week.

But Stitt said Wednesday, “I don’t think there was any way it was at the president’s rally.”

Stitt faced criticism early on in the outbreak, in March, when he posted a photo of himself with his children inside a crowded restaurant at a time when many people in the state were following social distancing protocols.

“It’s packed tonight!” he tweeted at the time.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Politics Health

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Professor Steven Pinker, in his office in Cambridge, Mass., in 2018. He has been accused of racial insensitivity by people he describes as “speech police.”Credit...Kayana Szymczak for The New York Times
Steven Pinker
How a famous Harvard professor became a target over his tweets July 15, 2020 | 1:30 PM
Chairs stacked in an empty classroom at Marietta High School in Marietta, Ga., where the district plans to spend $200,000 on desk partitions, July 7, 2020. School administrators are struggling with the head-spinning logistical and financial challenges of retrofitting buildings, adding staff members and protective gear to cope with the coronavirus. (Audra Melton/The New York Times)
Schools
Citing educational risks, scientific panel urges that schools reopen July 15, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Brian Rogan
IN MEMORIAM
'Education was not an occupation to Brian, it was his life; he truly loved what he did' July 15, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Shoppers wearing protective masks walk outside a Walmart store in Torrance, Calif.
Face Coverings
Walmart, nation’s largest retailer, to require customers wear masks July 15, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Education building Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Coronavirus
'Bottom line is that this is silliness' July 15, 2020 | 12:34 PM
WEST NILE VIRUS
West Nile Virus has been found in Boston mosquitoes. Here's what to know. July 15, 2020 | 12:09 PM
2 Marlborough St., Boston
Crime
Dorchester man faces drug, assault charges after 2 separate police encounters within 24 hours July 15, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Marijuana
3 Mass. marijuana dispensaries fined a total of $800,000 July 15, 2020 | 11:08 AM
CAUGHT CHEATING
Mom gets 5 weeks in prison for son's online class cheating July 15, 2020 | 11:07 AM
An Ipswich family spotted this great white shark off Plum Island Saturday.
SHARKS
Watch: Ipswich family spots great white shark off Plum Island July 15, 2020 | 10:56 AM
Andrew E. Lelling, United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.
Crime
Weston man charged in international student scheme to plead guilty July 15, 2020 | 10:48 AM
House speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, speaks to news media near a polling station in Portland Tuesday.
SENATE RACE
Sara Gideon wins nomination to challenge Susan Collins in Maine July 15, 2020 | 10:30 AM
A customer wears a face mask and a stylist wears a PPE face visor at a hair salon in England. According to the CDC, mask wearing might have spared nearly 140 people from catching the coronavirus at a hair salon in Missouri.
FACE COVERINGS
2 stylists had coronavirus but wore masks, and 139 clients didn’t get sick July 15, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Crime
Store clerk reportedly shot in head during Roxbury robbery July 15, 2020 | 10:05 AM
A woman waits at a bus stop in Stockholm under a sign asking people to keep social distance. STINA STJERNKVIST/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
STAT
The U.S. is the accidental Sweden, which could make the fall ‘catastrophic’ for COVID-19 July 15, 2020 | 9:37 AM
Brickley's Ice Cream in Narragansett, Rhode Island
Local
Ice cream shop closes location after staff 'abused' by customers over COVID rules July 15, 2020 | 9:33 AM
STAT
How to fix the COVID-19 dumpster fire in the U.S. July 15, 2020 | 9:23 AM
President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable with stakeholders positively impacted by law enforcement, at the White House in Washington, July 13, 2020. Trump on Monday assailed a broad movement to defund police departments, invoking the kind of pro-police language that won him support with the law enforcement community in 2016 and ignoring the calls for reform that have helped shape this election.
'SO ARE WHITE PEOPLE'
Asked about Black Americans killed by police, Trump says, ‘So are white people’ July 15, 2020 | 9:18 AM
The swan boats at the Boston Public Garden.Boston’s swan boats, seen here at the Boston Public Garden.
Swan Boats
'The decision is one we believe is necessary and will mark a first in our 145 years of operation' July 15, 2020 | 9:11 AM
John Tlumacki
D.J. Henry
Jay-Z, Rihanna among those calling for D.O.J. to reexamine shooting death of Easton’s D.J. Henry July 15, 2020 | 9:05 AM
Mark Scott and Bashier Kayou in September 2019.
Local
'This is really more than just showing up at the scene because somebody got shot' July 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Actress Naya Rivera.
Naya Rivera
Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera's death was accidental drowning July 14, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in New York City in 2005.
Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell Is denied bail by judge who calls her a flight risk July 14, 2020 | 8:35 PM
In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19.
Coronavirus
First COVID-19 vaccine tested in U.S. poised for final testing July 14, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Melissa Leaston of Whittier Street Health Center uses a nasal swab to collect a specimen outside the Catherine Hardaway Residences in Roxbury last week.
Coronavirus
Long lines, delayed results, and lacking access: Here's the latest on coronavirus testing in Mass. July 14, 2020 | 6:57 PM
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Supreme Court
Justice Ginsburg treated in hospital for possible infection July 14, 2020 | 6:25 PM
A ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield.
Uber, Lyft
Massachusetts sues Uber and Lyft over the status of drivers July 14, 2020 | 6:13 PM
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
Coronavirus
Governor: New Hampshire won't require schools to reopen July 14, 2020 | 5:36 PM
Jeffrey Farmer of Mendon
Local
'I’ve never been this way about any president': Mendon man shares why he isn't voting for Trump again in now-viral video July 14, 2020 | 5:22 PM
A public health nurse with Contra Costa Health Services wearing personal protective equipment receives a Covid-19 test swab from a patient at a testing site in Concord, California, U.S., on Thursday, July 9, 2020. California, once lauded for its success in tamping down the virus, is dealing with a record surge of cases and hospitalizations. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 203 new cases July 14, 2020 | 4:57 PM