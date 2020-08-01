6 ways to stay safer on mass transit during the pandemic

“The pandemic itself has changed the profile of who’s using the services and what they’re using them for."

A single rider on the subway during the coronavirus pandemic in New York.
A single rider on the subway during the coronavirus pandemic in New York. –Mark Wickens/The New York Times
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Katherine Cusumano,
New York Times Service
August 1, 2020

In cities across the country, ridership on public transportation has dropped precipitously as people have stayed home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But for some, continuing to take mass transit was never optional. Many essential workers who cannot work remotely or don’t drive have continued to ride buses, trains and ferries; they are disproportionately people of color and the earners of lower incomes.

“The pandemic itself has changed the profile of who’s using the services and what they’re using them for,” said Brian Taylor, a professor of urban planning and public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It is mostly riders without other options who are coming back to public transit so far” — that is, if they ever stopped riding. (The school’s Institute of Transportation Studies, which Taylor directs, is studying the effects of the pandemic on transportation, including on public transit ridership, operations and finance.)

Advertisement

In some areas, ridership is now rebounding as businesses and workplaces reopen: Last week in New York, subway ridership was down by 70-80% — but that’s compared with as much as 93% in April. And thanks to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s new cleaning protocols (and suspended service between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. for sanitizing), the trains sparkle.

“At the beginning, they were thought of as sort of virus trains,” said Sarah Kaufman, the associate director of the Rudin Center for Transportation at New York University. That has been largely disproved; in Paris and Tokyo, for example, the cities’ crowded trains have not been linked to outbreak clusters. (Transit workers, though, have suffered a steep toll: In New York, 131 MTA workers have died and more than 4,000 have tested positive for the virus. Some employees have cited a lack of widespread mask-wearing and social distancing early in the pandemic.)

So as traffic picks up again, on the streets and underground, what are the best strategies to stay safe while commuting and making essential trips? Here, a few experts weigh in.

Choose your method wisely.

If you plan to go somewhere, evaluate which means of transportation poses the least risk to yourself and others. “The more that you can be in open air and the farther you can be from other people and the less likely that other people will be without a mask is the safest way to go,” said Robyn Gershon, a professor of epidemiology at New York University focused on occupational and environmental safety. Gershon and a team of scientists are working with TWU Local 100, a transit union in New York that represents roughly 46,000 bus and subway workers, to study the impact of the outbreak on its members.

Advertisement

Take into account how long you’ll be waiting for your chosen vessel to arrive, she explained, and whether the terminal or station is inside or outside. You could get to the ferry dock early, for instance, to ensure that you get a seat on the upper deck in the open air; even inside, there’s probably ample air circulation and space to spread out. If you’re riding the bus, try to sit near a window, and keep it open. Don’t do this on the subway, though: New York’s underground tunnels are “full of steel dust and asbestos,” Kaufman explained. Choose the escalator or stairs over the elevator if you can.

Or travel by bicycle. The use of bike-share programs in New York and Chicago has ballooned; by June, Citi Bike had nearly 180,000 active users — across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Jersey City — and bikes became difficult to buy throughout the country. “My bike has been getting a lot more miles than it ever has before,” said Dr. Mirna Mohanraj, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at Mount Sinai Morningside, who has been riding all over Manhattan, including some morning trips to Central Park, and into the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Most important, “if anyone has any symptoms or thinks they’re sick, they should not take public transportation,” said Dr. Georges Benjamin, the executive director of the American Public Health Association. Instead, they should stay home and get in touch with their doctor.

Pack well, but don’t overdo it.

Advertisement

Don’t leave home without a bottle of hand sanitizer that’s at least 60% alcohol and disinfectant wipes to clean your phone, which is a germ magnet. And anytime you’re in close quarters with other people, wear your mask, which “protects you from them and them from you,” Benjamin said.

Some transportation agencies have made this easier by installing sanitizer dispensers and offering masks. In San Francisco, Bay Area Rapid Transit agents have distributed masks to riders at stations across the city, and in Portland, Oregon, mask dispensers have been added to TriMet buses and trains. The MTA recently formed a volunteer “mask force” — clad in unmissable yellow shirts — who roam the subways and buses handing out free masks.

Don’t bring more than necessary: More than ever, Gershon said, you don’t want to leave your bag sitting on the floor, saddling you with yet another thing you should disinfect.

Be strategic about your timing.

In Boston, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has introduced a real-time congestion tracker for more than 30 bus lines, with a simple taxonomy (“not crowded,” “some crowding,” “crowded”), in an effort to help riders make informed decisions about their travel times. The MTA is putting in effect a similar program: On buses, sensors count the number of passengers, which is then communicated to potential riders through the agency’s app.

