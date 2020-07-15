Walmart, nation’s largest retailer, to require customers wear masks

The company said it would create a new job called a “health ambassador” to remind customers of the new rule.

Shoppers wearing protective masks walk outside a Walmart store in Torrance, Calif.
Shoppers wearing protective masks walk outside a Walmart store in Torrance, Calif. –Bloomberg photo by Patrick T. Fallon.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Michael Corkery,
New York Times Service
July 15, 2020 | 12:36 PM

Related Links

Walmart will begin requiring that all of its customers wear masks in its stores, starting Monday.

The new rule from the nation’s largest retailer, with more than 5,000 stores nationwide, is a strong statement about wearing masks in public space at a time when the issue has become politicized.

In a statement, Walmart said that 65% of its stores, which include Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs, are in areas — like Massachusetts — where there is already some form of government mandate to wear masks.

At Sam’s Clubs, the company said that it would provide complimentary masks to customers who did not already have one. (Sam’s Club customers have to pay a membership fee to shop there.)

Advertisement

But in Walmart stores — which are far more numerous — the details for this new policy are still being ironed out.

The company said it was creating a new job called a “health ambassador.” That person will be stationed next to the front door and will remind customers of the new rule.

“Ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers,’’ Walmart said, and “will work with those who show up at a store without a face covering to find a solution that works for everyone.”

The retailer did not immediately identify what those possible solutions might be or say that it would provide masks to customers who didn’t have one. Retailer workers around the country have faced heated and even violent confrontations when they remind customers to cover their faces.

Walmart joins a growing list of companies that are requiring customers to wear masks, including Starbucks and Best Buy.

Walmart’s massive reach has reshaped communities nationwide, and in the past it has largely avoided publicly wading into any politicized debates. A notable exception came last year when it announced it would stop selling ammunition that can be used in military-style assault rifles and would discourage its customers from openly carrying guns in its stores. It also called on Congress to increase background checks and consider a new assault rifle ban.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Advertisement

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Health Business

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Brian Rogan
Local
'Education was not an occupation to Brian, it was his life; he truly loved what he did' July 15, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Education building Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Coronavirus
'Either he's looking at bad data or is learning the wrong lessons' July 15, 2020 | 12:34 PM
WEST NILE VIRUS
West Nile Virus has been found in Boston mosquitoes. Here's what to know. July 15, 2020 | 12:09 PM
2 Marlborough St., Boston
Crime
Dorchester man faces drug, assault charges after 2 separate police encounters within 24 hours July 15, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Marijuana
3 Mass. marijuana dispensaries fined a total of $800,000 July 15, 2020 | 11:08 AM
CAUGHT CHEATING
Mom gets 5 weeks in prison for son's online class cheating July 15, 2020 | 11:07 AM
An Ipswich family spotted this great white shark off Plum Island Saturday.
SHARKS
Watch: Ipswich family spots great white shark off Plum Island July 15, 2020 | 10:56 AM
Andrew E. Lelling, United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.
Crime
Weston man charged in international student scheme to plead guilty July 15, 2020 | 10:48 AM
House speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, speaks to news media near a polling station in Portland Tuesday.
SENATE RACE
Sara Gideon wins nomination to challenge Susan Collins in Maine July 15, 2020 | 10:30 AM
A customer wears a face mask and a stylist wears a PPE face visor at a hair salon in England. According to the CDC, mask wearing might have spared nearly 140 people from catching the coronavirus at a hair salon in Missouri.
FACE COVERINGS
2 stylists had coronavirus but wore masks, and 139 clients didn’t get sick July 15, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Crime
Store clerk reportedly shot in head during Roxbury robbery July 15, 2020 | 10:05 AM
A woman waits at a bus stop in Stockholm under a sign asking people to keep social distance. STINA STJERNKVIST/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
STAT
The U.S. is the accidental Sweden, which could make the fall ‘catastrophic’ for COVID-19 July 15, 2020 | 9:37 AM
Brickley's Ice Cream in Narragansett, Rhode Island
Local
Ice cream shop closes location after staff 'abused' by customers over COVID rules July 15, 2020 | 9:33 AM
STAT
How to fix the COVID-19 dumpster fire in the U.S. July 15, 2020 | 9:23 AM
President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable with stakeholders positively impacted by law enforcement, at the White House in Washington, July 13, 2020. Trump on Monday assailed a broad movement to defund police departments, invoking the kind of pro-police language that won him support with the law enforcement community in 2016 and ignoring the calls for reform that have helped shape this election.
'SO ARE WHITE PEOPLE'
Asked about Black Americans killed by police, Trump says, ‘So are white people’ July 15, 2020 | 9:18 AM
The swan boats at the Boston Public Garden.Boston’s swan boats, seen here at the Boston Public Garden.
Swan Boats
'The decision is one we believe is necessary and will mark a first in our 145 years of operation' July 15, 2020 | 9:11 AM
John Tlumacki
D.J. Henry
Jay-Z, Rihanna among those calling for D.O.J. to reexamine shooting death of Easton’s D.J. Henry July 15, 2020 | 9:05 AM
Mark Scott and Bashier Kayou in September 2019.
Local
'This is really more than just showing up at the scene because somebody got shot' July 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Actress Naya Rivera.
Naya Rivera
Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera's death was accidental drowning July 14, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in New York City in 2005.
Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell Is denied bail by judge who calls her a flight risk July 14, 2020 | 8:35 PM
In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19.
Coronavirus
First COVID-19 vaccine tested in U.S. poised for final testing July 14, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Melissa Leaston of Whittier Street Health Center uses a nasal swab to collect a specimen outside the Catherine Hardaway Residences in Roxbury last week.
Coronavirus
Long lines, delayed results, and lacking access: Here's the latest on coronavirus testing in Mass. July 14, 2020 | 6:57 PM
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Supreme Court
Justice Ginsburg treated in hospital for possible infection July 14, 2020 | 6:25 PM
A ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield.
Uber, Lyft
Massachusetts sues Uber and Lyft over the status of drivers July 14, 2020 | 6:13 PM
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
Coronavirus
Governor: New Hampshire won't require schools to reopen July 14, 2020 | 5:36 PM
Jeffrey Farmer of Mendon
Local
'I’ve never been this way about any president': Mendon man shares why he isn't voting for Trump again in now-viral video July 14, 2020 | 5:22 PM
A public health nurse with Contra Costa Health Services wearing personal protective equipment receives a Covid-19 test swab from a patient at a testing site in Concord, California, U.S., on Thursday, July 9, 2020. California, once lauded for its success in tamping down the virus, is dealing with a record surge of cases and hospitalizations. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 203 new cases July 14, 2020 | 4:57 PM
180 Horseneck Road, Dartmouth
Crime
Man found dead along a Dartmouth road, believed to the victim of a homicide July 14, 2020 | 3:46 PM
BACK TO SCHOOL?
Mass. teachers' unions unveil phased-in school reopening proposals July 14, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Jessica Rinaldi
National News
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students July 14, 2020 | 3:24 PM