Oklahoma Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first governor in the United States known to have been infected during the pandemic.

Stitt told reporters in a video news conference that he was feeling fine and that he did not know where, when or how he had become infected.

Stitt, a Republican, said that his own infection had not prompted him to second-guess his response to the virus. The governor has resisted issuing a statewide mask order and continued to do so Wednesday.

“I’m probably getting tons of texts right now from other governors around the country,” he said. “I was pretty shocked that I was the first governor to get it.”

Oklahoma has averaged more than 640 new cases per day over the past week, the most of any point in the pandemic. The state set a single-day record Tuesday with more than 990 new cases.

The positive test for Stitt represents a new frontier for America’s governors, who have been at the forefront of responding to the crisis but have so far largely avoided personally confronting the virus.

In late March, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota quarantined himself after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, but the governor did not develop symptoms.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois isolated at home in May after a senior staff member tested positive, and the governor later tested negative after attending anti-racism protests and coming into contact with someone who was positive.

Gov. Steve Sisolak of Nevada at one point also tested negative. But a number of politicians and prominent figures have had the virus, from the lieutenant governor in Mississippi to members of President Donald Trump’s campaign staff.

At least three senators — Rand Paul of Kentucky, Tim Kaine of Virginia and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania — have said they tested positive for the virus or antibodies.

Stitt said he did not feel that he had a serious case of the virus.

“It just kind of feels achy, like maybe the start of a little cold is what it feels like right now, but really, I feel fine,” Stitt said in the video interview while sitting at home.

Stitt’s wife, Sarah, and their six children have tested negative.

He said that he received his test results at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and that, given the timing, he did not believe his infection was linked to Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20. Stitt was one of thousands who attended the rally, where many officials and Trump’s supporters decided not to wear masks. A surge in coronavirus cases in and around Tulsa was most likely tied to the rally, the city’s top health official said last week.

But Stitt said Wednesday, “I don’t think there was any way it was at the president’s rally.”

Stitt faced criticism early on in the outbreak, in March, when he posted a photo of himself with his children inside a crowded restaurant at a time when many people in the state were following social distancing protocols.

“It’s packed tonight!” he tweeted at the time.