Regardless of whether your local transit network makes such data available, you can attempt to avoid typically crowded times. Find out if your employer will allow for more flexible hours so you can circumvent, and not contribute to, the rush-hour crush. (During the 1918 flu pandemic, the health commissioner directed New York businesses to stagger commutes by just 15 minutes to reduce crowds on transit and at office buildings.)

Continue to work remotely if you can to reduce crowding for essential workers and others who are obligated to commute. And if you’re planning to take public transit to run errands or socialize, or for any other nonwork-related purpose, travel during off-peak hours.

Avoid touching communal surfaces.

Keep your hands off the subway poles and rails to the ferry deck or onto the bus. Don’t touch the turnstile as you move through it; stay away from touch screens, keypads and elevator buttons. Make contactless payments if they’re offered, and skip the paper tickets.

Though surface contamination is not the main way people contract COVID-19, Benjamin nevertheless recommended washing your hands before departing on your journey and again upon reaching your destination, in addition to sanitizing frequently throughout. Think, too, about skipping the gloves, which can pick up germs on one surface and spread them to another.

Follow the directions.

Take note of the decals on the floor and signs you may see shepherding you through the station, an effort by some operators — like the Chicago Transit Authority — to reduce the number of people crossing paths and decrease crowding. Riders should be “spreading ourselves out still so we’re not packed in like sardines,” as Gershon put it, including spacing out along the subway platform.

If you’re driving onto a ferry, the Washington State Department of Transportation, which manages the largest ferry system in the United States, recommends remaining in your car for the duration of your trip. And if you’re boarding the bus, enter from the rear, to avoid shedding respiratory droplets on the driver and other passengers. Many bus systems, including those in Philadelphia and Minneapolis, have been encouraging passengers to enter from the back for that precise reason.

Don’t eat, and keep the volume down.

It might already be an unspoken norm on public transit, but it’s a good public health practice, too: Don’t eat onboard, as eating can carry particles from a surface to your face. “Once you’ve gotten into a public setting, no matter how well sanitized you are, we’re touching things,” Mohanraj said. “You’re risking putting whatever’s on your hand in contact with your mouth, your nose, your eyes.” Besides, you’d have to take off your mask.

Avoid extensive conversations, too; talking, and singing, sprays aerosolized droplets that can carry virus particles. In Tokyo, many riders were already accustomed to wearing masks and rarely talking; these practices became universal with the pandemic’s onset.

And most of all, respect your transit operator. Bus drivers, for example, have been verbally and physically assaulted for enforcing mask rules. “It’s just unconscionable,” Gershon said. “Nobody should have to be afraid to go to work.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Health

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston, MA: 08-11-2020: Congressman Joe Kennedy III and Senator Edward Markey debate at WBZ-TV in Boston, Mass. as they compete for the Democratic nomination to run for Markey's Senate seat. Photo: WBZ-TV
Politics
'I’m sure your father is watching right now': Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy clash in heated debate August 11, 2020 | 8:47 PM
SOUTHBOROUGH MA. JULY 13: Governor Charlie Baker listens as Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders speaks at a press conference after a tour of The New England Center for Children on July 13, 2020 in Southborough, MA. (Nancy Lane/Pool)
Coronavirus
Massachusetts health secretary suggests certain residents should wear face coverings inside their homes August 11, 2020 | 7:06 PM
Crime
New Hampshire man arrested in connection with teen's shooting death August 11, 2020 | 5:50 PM
Maine
Maine man shot while playing disc golf sues shooter August 11, 2020 | 4:53 PM
Health care worker Jessie Coffey with a testing kit for the coronavirus at an appointment-based drive-thru tent in Gardendale, Ala. on Aug. 6, 2020. Several states are trying to increase coronavirus testing with faster methods, undeterred by less accurate but quicker readouts. (Nicole Craine/The New York Times)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 296 new cases August 11, 2020 | 4:07 PM
BACK TO SCHOOL
The Boston Teachers Union is pushing for remote learning to start the school year August 11, 2020 | 4:01 PM
HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speak after the Democratic Presidential Debate at Texas Southern University's Health and PE Center on September 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls were chosen from the larger field of candidates to participate in the debate hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Biden-Harris
Biden selects Kamala Harris as his running mate August 11, 2020 | 3:09 PM
A color-coded map of average daily cases per 100,000 residents in Massachusetts cities and towns over the last two weeks.
Coronavirus
Massachusetts releases color-coded map of town-level coronavirus rates August 11, 2020 | 2:47 PM
The waterfront in San Francisco is eerily empty on an August afternoon. (Nick Otto for The Washington Post)
Coronavirus fatigue
With no end to the pandemic in sight, coronavirus fatigue grips America August 11, 2020 | 2:16 PM
A worker cleans up broken window glass at a store on Chicago's Michigan Avenue Monday after hundreds of people converged on the Magnificent Mile, Chicago’s most famous shopping district, breaking windows, looting stores and clashing with the police.
Racial Justice
'At the end of the day, they’re going back to their house and their suburb and they’re insulated' August 11, 2020 | 2:15 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Education
Share your school's reopening plan with us August 11, 2020 | 2:06 PM
RHODE ISLAND
25-year-old dies after jumping off rocks into water in Newport, R.I. August 11, 2020 | 1:45 PM
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow holds the trophy as safety Grant Delpit looks on after LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 in the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, in New Orleans. Imagine if a pandemic had shortened or wiped out that last, golden season for Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to the national championship. Would he still have emerged as the first overall NFL draft pick? (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
College football
Here's what Harvard's Ashish Jha said about the push for a college football season August 11, 2020 | 1:01 PM
Jonathan Wiggs
BACK TO SCHOOL?
Somerville and Medford are pressing Tufts to reconsider its reopening plan August 11, 2020 | 12:50 PM
Local
10 charged after 'Climate Justice' banner hung from Citgo sign August 11, 2020 | 12:35 PM
Evan Root and his daughter Jennifer Root Bannon are filing a lawsuit against police over the death of Juston Root (in photograph).
JUSTON ROOT
Lawsuit: Boston Police fired 31 times at wounded man on ground August 11, 2020 | 12:25 PM
A demonstrator covers his face with a neck gaiter as he takes part in a demonstration against the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, on May 20, 2020, in Alcorcon, near Madrid. - Spain's prime minister won parliamentary backing extend the lockdown for another two weeks today, despite opposition from his rightwing opponents and protests against his minority coalition government. It was the fifth time the state of emergency has been renewed, meaning the restrictions will remain in force until June 6 in a measure passed by 177 votes in favour, 162 against and 11 abstentions. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)
Neck gaiters
Wearing a neck gaiter may be worse than no mask at all, researchers find August 11, 2020 | 12:11 PM
Good Harbor Beach
BOAT CROWDING
'It’s not your constitutional right to come onto a beach' August 11, 2020 | 11:59 AM
Sam Doran/Pool
Coronavirus
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update August 11, 2020 | 11:52 AM
A sign promoting social distancing at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island.
SOCIAL DISTANCE SCOFFLAWS
Hundreds call to report their neighbors on Rhode Island's social gathering hotline August 11, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Children wearing protective face masks arrive for the first day of classes of the new school year at an elementary school in Germany.
CORONAVIRUS IN CHILDREN
Coronavirus cases in children rise sharply in second half of July August 11, 2020 | 10:35 AM
A worker uses tweezers to pick up an ampoule containing a component of the 'Gam-COVID-Vac' COVID-19 vaccine at JSC Binnopharm pharmaceutical complex in Zelenograd, Russia.
CORONAVIRUS VACCINE
Russia clears coronavirus vaccine despite scientific skepticism August 11, 2020 | 9:32 AM
A sign at Sandy Neck Beach in West Barnstable informs beachgoers of coronavirus rules.
BEACH RESTRICTIONS
More Cape towns imposing tougher restrictions to limit beach crowds August 11, 2020 | 8:31 AM
James Mahoney.
James Mahoney
James Mahoney, senior Bank of America executive, dies at 67 August 11, 2020 | 8:11 AM
The International Fund for Animal Welfare said some 45 dolphins were found stranded by harbor officials in Wellfleet on Sunday morning.
DOLPHIN RESCUE
Volunteers rescue dozens of dolphins stranded on Wellfleet beach August 11, 2020 | 7:48 AM
Chicago Violence
Crime
Hundreds ransack downtown Chicago businesses after shooting August 10, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Ned Lamont
Coronavirus
Connecticut issues first $1,000 fines to travel violators August 10, 2020 | 8:08 PM
Politics
In virus talks, Pelosi holds firm; Mnuchin wants a deal August 10, 2020 | 5:41 PM
BOSTON, MA: August 7, 2020: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker gives an update on COVID-19 cases in the state during a press conference held at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, Massachusetts. (Nicolaus Czarnecki/Pool)
Coronavirus
Charlie Baker's new gathering rules take effect Tuesday. Here's what is changing. August 10, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Boston, MA - 7/8/2020: Melissa Leaston of Whittier Street Health Center uses a nasal swab to collect a specimen outside the Catherine Hardaway Residences in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, MA on July 08, 2020. A full day of free community-based testing took place at Central Boston Elder Services and its Catherine Hardaway Residences for the elderly and people with disabilities in the Roxbury. CBES and partner Whittier Street Health Center provided this opportunity to all members of the community who wish to be tested. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) coronavirus Covid-19
Daily #s
Mass. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 214 new cases August 10, 2020 | 4:09 PM